SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police opened a vandalism investigation on Sunday night after two people broke a large glass window of a business located in the 600 block of State Street.

The police department said a nearby surveillance video showed two people fell into the window during a physical fight.

The two fled the scene after the fight, and are still outstanding according to SBPD.

Police asked that if anyone has information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-882-8900 or 805-897-2376 .

The post Police search for two people responsible for breaking glass window of Santa Barbara business appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .