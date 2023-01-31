ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Police search for two people responsible for breaking glass window of Santa Barbara business

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gm1f_0kWj8yPN00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police opened a vandalism investigation on Sunday night after two people broke a large glass window of a business located in the 600 block of State Street.

The police department said a nearby surveillance video showed two people fell into the window during a physical fight.

The two fled the scene after the fight, and are still outstanding according to SBPD.

Police asked that if anyone has information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-882-8900 or 805-897-2376 .

The post Police search for two people responsible for breaking glass window of Santa Barbara business appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria

A 23-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for the August 2022 gang-involved murder of a 19-year-old bystander who died from gunshot wounds while sitting in their car in the 200 block of west Newlove, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post 23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Police Converge on Westside After Man Found Seriously Wounded

Santa Barbara police swarmed into a Westside neighborhood Monday night after a man was found seriously injured, the victim of a shooting. Police and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. after receiving 9-1-1 reports of a violent incident in the 500 block of West Anapamu Street, between San Pascual Street and the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

Missing man found dead in Ventura County

A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Police Say Westside Shooting is Isolated Incident

On January 30, 2023, at 7:32 pm, the Combined Communications Center received a report of an adult male that was bleeding in the 1200 block of San Pascual Street. It was later determined the victim had suffered a gunshot wound. Based on the preliminary investigation this shooting appears to be an isolated incident and currently there is no threat to the public.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Man Found with Gunshot Wound on Santa Barbara Westside Monday Night

Santa Barbara police responded to reports of a seriously injured man on the Westside last night who appears to have been the victim of a shooting. On Monday, January 30, around 7:30 p.m., dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting a man bleeding on the 1200 block of San Pascual Street, according to Lt. Kasi Corbett. Officers arriving on scene located the victim, who was taken to Cottage Hospital with “what appears to be a single gunshot wound,” Corbett said.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Suspect in Custody Following Sunday-Morning Stabbing in Santa Barbara

A Sunday-morning stabbing near Santa Barbara City Hall has put one man in the hospital and another behind bars for attempted murder, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 29, several witnesses called 9-1-1 to report an injured, bleeding man outside City Hall near...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy