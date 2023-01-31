Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut...
click orlando
Car belonging to missing Florida Lyft driver found in North Carolina after chase, officials say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. – The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Florida has been found in North Carolina after a high-speed chase, according to officials. South Florida authorities shared on social media Thursday that no one has been able to reach Gary Levin since Monday, Jan....
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Who is responsible for policing mobile home registration?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Who is responsible for policing mobile home registration?”. [TRENDING: Become a...
click orlando
Florida Gov. DeSantis proposes $114.8B ‘Framework for Freedom’ 2023-24 state budget
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Wednesday at the state’s Capitol in Tallahassee, making proposals for a new “Framework for Freedom” 2023-24 state budget. Totaling $114.8 billion, the governor’s office said in a statement that the budget would continue “DeSantis’ commitment to...
click orlando
Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice. The calling card of the overall...
click orlando
Florida social media influencers entertain millions by observing the weird, wacky things in the Sunshine State
ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of us love a good viral video. Some of those videos make us laugh, cry or simply leave us scratching our heads as to what we just witnessed. Whether it’s on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or anywhere else, these videos can rack up of millions of views and become viral sensations.
click orlando
74-year-old Lyft driver missing for days, car spotted in Central Florida
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – A Lyft driver from South Florida has been unreachable since Monday — though his car has been spotted in Central Florida since then, according to Palm Beach Gardens police. Police said the Lyft driver — Gary Levin, 74 — drives a 2022 red...
click orlando
Back-to-back fatal crashes force road safety changes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – St. Cloud officials spoke with News 6 about what changes they’re making on the roads after back-to-back deadly crashes in the same area. Police said a man in his 60s crossing 13th Street was hit and killed by a car Tuesday morning, 100 yards away from where another man on his bike was killed the following night.
click orlando
What’s in the new AP African-American Studies framework — and what’s not
ORLANDO, Fla. – The College Board, which handles advanced placement curricula for high schools, released its new framework for its AP African-American Studies course on Wednesday. How different is it from the pilot framework that enflamed right-wing culture warriors and led to Florida rejecting the pilot? While its overall...
click orlando
Mount Dora residents criticize Wolf Branch plan, says original mission is lost
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora residents are concerned a proposed development inside the Wolf Branch Innovation District doesn’t match what was originally planned. Residents like Ephriam McCormick are mainly concerned about the proposed 310-foot office building. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early morning rocket launch from Kennedy Space...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis announces $144M in rural broadband access grants for Florida counties
MILTON, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday held a news conference at a theatre in Milton, announcing the first award in a series of broadband access grants headed to rural or unserved communities throughout the state. Out of $400 million in federal funds appropriated by lawmakers last...
click orlando
Florida man’s argument with landscaper leads to gunfire, arrest, deputies say
WEKIWA SPRINGS, Fla. – A man living in Wekiwa Springs was arrested Thursday, accused of arming himself with a handgun and shooting it during a dispute with landscaper working near his address that morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey Perlman, 68, and the landscaper were...
click orlando
‘It was just magical:’ Nonprofit school founder celebrates new location on former Lake County golf course
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Nicole Duslak dream has come true. She’s celebrating the opening of the new location for her school, CREATE Conservatory, in Lake County. The private nonprofit school sits on the grounds of a former mini golf course in Mount Dora. “I dreamed about that moment...
click orlando
10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Rain, cooler weather comes to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A front moving through Central Florida on Friday will bring rain and a few heavy downpours. Rain chances stand at 80% in the Orlando area, where the high will top off near 78 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 73. [TRENDING: Become...
click orlando
Judge denies trial delay in case of Aiden Fucci, teen accused of fatally stabbing classmate
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Circuit Judge Lee Smith denied a motion filed earlier in the day by the lawyer representing Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing his 13-year-old classmate, asking for a delay of his murder trial and saying she is appealing the judge’s order for a six-member jury to the Fifth District Court of Appeal.
click orlando
Over 300 artists taking over downtown Mount Dora for annual festival
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Over 300 artists from many corners of the world are showcasing and selling pieces at an annual festival this weekend. The 48th annual Mount Dora Arts Festival incorporates different types of art disciplines including painting, sculpture, fiber art, and more. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International...
Comments / 0