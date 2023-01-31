ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Ask Trooper Steve: Who is responsible for policing mobile home registration?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, "Who is responsible for policing mobile home registration?".
FLORIDA STATE
Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice. The calling card of the overall...
FLORIDA STATE
Back-to-back fatal crashes force road safety changes in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – St. Cloud officials spoke with News 6 about what changes they’re making on the roads after back-to-back deadly crashes in the same area. Police said a man in his 60s crossing 13th Street was hit and killed by a car Tuesday morning, 100 yards away from where another man on his bike was killed the following night.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
What’s in the new AP African-American Studies framework — and what’s not

ORLANDO, Fla. – The College Board, which handles advanced placement curricula for high schools, released its new framework for its AP African-American Studies course on Wednesday. How different is it from the pilot framework that enflamed right-wing culture warriors and led to Florida rejecting the pilot? While its overall...
FLORIDA STATE
Mount Dora residents criticize Wolf Branch plan, says original mission is lost

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora residents are concerned a proposed development inside the Wolf Branch Innovation District doesn't match what was originally planned. Residents like Ephriam McCormick are mainly concerned about the proposed 310-foot office building.
MOUNT DORA, FL
10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area.
ORLANDO, FL
LIVE RADAR: Rain, cooler weather comes to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A front moving through Central Florida on Friday will bring rain and a few heavy downpours. Rain chances stand at 80% in the Orlando area, where the high will top off near 78 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 73.
ORLANDO, FL
Over 300 artists taking over downtown Mount Dora for annual festival

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Over 300 artists from many corners of the world are showcasing and selling pieces at an annual festival this weekend. The 48th annual Mount Dora Arts Festival incorporates different types of art disciplines including painting, sculpture, fiber art, and more.
MOUNT DORA, FL

