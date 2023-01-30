Art by: Natacha Bustos, Keith Champagne, Jordie Bellaire, Andrew Dalhouse. “The dramatic conclusion of the Wakanda anthology! After the events of WAKANDA #1, Okoye has a message for the rest of the world: Wakanda is NOT without protectors. And in this daring story by Brandon Thomas and José Luís, Okoye will teach anyone who questions that just how painfully mistaken they are—and just how unrivaled her dedication to Wakanda really is. How far will she go to protect her country? And don’t miss the conclusion of HISTORY OF THE BLACK PANTHERS, bringing an end to the comprehensive look at Panthers past, present and future!”

