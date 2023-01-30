Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Minority leaders and former Ole Miss Chancellor call on state leaders to expand Medicaid
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The political back and forth on the issue of Medicaid expansion was in full force at the State Capitol Thursday. House and Senate minority leaders were joined by fellow Democrats to say they won’t back down on the issue. And a former leader is revealing a personal conversation he had with the Governor that’s now kicking up dust.
WDAM-TV
Candidate qualifying deadline passes and reveals slate of 2023 statewide candidates
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The qualifying deadline for 2023 candidates to submit their paperwork in order to appear on your ballot has now passed. That deadline was at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 1. Before the square-off between the GOP and Dems, comes party primaries. To prepare you, the party primaries will...
WDAM-TV
Miss. Airport Association joins ‘Be the Solution’ anti-human trafficking campaign
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The president of the Mississippi Airport Association is speaking out about his organization joining the fight against human trafficking in the Magnolia State. Tom Heanue, who’s also executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, said he’s glad the M.A.A. has decided to become a partner...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association to visit state capitol
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple medical marijuana stakeholders will be at the state capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association has invited local cannabis business owners and operators from around the state of Mississippi to convene at the state capitol. The capitol day event will give small...
WDAM-TV
State beta president preparing for multi-state tour
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County student is preparing for a multi-state tour. Tavell Whitfield, a senior at Perry Central, serves as the state beta president and has visited numerous schools in the Magnolia State. He has even helped some schools have even jumpstarted their own beta clubs.
WDAM-TV
MDEQ geologists hoping ‘Mississippi Opal’ named official state gemstone
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you have precious gemstones on your property? Maybe. There’s a geological formation that runs under much of the Pine Belt that could contain what’s called the “Mississippi Opal.”. It’s the only precious gemstone ever found in Mississippi. It was discovered...
WDAM-TV
Gas prices take massive jump in January
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A trip to the pump is starting to cost more and more. The American Automobile Association is reporting drastic jumps, especially here in Mississippi. “AAA gas prices are showing a current Mississippi statewide average of $3.17, up from $2.80 from just one month ago,” said Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson with AAA.
Comments / 0