ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association to visit state capitol

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple medical marijuana stakeholders will be at the state capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association has invited local cannabis business owners and operators from around the state of Mississippi to convene at the state capitol. The capitol day event will give small...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

State beta president preparing for multi-state tour

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County student is preparing for a multi-state tour. Tavell Whitfield, a senior at Perry Central, serves as the state beta president and has visited numerous schools in the Magnolia State. He has even helped some schools have even jumpstarted their own beta clubs.
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Gas prices take massive jump in January

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A trip to the pump is starting to cost more and more. The American Automobile Association is reporting drastic jumps, especially here in Mississippi. “AAA gas prices are showing a current Mississippi statewide average of $3.17, up from $2.80 from just one month ago,” said Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson with AAA.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy