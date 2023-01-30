ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Check Out an Art Show Based on Colorado’s Iconic Casa Bonita

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, or are a fan of the TV show South Park, you're most likely familiar with the iconic restaurant known as Casa Bonita. Well, a unique opportunity for fans of the restaurant, and artists, is coming to Colorado in the form of a Casa Bonita-themed art show. Keep scrolling to learn what to expect, as well as how to enter your artwork into the show.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Get a Glimpse Inside of Colorado’s Glamorous Glen Eyrie Castle

Directly below the towering Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, sits another stunning Centennial State landmark called the Glen Eyrie Castle. The massive Colorado castle dates back to 1871. It originally belonged to the founder of Colorado Springs, William Jackson Palmer. In addition to establishing the city of Colorado Springs, Palmer was also president of The Denver and Rio Grande Railroad and a Brigadier General in the Union Army during the Civil War. The prominent Coloradan lived with his wife and three daughters at Glen Eyrie for 38 years.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
25 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Frozen Dead Guy Days

Yes. It's all true. There is a dead and frozen grandpa high above Nederland, Colorado at about 8,232 feet. He has rested here cryogenically frozen in a shed since about 1993. Colorado's Frozen Dead Guy Days began in 2002 as a tribute to this strange and bizarre occurrence, and it has since turned into a fun way to celebrate winter in the Centennial State.
NEDERLAND, CO
Adorable Colorado Bear Smiles And Waves at Wildlife Camera

In case you're in the need of a smile, you'll love this adorable Colorado bear striking a pose for this wildlife camera in Boulder. Some people despise taking pictures regardless of what the picture is for. How many Facebook friends do you have right now with profile pictures that aren't of them because they don't like the pictures they take? More than you might think, go look. Most animals don't like to get pictures taken either. Or maybe they do, but they don't stay still long enough to take them, so they're all just a blur. One local bear in Colorado though was getting ready for Madonna's Colorado concert later this year and was striking a serious pose... You've got to see this cuteness.
BOULDER, CO
Confirmed: Sean Payton Will Be The Next Denver Broncos Head Coach

Turns out the orange tie Sean Payton wore during Fox Sports NFL coverage over the weekend WAS a nod to the Broncos. The suspense and wait are over. Multiple NFL Insiders are reporting that the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos have finalized a deal for the Broncos to secure Super Bowl winning, former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton as their next head coach.
DENVER, CO
