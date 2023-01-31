Read full article on original website
KWTX
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
Finally, Central Texas’ Weekend Looks To Be Warming Up
I think I speak for everybody in the Killeen, Texas area when I say we’re ready to get back to the regular program. If you were worried about whether or not you were going to slip and slide some more this weekend, stop worrying. Here's why. THANK GOD CENTRAL...
Commuting Chaos In Central Texas, I-35 And I-14
After 3 straight days of freezing rain, it is nice to finally get on the road again. The problem is everyone else had the exact same thought. For a few that thinking might have stopped at the door as some motorists appear to have left their brain at home in Killeen-Temple, Texas this morning.
KSAT 12
For many Central Texans, latest bout of cold weather and outages reopens old wounds
For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Power outages, downed trees and icy roads....
News Channel 25
Power outages in Central Texas: What to be on the lookout for
Thousands of outages hit different parts of Central Texas due to this week's freezing rain and sleet. It's impacting those who need the power to keep them warm, and others who are left no choice but to work from home to avoid the slippery roads. Power companies are having to...
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
Texas Ice Storm 2023 Freezes Bell County
Is it time to move spring break from march to the beginning of February for Killeen-Temple, Texas? What is this, the third year in a row we've been slammed by a major winter storm at about the exact same time? We should just move up spring break to this week next year, and avoid the whole mess.
Ice Day! Killeen, Texas Schools Will Be Closed Thursday
The weather in Killeen, Texas has truly been unexpected and also somewhat dangerous. The fact that our children were not allowed to go to school yesterday or tomorrow should let you know how cautious you need to be in this particular weather. Killeen independent school District sent text messages to parents who have children that are 10 KISD letting them know that tomorrow is Thursday, February 2nd going to school.
ONCOR working to restore power to thousands following ice storm in Central Texas
TEXAS, USA — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers without power across Central Texas Wednesday morning. According to the Oncor outage map, The hardest hit areas were east of Temple towards the Rosebud and Cameron area. Bell County currently has more than 4,000 residents without power, according to ONCOR.
Central Texas roads still dangerous on third day of ice storm
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police urged caution for drivers Wednesday as freezing rain continued to create dangerous driving conditions. Through its Facebook page, the department said I-14 and State Highway 195 were drivable but said drivers needed to take it very slow. "The roadways on I-14 west of the...
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texas customers are without power, heading into another freezing night
Bell & Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texans are going into the night without power after losing it, Wednesday morning. Customers in Bell and Falls County made it two days into freezing temperatures before losing power. As of Wednesday afternoon, the outages include 5,000 customers in Bell County...
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
Texas could lose 1,800-acre state park to development after 45 years
The new owner of the property wants to end the lease with the state.
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning
This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
Full List Of Closings, Delays, And Travel Conditions For Central Texas
Most of Texas is closed due widespread ice especially in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday. You can find a full list of delays and closures here. Will Ice Be The Only Winter Weather?. Nope. We're expecting a sleet mix, and...
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
fox7austin.com
Over 340,000 Texans without power as ice storm continues to move across Texas
HOUSTON - Over 340,000 Texans across the Lone Star State are currently without power as the deadly ice storm that's causing problems continues to move across the state. According to PowerOutage.Us, 346,276 people are without power in Texas as of 7:20 p.m. CT. If you are currently without power in...
North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
ROAD CLOSURES | Freezing rain turning Central Texas roads into sheets of ice
TEMPLE, Texas — Road conditions were getting worse Tuesday morning with ice continuing to accumulate across Central Texas. Many area police departments and emergency agencies issued warnings about roads being covered in a sheet of ice. You'll find them below. Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove police posted to Facebook that...
Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos
The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
US105
