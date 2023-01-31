ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KWTX

Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
WACO, TX
US105

Finally, Central Texas’ Weekend Looks To Be Warming Up

I think I speak for everybody in the Killeen, Texas area when I say we’re ready to get back to the regular program. If you were worried about whether or not you were going to slip and slide some more this weekend, stop worrying. Here's why. THANK GOD CENTRAL...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Commuting Chaos In Central Texas, I-35 And I-14

After 3 straight days of freezing rain, it is nice to finally get on the road again. The problem is everyone else had the exact same thought. For a few that thinking might have stopped at the door as some motorists appear to have left their brain at home in Killeen-Temple, Texas this morning.
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

Power outages in Central Texas: What to be on the lookout for

Thousands of outages hit different parts of Central Texas due to this week's freezing rain and sleet. It's impacting those who need the power to keep them warm, and others who are left no choice but to work from home to avoid the slippery roads. Power companies are having to...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Ice Storm 2023 Freezes Bell County

Is it time to move spring break from march to the beginning of February for Killeen-Temple, Texas? What is this, the third year in a row we've been slammed by a major winter storm at about the exact same time? We should just move up spring break to this week next year, and avoid the whole mess.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Ice Day! Killeen, Texas Schools Will Be Closed Thursday

The weather in Killeen, Texas has truly been unexpected and also somewhat dangerous. The fact that our children were not allowed to go to school yesterday or tomorrow should let you know how cautious you need to be in this particular weather. Killeen independent school District sent text messages to parents who have children that are 10 KISD letting them know that tomorrow is Thursday, February 2nd going to school.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Central Texas roads still dangerous on third day of ice storm

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police urged caution for drivers Wednesday as freezing rain continued to create dangerous driving conditions. Through its Facebook page, the department said I-14 and State Highway 195 were drivable but said drivers needed to take it very slow. "The roadways on I-14 west of the...
KILLEEN, TX
KXAN

UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning

This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
MANSFIELD, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos

The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns.  The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
TEXAS STATE
US105

US105

Temple, TX
