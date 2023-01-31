Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
ACLU settles two lawsuits of police abuse cases in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A civil rights group in New Orleans is pointing to two federal lawsuit settlements as examples of how civil litigation can hold police accountable for violent tactics in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis. The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana said...
informnny.com
How NY Gov. Hochul’s budget could mean a wage increase for you
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s minimum wage is already higher than the federal rate, but it could go up even higher under a plan explained in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal. She presented her plans Wednesday for the 2024 fiscal year, which includes indexing the minimum...
informnny.com
Mom of Missouri inmate locked in prison visitation room for 12 hours
CAMERON, Mo. (WDAF) – In November, 54-year-old Denice Rainey sat in a small, cubby-like visitation room at Crossroads Correctional Center, staring at her shackled son through barrier glass. “‘Oh my gosh, you know, we’ve been here for a long time,'” she recalled telling her son, who she requested remain...
informnny.com
Update: Portion of Route 12 in Pamelia closed due to crash has reopened
PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials have temporarily closed a portion of Route 12 in Pamelia due to a crash. Route 12 is closed between Mustard Road and Perch Lake Road as of 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Stay updated on the latest weather conditions and school closings and delays on...
Comments / 0