Nokia Fiscal Q4 2022 & FY 2022: Demonstrates Impressive Company-wide Progress with Turnaround Mission

Read full article on original website
Related
futurumresearch.com
T-Mobile Q4 2022 & FY 2022: Smashing Milestones and Competition
Analyst Take: T-Mobile’s Q4 2022 and FY 2022 results were highlighted by its record postpaid account and customer net adds, which provided the basis for the company to claim industry-leading postpaid service revenue and cash flow growth. Additional key Q4 2022 and FY 2022 highlights included:. Industry-Leading Growth in...
futurumresearch.com
SAP Earnings
The Six Five team discusses SAP earnings. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
futurumresearch.com
Microsoft Earnings
The Six Five team discusses Microsoft earnings. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
futurumresearch.com
Qualcomm Revenue in Q1 Up 58% in Automotive, as IoT Gains 7%
Analyst Take: With its healthy increases in automotive and IoT revenue, Qualcomm is showing solid results in what remains a challenging macroeconomic environment around the world. Yes, Qualcomm’s top line revenue figure fell in Q1 from the prior year, but Qualcomm showed enough positive increases in other Q1 earnings numbers...
futurumresearch.com
NXP Semiconductor Q4 2022 Revenues, up 9 Percent YoY – and Thoughts on What’s Ahead for the Semiconductor Manufacturer
Analyst Take: For calendar year 2022, NXP Semiconductor has weathered the macroeconomic turbulence that has plagued others in the semiconductor industry in recent months, which is illustrated by the company’s most recent quarter and full year revenues that increased 9 percent and 19 percent, respectively. Also, from 2019 to 2022, the company has grown its revenues from $8.9 billion in 2019 to $13.2 billion in 2022, a 14 percent compound annual growth rate. During the same period, the company has also managed to grow its GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margins 17 percent which is impressive.
futurumresearch.com
Cisco at ISE 2023: Multiple Webex Announcements Around Advancing the Hybrid Work Experience With Audio AI Innovations
Analyst Take: At ISE 2023 in Barcelona this week, Cisco unveiled new innovations in audio interoperability and AI designed to meet the needs of hybrid workers and ensure organizations are poised for growth within the hybrid work environment. Webex by Cisco showcased its new range of collaboration devices for Microsoft Teams and unveiled the new Cisco Table Microphone Pro, a digital and multi-directional table microphone for hybrid workspaces, along with audio interoperability advancements.
futurumresearch.com
Neat Introduces Neat Pulse, a Comprehensive Offering of Support and Management Services to Deliver Complete Video Device Control
Analyst Take: I’ve been a fan of Neat since the company’s early days. Neat designs simple and elegant pioneering video devices for Microsoft and Zoom, all designed to make collaboration easy, effortless, and enjoyable. I like the sleek simplicity of their products, the passion and commitment of their leadership team, and the progress the company has made thus far in a somewhat crowded marketplace, despite being a fairly young organization. Neat’s introduction of Neat Pulse is the next iteration of the company’s offerings, and it’s all about affording device management and control capabilities within an organization.
futurumresearch.com
The Potential Impact of Outcome-based Investment on Customer Experience
On this episode of the Futurum Tech Webcast – Interview Series, I am joined by Marne Martin, President of Service Management, EAM & Global Industry at IFS, for a conversation about service management in the global market. Our conversation covers:. Customer challenges across global markets and different industry sectors.
futurumresearch.com
NetApp Sustainability Commitment Continues with an EcoVadis Gold Rating
Analyst Take: I recently attended a briefing by the NetApp team on the company’s current and future sustainability efforts. It was exciting to learn that EcoVadis, one of the leading evidence-based leaders in the ESG realm, and an SAP partner, has awarded NetApp a gold rating for its sustainability efforts across the realm of ESG. This is a significant accomplishment — with this recognition NetApp joins the 7% of companies who achieved a gold rating.
futurumresearch.com
Oracle Retail Introduces New Pricing and Promotion Capabilities to Help Retailers Increase Sales
Analyst Take: The extension of Oracle’s Retail Cloud platform is good news for retailers. Consumers are bombarded with promotional messaging from brands on a daily basis, making it challenging for retailers to get – and keep — their attention. To address these challenges, Oracle Retail has introduced new cloud capabilities. Price Hub extends Oracle Retail Merchandising Cloud Services to automate the pricing process so retailers can easily make purchase price updates across thousands of products to maximize sales and margins. New promotion capabilities in Oracle Retail Customer Engagement Cloud Services help retailers drive incremental revenue and profitability by executing more personalized and compelling offers. These cloud services are running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
Comments / 0