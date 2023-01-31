ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach teacher charged for making threats against school

A Virginia Beach teacher has been placed on administrative leave after making statements that worried colleagues enough that they called police. Virginia Beach teacher charged for making threats …. A Virginia Beach teacher has been placed on administrative leave after making statements that worried colleagues enough that they called police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News teachers: Culture of fear, insecurity after Richneck shooting

Some Newport News district teachers blame the shooting which seriously hurt first grade teacher Abby Zwerner squarely on the shoulders of now-former school superintendent, Dr. George Parker III. Newport News teachers: Culture of fear, insecurity …. Some Newport News district teachers blame the shooting which seriously hurt first grade teacher...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Community Connection: Essence of Heart and Soul Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Slover Library in Norfolk is dedicated to lifelong learning and fostering a culture of civic engagement. As part of the mission, they are hosting the Essence of Heart and Soul Festival. The festival will be this Saturday, February 4th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Anthone Oates joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to tell us all about it!
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth

Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven …. ‘Beach IT’ country music festival coming to Virginia …. Chesapeake Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil have opposing …. Virginia Senate committee votes down Petersburg casino …. WAVY News 10. North Carolina struggles to fill core class vacancies. Police seeking community’s help...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

1 year anniversary since Codi Bigsby reported missing

Tuesday marked the one year anniversary since Codi Bigsby was reported missing. 1 year anniversary since Codi Bigsby reported missing. Tuesday marked the one year anniversary since Codi Bigsby was reported missing. Naval Station Norfolk welcomes first Black woman …. The world's largest naval base will soon have its first...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

New photos from Spirit of Norfolk fire revealed during hearing

New photos from the Spirit of Norfolk fire were revealed during a hearing Wednesday, Feb. 1 and showed that the fire started in the port-side diesel engine, according to an ATF fire investigator. New photos from Spirit of Norfolk fire revealed during …. New photos from the Spirit of Norfolk...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy