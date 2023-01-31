Read full article on original website
‘Beach IT’ country music festival likely coming to Virginia Beach in June
A country music-centered festival is poised once again to take over the sand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this Summer.
13newsnow.com
These Hampton Roads school divisions have some of the highest teacher vacancy rates in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on October 6, 2022. As the nation continues to face a widespread shortage of teachers, recent data from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) shows that several school divisions here in Hampton Roads are especially feeling the strain.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach teacher charged for making threats against school
A Virginia Beach teacher has been placed on administrative leave after making statements that worried colleagues enough that they called police. Virginia Beach teacher charged for making threats …. A Virginia Beach teacher has been placed on administrative leave after making statements that worried colleagues enough that they called police.
WAVY News 10
Police seeking community's help identifying body found in Williamsburg retention pond
Police seeking community’s help identifying body …. ‘Beach IT’ country music festival coming to Virginia …. Chesapeake Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil have opposing …. Virginia Senate committee votes down Petersburg casino …. WAVY News 10. North Carolina struggles to fill core class vacancies. One of three suspects in...
WAVY News 10
Newport News teachers: Culture of fear, insecurity after Richneck shooting
Some Newport News district teachers blame the shooting which seriously hurt first grade teacher Abby Zwerner squarely on the shoulders of now-former school superintendent, Dr. George Parker III. Newport News teachers: Culture of fear, insecurity …. Some Newport News district teachers blame the shooting which seriously hurt first grade teacher...
WAVY News 10
Community Connection: Essence of Heart and Soul Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Slover Library in Norfolk is dedicated to lifelong learning and fostering a culture of civic engagement. As part of the mission, they are hosting the Essence of Heart and Soul Festival. The festival will be this Saturday, February 4th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Anthone Oates joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to tell us all about it!
Local musicians host benefit concert for man killed in Hampton crash
Local musicians are hosting a benefit concert Friday in honor a man killed in a crash in Hampton.
WAVY News 10
Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth
Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven …. ‘Beach IT’ country music festival coming to Virginia …. Chesapeake Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil have opposing …. Virginia Senate committee votes down Petersburg casino …. WAVY News 10. North Carolina struggles to fill core class vacancies. Police seeking community’s help...
Aberdeen Gardens descendants preserve community charm
Descendants of the historic Aberdeen Gardens community in Hampton are working to preserve the community's charm.
Local residents work to preserve country’s first planned African American neighborhood
Seven streets make up the community just off Aberdeen Road. This unique place is a 440-acre subdivision that was a result of Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal Settlement.
WAVY News 10
New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
WAVY News 10
Richneck parent sounded alarm before shooting, staff left in dark during lockdown
A trove of documents obtained by 10 On Your Side shine light on teacher fears and parent warnings before a 6-year-old shot his first grade teacher Abby Zwerner on Jan. 6, and that teachers had long been flagging student behavior and school safety issues. Richneck parent sounded alarm before shooting,...
Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
WAVY News 10
1 year anniversary since Codi Bigsby reported missing
Tuesday marked the one year anniversary since Codi Bigsby was reported missing. 1 year anniversary since Codi Bigsby reported missing. Tuesday marked the one year anniversary since Codi Bigsby was reported missing. Naval Station Norfolk welcomes first Black woman …. The world's largest naval base will soon have its first...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
Preserving the historic African-American Cornland School in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — From the passing view of George Washington Highway southbound, most people may only see plywood over broken windows. But Mildred Brown remembers this place as being so much more. At 92 years old, Brown knows the seemingly abandoned structure off Glencoe Street is a piece of...
At town hall with mayor, NN parents push for more classroom discipline
The Newport News Education Association on Thursday night hosted a community conversation with Mayor Phillip Jones.
Newport News mayor holds first town hall
Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones hosted his first town hall Thursday since being elected as dozens came out to Denbigh Community Center to voice their concerns about numerous issues.
WAVY News 10
New photos from Spirit of Norfolk fire revealed during hearing
New photos from the Spirit of Norfolk fire were revealed during a hearing Wednesday, Feb. 1 and showed that the fire started in the port-side diesel engine, according to an ATF fire investigator. New photos from Spirit of Norfolk fire revealed during …. New photos from the Spirit of Norfolk...
Norfolk's newest internet, phone and streaming provider operating in select neighborhoods
NORFOLK, Va. — Some Norfolk businesses and homeowners now have a new option when it comes to streaming, making calls, and going online. Metronet has officially started in certain sections of the city. For years Norfolk residents had only one service provider. People living in the city call the...
