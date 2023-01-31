Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Radio Auction Reopens Friday
Paris, Tenn.–After being closed for three days due to the icy weather, the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction will reopen Friday, February 3. Tomorrow items will be donated by Holy Cross Church, the Chapel Hill/Guthrie Road area; and TARP. The auction has already raised $188,828 this year and...
radionwtn.com
Shannon Bomar Benefit This Weekend
Paris, Tenn.–Remember, the benefit for Shannon Bomar and his family will be held from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, February 4 at the Henry County Fairgounds. Bomar suffered a brain aneurysm and was airlifted to St. Thomas West and recovery will be extensive. Bomar is home now but is facing a lengthy recovery period.
radionwtn.com
Holy Cross Catholic Church Donates Oktoberfest Proceeds To Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction Volunteer Vicky Sinclair receives a check for $5,000 from Holy Cross Catholic Church at Friday’s auction. The funds were raised as part of Holy Cross’ Oktoberfest celebration. Holy Cross has held Oktoberfest for more than 30 years. This year marks the first time Holy Cross has been able to hold its Oktoberfest celebration since before the pandemic. In photo, from left are: Vicky Sinclair, Linda Haesler, Joe Mahan and Leila Kackley. In the background, the auction was beginning for the day with David Jackson as auctioneer and Rotay members manning the phones. (John Berryman photo).
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Radio Auction Now At $198,856
Paris, Tenn.–Helping Hand is inching ever so closely to the $200,000 mark for the year. With today’s proceeds of $10,000, the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction has now raised $198,856. Items Friday were donated by Holy Cross Catholic Church, Chapel Hill/Guthrie Road; and TARP and they actually raised $9,941, but a donation of $59 at the conclusion of the auction pushed the total to an even $10,000.
WBBJ
Tennessee native creates chemo kits
JACKSON, Tenn. — One Tennessee native is giving back to cancer patients after being personally affected by the disease. Sidney Church is a grad student at the University of Tennessee at Martin. In her last semester as an undergraduate, she moved back with her parents to help her family...
Power restored to thousands of Cumberland Electric customers following ice storm
The hardest hit areas in Tuesday night‘s ice storm were north and west of Nashville where some 6,900 customers lost power in Sumner, Robertson, Cheatham, Montgomery and Stewart counties.
radionwtn.com
Henry County General Sessions Court Rescheduled
Paris, Tenn.–Due to inclement weather this week, Henry County General Sessions Criminal Court canceled court on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 and delayed the start of the same court scheduled for Thursday, February 2, 2023. Those who had court cases scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, 2023, or missed their Thursday,...
radionwtn.com
Suspect Steals Ambulance, Leads Law Enforcement On Chase
Dresden, Tenn.–A Dresden man is facing charges including theft of a Weakley County ambulance, with which he led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through several towns, later crashing into a Gibson County sheriff’s cruiser. Kaine Winston, age 28, is being held at the Gibson County Jail on...
radionwtn.com
Icy Weather Closes HCMC Clinics
PARIS, TN – Due to inclement weather, Henry County Medical Center has the following clinic closures for Tuesday, January 31, 2023:. Kentucky Lake Urologic Associates – (731) 642-8884. Paris Behavioral Health – (731) 644-8441. Additionally, HCMC Diagnostic Center and Physician Billing are closed. Be sure to watch...
KFVS12
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
radionwtn.com
Paris & Henry County Government Shut Down; Roads Treacherous
Paris, Tenn.–All roads in Henry County remain extremely slick this morning and Sheriff Josh Frey said, “Looking at today’s forecast it doesn’t look like the roads will improve much today. We’re forecasted to get more ice after midnight into the early morning hours of Thursday. Please continue to use caution if you must get out.”
radionwtn.com
Goodman Joins Madison County Extension Service
Jackson, Tenn.– Hunter Goodman of Paris has joined the Madison County Extension Service Family. He has been hired as its Agriculture & Natural Resources Agent in Madison County. Hunter Goodman is the son of Ranson and Karen Goodman and is a Murray State University graduate with a Bachelor of...
WBBJ
Ice storm brings down limbs in local county
PARIS, Tenn. — The ice storms are impacting West Tennessee and more are on the way. According to the Paris Board of Public Utilities, Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. a tree fell on a powerline on North College Street in Paris due to ice. The fallen tree took out four...
wpsdlocal6.com
22-year-old accused of stealing Weakley County ambulance, crashing into cruiser
DRESDEN, TN — Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas tells Local 6 a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a Weakley County ambulance. Weakley County Ambulance Services announced in a Facebook post that the ambulance was stolen while responding to a call in Dresden around 2 a.m. on Friday.
radionwtn.com
Dorena-Hickman Ferry Back Open
Hickman, Ky.–After being closed Thursday due to ice on the landing ramps and ferry deck, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry resumed service on the winter schedule at 7 a.m., CST, today. Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going...
wpln.org
‘It’s been a never-ending cycle’: Inside the confusion and heartache of one family’s experience with Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
14-year-old Kendra Pruitt cradles her cell phone to her ear as she tries to find a quiet place to talk in her foster home two hours away from Nashville in Jackson, Tenn. “The other foster kids just got back in the house,” she says, “so I have to come in the bathroom.”
radionwtn.com
Lodge At Paris Landing To Serve Valentine’s Day Meals
Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Montgomery Bell State Park is serving Valentine’s meals on three separate dates. Participating parks are:. Montgomery Bell State Park. Fall Creek Falls State Park. Henry Horton State Park. Cumberland Mountain State Park.
WKRN
Power outages in Henry County
Mt. Juliet man admits to threatening to kill kids’ …. More than two years after his arrest, a Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is...
Dresden Enterprise
Couple Bound Over for McKenzie Murder
A Weakley County couple charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death and robbery of a man outside of McKenzie last summer has been bound over to the May 2023 term of the Weakley County Grand Jury. Tiffany Kaye Grogan, 28, of Dresden and Julien DeMone Hardin, 36, of Mobile,...
