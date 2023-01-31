ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
fox56news.com

Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs

Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need

Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
OWENSBORO, KY
WDTV

WVDE announces summer feeding programs for 2023

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s estimated that 75% of West Virginia children qualify for free or reduced meals at school. For many of them, school meals are the only ones they get. The West Virginia Department of Education is looking for schools and non-profit organizations to become summer...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBKR

Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Dollar General expands into health care

Dollar General Corp., a Scottsville, Kentucky-born company that moved its headquarters to suburban Nashville but has become ubiquitous across the commonwealth, has expanded into health care. The retailer has established two mobile clinics at Clarksville, Tennessee, which sits on the Kentucky border at Fort Campbell, and one at Cumberland Furnace,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

December Jobless Rates Fall as Work Force Numbers Increase

Jobless rates fell in all nine Pennyrile counties in December when compared to the previous month and dropped from December of 2021. Moreover, the news was also positive as the number of people working has increased from two years ago. The Kentucky Center for Statistics reported the Pennyrile jobless rate...
WHAS11

Changing the game of charitable gaming in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you like to play slot machines here in Kentucky, there are a few ways around strict gambling laws. Some companies use historic horse racing numbers to run their machines, while others claim their machines are more skill than luck, in a legal loophole lawmakers have yet to catch up with.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Daily Yonder

Finding ‘Higher Ground’: Locally-led Movement Works Toward a Just Housing Recovery in Eastern Kentucky

Six months removed from the devastation of summer flooding in Eastern Kentucky, local leaders remain in the midst of an uphill battle. The urgent need for housing assistance shines a light on the complexity of recovery in an already challenged rural area. Their deepest hope is not just to get roofs over people’s heads but also to secure the resources to build stronger, more resilient communities going forward.
KENTUCKY STATE
publicnewsservice.org

Kroger-Albertson’s Merger Could Reduce KY Food Access

Kentucky food banks say the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, could trigger an increased demand for services at a time when inflation, gas prices and the end of pandemic-era supports are squeezing household budgets. Vincent James, president and CEO of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Kentucky Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Allergies are a common issue for many individuals around the world, and Kentucky is no exception. Every year, residents of Kentucky experience allergy season, a period of time when certain allergens such as pollen, mold, and ragweed are at their highest levels. Allergy season can be an annoyance to some, and to others, it can be the bane of their existence.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

EKY residents experience high electric bills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping, and power bills are rising, leaving some electric customers with sticker shock when they get their monthly bills. According to Electricity Local, Kentucky’s residential electricity consumption ranks 7th in the nation. The average residential bill is $138 a month in the Commonwealth,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Indiana Man Injured In Wednesday Evening Christian County Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent an Indiana man to the hospital Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by 56-year-old Melvin Walcott, of Tennessee, collided with a tractor-trailer driven by 34-year-old Mario Williams, of Georgia, that was next to Walcott at the intersection of Pennyrile Parkway.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WATE

More rain for most and a wintry mix for some overnight

We will see some additional rain showers around overnight into Thursday while some along the Plateau into Kentucky could once again see a light, wintry mix. More rain for most and a wintry mix for some overnight. We will see some additional rain showers around overnight into Thursday while some...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy