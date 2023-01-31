Read full article on original website
John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers
John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
Trey Lance has interesting comment about Brock Purdy
Trey Lance is facing an uncertain future with the San Francisco 49ers, partly because even he is impressed with what Brock Purdy did this season. Purdy won all five of his regular season starts, plus two more in the playoffs, after taking over for the injury Jimmy Garoppolo late in the 49ers’ season. The seventh-round... The post Trey Lance has interesting comment about Brock Purdy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Kyle Shanahan Not Happy With Question On Wednesday
One media member had an interesting question for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. This reporter asked Shanahan if his playcalling in recent years is why his quarterbacks keep getting hurt and he definitely wasn't thrilled about it. "I think if you looked at the injuries, common ...
Report: Broncos want Sean Payton to retain one coordinator
Payton will have the final say over his staff, but Mike Klis of 9News notes Broncos brass would like to keep Evero on for a second season as DC. The Broncos hired Evero to head up their defense last year, offered him their interim HC job after Hackett’s firing and made him one of their first interviews for the full-time position Payton just landed. It is unclear how Payton feels about keeping a holdover for such an important position, but the Broncos were clearly impressed with Evero’s first season.
SB Nation
Derek Carr would get an enormous bag from the Raiders if he’s hurt at the Pro Bowl
Nobody ever wishes for a player to be injured, but if something happens to Derek Carr it would set in motion a chain of events resulting in one of the funniest things to happens in NFL history. Carr was named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, along with Tyler Huntley...
JJ Watt reacts to Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans
The Houston Texans’ hiring of DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach has the stamp of approval from a franchise legend. J.J. Watt reacted via Twitter Tuesday to the news of the Texans hiring Ryans as their head coach. LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!!! You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a... The post JJ Watt reacts to Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers Announces He Will Not Be Going to the 49ers at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers having some fun with the Pebble Beach crowd.
Look: Matthew Berry Believes One 49ers Quarterback Has Inside Track To Starting Job
The San Francisco 49ers appear headed for a quarterback competition, and the battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance for the starting spot will draw a lot of interest around the league. One prominent NFL personality believes one of the two already has an edge. Matthew Berry, the well-known ...
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys, the most dominant NFL franchise of the 1990s, haven't been back to the Super Bowl - or an NFC Championship Game - since that decade. But the Cowboys are not alone in their quest for another Super Bowl. As Jerry Jones pointed out on Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers, who also ...
49ers do not expect Jimmy Garoppolo to return
Jimmy Garoppolo went from a player the 49ers openly insisted was on the trade block to one who became the team’s primary starter this season. Just before Garoppolo’s latest injury, the 49ers moved to a point they were ready to discuss another contract with the veteran passer. Brock...
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
Kirk Cousins to 49ers? Only if Vikings plan to tank, 'Niners are desperate
The offseason storyline that won't die has returned.
Raiders expected to hire former Commanders' OC Scott Turner
Turner will meet with the Raiders next week. Should the second-generation NFL staffer join Josh McDaniels‘ staff, this will mark the second straight team to hire him after previously employing his father as head coach. Norv Turner was the Raiders’ HC from 2004-05. Scott Turner has a Las Vegas past as well, having played in college at UNLV.
Yardbarker
Update: 49ers Quarterback May Need Tommy John Surgery: Expected To Miss a Year
Although it was originally said that the 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy was only expected to miss about six months with a UCL tear, the latest update changes this. It has been reported that the 49ers quarterback may need Tommy John Surgery. The report came out early Wednesday morning, and this does mean that there is a chance that Purdy could miss the entire 2023 season.
Todd Monken set for second Ravens OC interview
Feb. 3: Monken has reached the second-interview stage with the Ravens, who are going through a thorough search to fill their offensive coordinator post. The Ravens will meet with the Georgia OC for a second time Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets. Monken joins Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales as finalists for the Ravens’ play-calling position.
Cowboys begin OC search, Mike McCarthy to call plays
Mike McCarthy will indeed return to a play-calling role. The former Packers HC will take on that responsibility next season for the Cowboys, Jerry Jones confirmed Wednesday. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill reports that the Cowboys have begun interviewing offensive coordinator candidates to replace Kellen Moore, meeting with Rams assistant Thomas Brown and Panthers staffer Jeff Nixon, but the position will come with a reduced workload in 2023.
Giants resume Saquon Barkley contract negotiations
Just less than five weeks remain until the deadline for teams to apply franchise tags. The Giants have until 3 p.m. CT on March 7 to use their tag and barring an unlikely scenario in which both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are extended before that point, one of the team’s offensive cornerstones will be tagged.
Patriots' offensive dysfunction in 2022 saw failed attempt to emulate Sean McVay's offense
The Patriots offense was in disarray in 2022, and Andrew Callahan and Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald provided us with a peek behind the dysfunctional curtain. According to the report, the Patriots’ season was filled with tension on the offensive side of the ball, particularly between Mac Jones and coach Joe Judge.
Tom Brady says he is retiring from football 'for good'
Tom Brady says he is retiring "for good" from football, ending a historic 23-year career during which he won seven Super Bowls and set multiple NFL passing records.
Former head coach Matt Rhule sues Panthers
The two-plus-season Panthers HC filed an arbitration suit last week, seeking severance money he alleges the team is refusing to pay. Rhule is seeking offset money from the Panthers, with Jones adding $5MM is believed to be in dispute here. Now the coach at Nebraska, Rhule landed on his feet...
Pro Football Rumors
