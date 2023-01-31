ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Spun

John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers

John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
INDIANA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Trey Lance has interesting comment about Brock Purdy

Trey Lance is facing an uncertain future with the San Francisco 49ers, partly because even he is impressed with what Brock Purdy did this season. Purdy won all five of his regular season starts, plus two more in the playoffs, after taking over for the injury Jimmy Garoppolo late in the 49ers’ season. The seventh-round... The post Trey Lance has interesting comment about Brock Purdy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Broncos want Sean Payton to retain one coordinator

Payton will have the final say over his staff, but Mike Klis of 9News notes Broncos brass would like to keep Evero on for a second season as DC. The Broncos hired Evero to head up their defense last year, offered him their interim HC job after Hackett’s firing and made him one of their first interviews for the full-time position Payton just landed. It is unclear how Payton feels about keeping a holdover for such an important position, but the Broncos were clearly impressed with Evero’s first season.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt reacts to Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans

The Houston Texans’ hiring of DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach has the stamp of approval from a franchise legend. J.J. Watt reacted via Twitter Tuesday to the news of the Texans hiring Ryans as their head coach. LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!!! You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a... The post JJ Watt reacts to Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys, the most dominant NFL franchise of the 1990s, haven't been back to the Super Bowl - or an NFC Championship Game - since that decade. But the Cowboys are not alone in their quest for another Super Bowl. As Jerry Jones pointed out on Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers, who also ...
ARLINGTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders expected to hire former Commanders' OC Scott Turner

Turner will meet with the Raiders next week. Should the second-generation NFL staffer join Josh McDaniels‘ staff, this will mark the second straight team to hire him after previously employing his father as head coach. Norv Turner was the Raiders’ HC from 2004-05. Scott Turner has a Las Vegas past as well, having played in college at UNLV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Update: 49ers Quarterback May Need Tommy John Surgery: Expected To Miss a Year

Although it was originally said that the 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy was only expected to miss about six months with a UCL tear, the latest update changes this. It has been reported that the 49ers quarterback may need Tommy John Surgery. The report came out early Wednesday morning, and this does mean that there is a chance that Purdy could miss the entire 2023 season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Todd Monken set for second Ravens OC interview

Feb. 3: Monken has reached the second-interview stage with the Ravens, who are going through a thorough search to fill their offensive coordinator post. The Ravens will meet with the Georgia OC for a second time Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets. Monken joins Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales as finalists for the Ravens’ play-calling position.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys begin OC search, Mike McCarthy to call plays

Mike McCarthy will indeed return to a play-calling role. The former Packers HC will take on that responsibility next season for the Cowboys, Jerry Jones confirmed Wednesday. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill reports that the Cowboys have begun interviewing offensive coordinator candidates to replace Kellen Moore, meeting with Rams assistant Thomas Brown and Panthers staffer Jeff Nixon, but the position will come with a reduced workload in 2023.
Pro Football Rumors

Giants resume Saquon Barkley contract negotiations

Just less than five weeks remain until the deadline for teams to apply franchise tags. The Giants have until 3 p.m. CT on March 7 to use their tag and barring an unlikely scenario in which both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are extended before that point, one of the team’s offensive cornerstones will be tagged.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Former head coach Matt Rhule sues Panthers

The two-plus-season Panthers HC filed an arbitration suit last week, seeking severance money he alleges the team is refusing to pay. Rhule is seeking offset money from the Panthers, with Jones adding $5MM is believed to be in dispute here. Now the coach at Nebraska, Rhule landed on his feet...
CHARLOTTE, NC
