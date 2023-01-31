ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, February 3, 2023

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken north of Douglas, Wyoming on Highway 59 by Barry Dampman. Barry writes: "The best part of my day, traveling extremely slick roads. This is looking over the old Tommy Robinson ranch.". To submit your...
DOUGLAS, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: High Noon in Drugstore Wyoming

Someone call John Wayne – Pronto! All the "cowboys and cowgirls" from Drugstore, Wyoming are quakin' in their Tony Lamas. They're cowering under their beds in the bunkhouse. They're taking shelter behind Mom's apron.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Groomed And Preyed Upon:’ Detransitioner Who Had Double Masectomy At 16 Shares Regret

Chloe's Law, a proposed Wyoming law that would prohibit doctors and nurse practitioners from prescribing transgender-related treatments to minors unanimously passed its first legislative committee hearing Friday. The pass came after Luka Hein, a 21-year-old detransitioner who regrets taking hormones...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Where Does Wyoming Oil Come From?

There's a lot of oil under Wyoming. Well, actually, nothing that we call "fossil fuels" actually has anything to do with fossils. Better to call them "organic fuels," because they did not go through the process of "fossilization" that creates fossils. So let's take a look at how Wyoming oil...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Forget Punxsutawney Phil: Lander Lil Says 6 More Months Of Winter In Wyoming

It's Feb. 2 and most anyone in central Wyoming knows what that means. For the nation, all eyes are on Gobbler's Knob in western Pennsylvania and a squatty groundhog who plays a one-day meteorologist, for the past 137 years predicting winter's end.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Ogden Driskill Needs To Show Respect

How ironic that the Senate President Ogden Driskill, who has been a strong advocate for "civility" in the Wyoming legislature, should write such a screed about Medicaid Expansion in Cowboy State Daily. He starts out that he is compelled to write this "since rehashing Medicaid expansion has apparently become an annual event for my colleagues".
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

Largest vertical farming research facility coming to Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Wyoming's State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) recently approved a grant to support the development of the world's largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The company, Plenty Unlimited Inc., is dedicated to advancing the emerging technology field of indoor agriculture....
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

There’s A Website Dedicated To Help Californians Move To Wyoming

There are things happening in California that are alarming to Wyomingites. Why you ask? People are trying their best to leave California and find somewhere new to live. According to a recent study from U.C. Berkeley, nearly half of the population of the state are looking to move and that in 2022 there were nearly 700,000 people that left California.
WYOMING STATE
bigfoot99.com

Your story wanted: Professors collecting stories from Wyoming residents

Your personal story about living in Wyoming, whether it ends happily ever after or not, could wind up in front of state lawmakers and have an impact on future policies. Two University of Wyoming professors are collecting stories from residents, and they’ll be in Carbon County next week. Dr. Jean Garrison is a co-founder of the Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program. The group is traveling the state collecting stories about opportunities or barriers distinctive to each community. Professor Garrison is compiling first-hand accounts of everyday life, both the good and the bad.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Eight Feet Of Snow, 50 Below Zero, And Every Road Closed: Welcome To Wyoming!

This last cold snap was a big one. But, not an odd one. After all, this is Wyoming. But how's this to end the month? In some parts of the state, the temperature got down to nearly 50 degrees below zero on Tuesday morning and in another part of the state, almost eight feet of snow fell.
WYOMING STATE
msureporter.com

The adventures have officially begun

My adventures in Wyoming have officially begun. I have been very busy exploring my surroundings and beyond Laramie. There is so much that has happened since I got here, but one of my favorite things is that I have officially found my go-to coffee shop. It is a small local...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Don Day Wyoming Weather Forecast: Friday, February 3, 2023

It's Friday, February 3rd – and hang on to your hats, the wind is going to blow. Hazardous winds are expected in most of the state today, with dangerously cold wind chills. Central:. Partly sunny in Riverton today, with a high near 19, and wind chill values as...
WYOMING STATE

