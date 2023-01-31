Read full article on original website
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, February 3, 2023
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken north of Douglas, Wyoming on Highway 59 by Barry Dampman. Barry writes: "The best part of my day, traveling extremely slick roads. This is looking over the old Tommy Robinson ranch.".
Rod Miller: High Noon in Drugstore Wyoming
Someone call John Wayne – Pronto! All the "cowboys and cowgirls" from Drugstore, Wyoming are quakin' in their Tony Lamas. They're cowering under their beds in the bunkhouse. They're taking shelter behind Mom's apron.
‘Groomed And Preyed Upon:’ Detransitioner Who Had Double Masectomy At 16 Shares Regret
Chloe's Law, a proposed Wyoming law that would prohibit doctors and nurse practitioners from prescribing transgender-related treatments to minors unanimously passed its first legislative committee hearing Friday. The pass came after Luka Hein, a 21-year-old detransitioner who regrets taking hormones...
Where Does Wyoming Oil Come From?
There's a lot of oil under Wyoming. Well, actually, nothing that we call "fossil fuels" actually has anything to do with fossils. Better to call them "organic fuels," because they did not go through the process of "fossilization" that creates fossils. So let's take a look at how Wyoming oil...
Forget Punxsutawney Phil: Lander Lil Says 6 More Months Of Winter In Wyoming
It's Feb. 2 and most anyone in central Wyoming knows what that means. For the nation, all eyes are on Gobbler's Knob in western Pennsylvania and a squatty groundhog who plays a one-day meteorologist, for the past 137 years predicting winter's end.
Letter To The Editor: Ogden Driskill Needs To Show Respect
How ironic that the Senate President Ogden Driskill, who has been a strong advocate for "civility" in the Wyoming legislature, should write such a screed about Medicaid Expansion in Cowboy State Daily. He starts out that he is compelled to write this "since rehashing Medicaid expansion has apparently become an annual event for my colleagues".
For Some Reason Automated Cameras At State Capitol Focused On Legislator Eating
With the Wyoming legislative session limited to 40 days and nearly 500 bills to consider, there isn't much time for members of the state House and Senate to do anything other than participate in seemingly endless committee meetings or floor debate.
Wyoming’s Lander Lil Constantly Out Predicts Punxsutawney Phil
His predictions about winter are wrong 2/3rds of the time. Al Gore's predictions are far worse than that, for the record. Far more accurate predictions we turn to LANDER LIL!. Lander Lil is a Wyoming prairie dog who makes her prediction every February 2nd. Lander Lil, Lander is from Fremont...
Largest vertical farming research facility coming to Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. – Wyoming's State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) recently approved a grant to support the development of the world's largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The company, Plenty Unlimited Inc., is dedicated to advancing the emerging technology field of indoor agriculture....
Boom, Boom: Out Go The Lights! Wyoming Capitol Goes Dark, Power Outage Hits Cheyenne
A power outage was a minor hiccup for Wyoming lawmakers in Cheyenne on Friday afternoon, but ultimately didn't slow their work at the state Capitol. According to Black Hills Energy, the outage, which began around 2 p.m., impacted 4,050 customers...
There’s A Website Dedicated To Help Californians Move To Wyoming
There are things happening in California that are alarming to Wyomingites. Why you ask? People are trying their best to leave California and find somewhere new to live. According to a recent study from U.C. Berkeley, nearly half of the population of the state are looking to move and that in 2022 there were nearly 700,000 people that left California.
Property Tax Relief A Possibility In Wyoming After 16% Jump Last Year, 36% In Teton County
For the last 40 years, the Wyoming Realtors Association has been trying to separate residential from the "all other" category of taxing property to allow more flexibility in handling the assessment and valuation of those properties. Residential property now...
Your story wanted: Professors collecting stories from Wyoming residents
Your personal story about living in Wyoming, whether it ends happily ever after or not, could wind up in front of state lawmakers and have an impact on future policies. Two University of Wyoming professors are collecting stories from residents, and they’ll be in Carbon County next week. Dr. Jean Garrison is a co-founder of the Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program. The group is traveling the state collecting stories about opportunities or barriers distinctive to each community. Professor Garrison is compiling first-hand accounts of everyday life, both the good and the bad.
Dog-Gone It! Varmint Blasting Enthusiasts Say It’s Getting Tougher To Blast Prairie Dogs In Wyoming
Dan Kinneman still remembers making a jaw-dropping kill on a prairie dog from well over a mile away near Rock Springs. "July 9, 2005 … 2,157 yards," the Riverton resident told Cowboy State Daily. A mile is 1,760 yards.
Colorado River Fight Between Arizona & California Could Have Repercussions for Wyoming
Tensions could be rising again over plummeting levels of water in the Colorado River – and a squabble between California and Arizona over access to Lake Mead could be latest barrier to addressing the crisis, an official said. Officials and...
Make Way For Dirty Charlotte and Old Faithful, Wyoming’s Newest Signature Cocktails
Wyomingites have a couple of new and unique cocktails to add to their rotation of fun, unique drinks they can offer guests. Several of the distillers participating in this week's Wyoming Governor's Hospitality and Tourism Conference were challenged to use their...
Eight Feet Of Snow, 50 Below Zero, And Every Road Closed: Welcome To Wyoming!
This last cold snap was a big one. But, not an odd one. After all, this is Wyoming. But how's this to end the month? In some parts of the state, the temperature got down to nearly 50 degrees below zero on Tuesday morning and in another part of the state, almost eight feet of snow fell.
The adventures have officially begun
My adventures in Wyoming have officially begun. I have been very busy exploring my surroundings and beyond Laramie. There is so much that has happened since I got here, but one of my favorite things is that I have officially found my go-to coffee shop. It is a small local...
Don Day Wyoming Weather Forecast: Friday, February 3, 2023
It's Friday, February 3rd – and hang on to your hats, the wind is going to blow. Hazardous winds are expected in most of the state today, with dangerously cold wind chills. Central:. Partly sunny in Riverton today, with a high near 19, and wind chill values as...
Gun Owners vs Banks: “I Don’t Want Government To Know If I Bought A Twinkie, Let Alone A Gun”
A bill that would allow people to sue anyone or entity that releases information about their credit card gun purchases is necessary to uphold the Second Amendment rights of Wyoming residents, supporters say. But the measure as written could actually harm...
