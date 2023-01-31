Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mprnews.org
Family sues Minneapolis over Amir Locke killing by police in no-knock raid
The family of a 22-year-old Black man killed by police in a no-knock raid a year ago this week is suing the city of Minneapolis. Officer Mark Hanneman fatally shot Amir Locke nine seconds after entering the downtown apartment where he was staying. Locke, who was not suspected of any crime, can be seen on body camera video stirring from under a blanket and holding a gun, but he doesn't fire.
mprnews.org
Bloomington police: 3 people dead in apparent murder-suicide
Bloomington police say three people were found dead in a parked pickup truck in the city on Wednesday night, in an apparent murder-suicide. The truck was found at a business parking lot at France Place, on the northeast side of the Interstate 494-France Avenue interchange. In an update Thursday morning,...
mprnews.org
Land next to St. Anthony Falls could return to Dakota tribes
A nonprofit group has unveiled early concepts for returning land next to St. Anthony Falls in downtown Minneapolis to Dakota tribes, and creating a place of restoration, healing and connection to the water. The three acre site west of the Stone Arch Bridge was traditionally a sacred place for the...
mprnews.org
Snow sisters: Team Kwe, the only all-women Indigenous snow sculpture team in the U.S.
As the wind blows across the darkened Minnesota State Fairgrounds, snow sculptor Heather Friedli is feeling the almost-zero temperatures in her knees. They feel “rubbery,” and it’s happened before. In fact, Friedli, who has been snow sculpting for 15 years, says she’s developed something like permanent callous on her knees from all her bouts of frost bite.
mprnews.org
Minneapolis has increased police presence at encampment clearings
This is part two of a five-part series from MPR News examining how the city of Minneapolis approached homeless encampments in 2022. Mayor Frey has said he aims to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the public, but tensions between Minneapolis police and residents remain at an all time high. Meanwhile, one of the most noticeable changes the city made to encampment response in 2022 was to expand police presence at encampment evictions.
mprnews.org
Watch out, Minneapolis: The tow truck cometh
Minneapolis has handed out more than 2,000 tickets in the last three days and towed more than 200 vehicles off of the even sides of non-snow emergency streets, as they pick up enforcement of a winter parking ban instituted last week. “What we wanted to do was to give people...
mprnews.org
Juneteenth is now a holiday in Minnesota
June 19, known as Juneteenth, will be officially commemorated in Minnesota after Gov. Tim Walz on Friday signed into law a measure making it a state holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the day slavery was outlawed in Texas on June 19, 1865. It has been celebrated by Black Americans for decades because it marks the day that the final enslaved African Americans learned they were free.
mprnews.org
Columbia Heights students mark World Hijab Day
Fifteen-year-old Rahma Mohamud is in the cafeteria of her high school in Columbia Heights. It’s lunchtime, the room is full of classmates and it smells like the nachos that are being served for a meal. But Rahma isn’t eating right now. She’s standing in front of a table piled...
mprnews.org
Winter Play: We tried Minnesota birrrd-watching
As winter cold bites deep, MPR News is celebrating the best of the season through a new series called Winter Play. Our staff across the state set out to try a new-to-them winter pastime. Digital producer Amy Felegy tried her hand — and eyes — at cold-weather bird-watching in northwestern Minnesota.
mprnews.org
Winter Play: Embracing the cold across Minnesota
Setting foot outside your home in the middle of a Minnesota winter might make you want to run back indoors and hibernate until it warms up. But there’s a group of people who don’t hide from the wind — instead, they look for it. They wait for a fresh blanket of snow or hard freeze to thicken the ice on a lake so they can safely venture on to it.
mprnews.org
Winter Play: Ice fishing — learning family tradition hook, line and sinker
After years of my father-in-law offering to take me ice fishing — and me finding excuses not to go — MPR News said it was time to gear up for our Winter Play series. So, I finally accepted Travis’ offer. My husband Aaron and I meet up...
mprnews.org
'A more equitable Minnesota': Walz signs CROWN Act into law
Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill Wednesday that bans discrimination based on a person's natural hair texture or style. Supporters brought forward what's called the CROWN Act, also known as Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair, after Black Minnesotans reported discrimination in the workplace and in schools because of their hair. Eighteen other states have the CROWN Act. Discrimination based on race is already prohibited under the Minnesota Human Rights Act, but lawmakers that supported the bill said that the language needed to be more explicit.
mprnews.org
Documentary series traces history of racial injustice, resistance in Twin Cities
Twin Cities Public Television released a documentary called Jim Crow of the North in 2019. A new series by the same name explores more stories about resistance to racial discrimination in the Twin Cities region. The series hinges on this question: why is Minneapolis the epicenter of a global racial...
mprnews.org
Black business owners make their voices heard at Capitol
Black business owners filled the Capitol rotunda Friday morning to lobby lawmakers for more resources. New to the Capitol this year, production company owner Sheletta Brundidge organized the first Black Entrepreneurs Day event to help around 250 Black business owners connect directly with their representatives. "I didn't realize that there...
mprnews.org
Carbon-free energy plan bound for governor’s desk after Senate vote
A proposal to require the state’s electrical utilities to transition to 100 percent carbon-free energy sources by 2040 is on its way to the governor’s desk after the Minnesota Senate passed it late Thursday night. The DFL-led chamber approved the plan on a 34-33 vote, with all Democrats...
mprnews.org
Minnesota makes progress in cutting emissions from electricity, more work to do in agriculture and home heating
Indicators show Minnesota may be able to meet a goal of reducing greenhouse gas pollution by 30 percent by 2025. Emissions declined nearly that much — 23 percent — between 2005 and 2020, according to a new report by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The state had not...
mprnews.org
How warm could February get?
A hopeful reader wrote to MPR News, asking how often the Twin Cities sees temperatures of 50 degrees in February. Retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley checked the state’s 150-year climate record and found 40 years in which February delivered at least one day of temps 50 degrees or above. (In all of those cases, there was no snow on the ground.) Seeley talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about that, and this week’s chilly weather.
