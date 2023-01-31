ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mprnews.org

Family sues Minneapolis over Amir Locke killing by police in no-knock raid

The family of a 22-year-old Black man killed by police in a no-knock raid a year ago this week is suing the city of Minneapolis. Officer Mark Hanneman fatally shot Amir Locke nine seconds after entering the downtown apartment where he was staying. Locke, who was not suspected of any crime, can be seen on body camera video stirring from under a blanket and holding a gun, but he doesn't fire.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Bloomington police: 3 people dead in apparent murder-suicide

Bloomington police say three people were found dead in a parked pickup truck in the city on Wednesday night, in an apparent murder-suicide. The truck was found at a business parking lot at France Place, on the northeast side of the Interstate 494-France Avenue interchange. In an update Thursday morning,...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
mprnews.org

Land next to St. Anthony Falls could return to Dakota tribes

A nonprofit group has unveiled early concepts for returning land next to St. Anthony Falls in downtown Minneapolis to Dakota tribes, and creating a place of restoration, healing and connection to the water. The three acre site west of the Stone Arch Bridge was traditionally a sacred place for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Snow sisters: Team Kwe, the only all-women Indigenous snow sculpture team in the U.S.

As the wind blows across the darkened Minnesota State Fairgrounds, snow sculptor Heather Friedli is feeling the almost-zero temperatures in her knees. They feel “rubbery,” and it’s happened before. In fact, Friedli, who has been snow sculpting for 15 years, says she’s developed something like permanent callous on her knees from all her bouts of frost bite.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minneapolis has increased police presence at encampment clearings

This is part two of a five-part series from MPR News examining how the city of Minneapolis approached homeless encampments in 2022. Mayor Frey has said he aims to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the public, but tensions between Minneapolis police and residents remain at an all time high. Meanwhile, one of the most noticeable changes the city made to encampment response in 2022 was to expand police presence at encampment evictions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Watch out, Minneapolis: The tow truck cometh

Minneapolis has handed out more than 2,000 tickets in the last three days and towed more than 200 vehicles off of the even sides of non-snow emergency streets, as they pick up enforcement of a winter parking ban instituted last week. “What we wanted to do was to give people...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Juneteenth is now a holiday in Minnesota

June 19, known as Juneteenth, will be officially commemorated in Minnesota after Gov. Tim Walz on Friday signed into law a measure making it a state holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the day slavery was outlawed in Texas on June 19, 1865. It has been celebrated by Black Americans for decades because it marks the day that the final enslaved African Americans learned they were free.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Columbia Heights students mark World Hijab Day

Fifteen-year-old Rahma Mohamud is in the cafeteria of her high school in Columbia Heights. It’s lunchtime, the room is full of classmates and it smells like the nachos that are being served for a meal. But Rahma isn’t eating right now. She’s standing in front of a table piled...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
mprnews.org

Winter Play: We tried Minnesota birrrd-watching

As winter cold bites deep, MPR News is celebrating the best of the season through a new series called Winter Play. Our staff across the state set out to try a new-to-them winter pastime. Digital producer Amy Felegy tried her hand — and eyes — at cold-weather bird-watching in northwestern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Winter Play: Embracing the cold across Minnesota

Setting foot outside your home in the middle of a Minnesota winter might make you want to run back indoors and hibernate until it warms up. But there’s a group of people who don’t hide from the wind — instead, they look for it. They wait for a fresh blanket of snow or hard freeze to thicken the ice on a lake so they can safely venture on to it.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

'A more equitable Minnesota': Walz signs CROWN Act into law

Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill Wednesday that bans discrimination based on a person's natural hair texture or style. Supporters brought forward what's called the CROWN Act, also known as Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair, after Black Minnesotans reported discrimination in the workplace and in schools because of their hair. Eighteen other states have the CROWN Act. Discrimination based on race is already prohibited under the Minnesota Human Rights Act, but lawmakers that supported the bill said that the language needed to be more explicit.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Black business owners make their voices heard at Capitol

Black business owners filled the Capitol rotunda Friday morning to lobby lawmakers for more resources. New to the Capitol this year, production company owner Sheletta Brundidge organized the first Black Entrepreneurs Day event to help around 250 Black business owners connect directly with their representatives. "I didn't realize that there...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

How warm could February get?

A hopeful reader wrote to MPR News, asking how often the Twin Cities sees temperatures of 50 degrees in February. Retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley checked the state’s 150-year climate record and found 40 years in which February delivered at least one day of temps 50 degrees or above. (In all of those cases, there was no snow on the ground.) Seeley talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about that, and this week’s chilly weather.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy