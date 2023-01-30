Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Mets’ DH Role ‘Undefined’ Heading Into Spring Training
The Mets used the offseason to bring in a haul of impact acquisitions, as well as retain some of their own star players. However, they did not make a change in an area they probably could've upgraded: the designated hitter position. As it stands, the Mets are heading into spring...
Legendary Baseball Coach Dies
Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Baseball Icon Dies
Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
Tigers’ Harold Castro goes nuts celebrating walk-off home run to win Venezuelan league
A Detroit Tigers player delivered a walk-off home run Monday night to win the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League, and the entire team and stadium went nuts. Harold Castro plays for the Leones del Caracas, who were facing the Tiburones de La Guaira in a best-of-seven series for the league championship. The game was tied 6-6... The post Tigers’ Harold Castro goes nuts celebrating walk-off home run to win Venezuelan league appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Reportedly Signs With Nationals After Inconsistent Run In Boston
Washington is stockpiling former Red Sox prospects
NBC Sports
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know
As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of exhibition games across Arizona and Florida will follow as clubs...
Lucas Giolito breaks silence on Jose Abreu’s White Sox departure
The Chicago White Sox didn’t have a great 2022 season, and heading into the offseason, it was clear they didn’t necessarily have the assets to make several big moves to fix their roster. They have made some big moves, but they also have lost some key players, with the biggest loss being longtime first baseman Jose Abreu, who opted to sign with the Houston Astros in free agency. Many folks weren’t happy to see Abreu leave, including star pitcher Lucas Giolito.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pirates add 4 top-5 prospects to spring training as non-roster invitees
The Pittsburgh Pirates added 17 players as non-roster invitees to spring training in Bradenton, Fla., including top-five prospects Henry Davis, Termarr Johnson, Quinn Priester and Nick Gonzales. It marks the first spring training for Johnson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Davis (2021), Priester (2019) and...
FOX Sports
Predicting MLB’s five biggest turnarounds in 2023 season
2022 Record: 68-94 2023 Prediction: 84-78 No team has a greater range of potential outcomes than the 2023 Texas Rangers. They desperately needed to upgrade a rotation that ranked 25th in ERA, 26th in WHIP and 28th in strikeout-to-walk ratio last season, and they completely overhauled the group with immense — if oft-injured — talent. They acquired two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, 2021 All-Star Nathan Eovaldi, 2019 All-Star Jake Odorizzi and resurgent lefty Andrew Heaney, who ranked behind only deGrom and Atlanta’s Spencer Strider in strikeout percentage among starters with at least 50 innings pitched last season.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Port St. Lucie, here we come!
The Mets loaded up their trucks and sent them on their merry way to Florida. Mets’ Pitchers and Catchers report in 16 days, for those keeping score at home. It’s never too early to think about next offseason, and you can expect New York to be in the thick of the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes if Steve Cohen has something to say about it.
Bless You Boys
Farm Systems rankings
Keith Law over at The Athletic posted his MLB Farm System rankings this morning, and no surprise, Detroit is #30. What he has to say about the Tigers. The new regime in Detroit faces a big challenge here, as very little has gone right for the Tigers’ farm system in recent years. From the 2016 through 2021 drafts, their top three picks by WAR to date are Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize … and John Schreiber, signed for $6,000 in the 15th round. Their international free-agent classes have been totally unproductive. And we haven’t seen many players get better once in the system over the last decade, whether they come in as reasonably polished players or not. Matt Manning might be the one big exception to that, as the Tigers did help him with his delivery when he had trouble throwing strikes, but he’s the outlier. There is still a decent bit of underdeveloped talent just lying around here, with the new player development group only in place for about a year, and there will be a lot of high draft picks to come. It’s lean times ahead in Detroit, unfortunately.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes was Drafted by Detroit Tigers in 2014 MLB Draft
Before he became the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning and NFL MVP quarterback, Patrick Mahomes was a star baseball player in high school. He even outpitched future Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech in a high school game.
Cubs Sign Mark Leiter Jr. To Minor League Deal
The Cubs have signed right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. to a minor league deal, reports Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. Leiter will be in major league camp competing for a spot on the roster. Leiter, 32 in March, is coming off a strong campaign where he served as an optional depth...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Matt Andriese To Minor League Contract
Looking to continually add pitching depth just weeks from the start of 2023 Spring Training, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed seven-year Major League veteran pitcher Matt Andriese to a Minor League contract. He was subsequently assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 33-year-old California native has not pitched at the big...
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Reportedly Still In ‘Market’ For Infielders
The Boston Red Sox and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might not be done with their offseason additions just yet. With Boston just months removed from its last-place finish in the American League East to close the door on 2022, the offseason has been among the most interesting for the Red Sox in recent years. They lost a trio of fan favorites — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi — and simultaneously addressed their need for depth in the lineup, starting rotation and bullpen to weather the storm of said losses.
Ralph Ávila, who helped establish Dodgers' baseball academy in Dominican Republic, dies at 92
Ralph Ávila, who helped create the Los Angeles Dodgers' baseball academy in the Dominican Republic in the 1980s, died Monday in Miami at age 92.
Phillies Are Packing To Head To Clearwater For Spring Training
The Philadelphia Phillies are packing up and about to leave for Clearwater, FL in preparation for MLB Spring Training.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS PLACE 2022 OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed goaltender Juho Olkinuora on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. Olkinuora, 32, signed with the Detroit Red Wings in June 2022 after a strong season on the international scene. In February, he appeared in one game at Beijing 2022, helping Finland win their first-ever gold medal in ice hockey at the Winter Olympics. Then, in May, he starred for his country again at the World Championship, finishing the tournament eight wins in eight games, earning MVP honours.
Bless You Boys
I’ve been carrying around these quotes from agent Scott Boras since he spoke at the general managers’ meetings in Las Vegas in November. His words struck me at the time as extremely relevant to the Tigers, and even more so since manager AJ Hinch and president Scott Harris built a 10-coach big-league faculty, including three-man hitting and pitching departments.
