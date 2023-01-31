Impossible Foods to lay off about 20% of staff: report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Impossible Foods Inc. plans to lay off 20% of its staff, according to a report from Bloomberg Monday morning. The company, famous for its plant-based meat substitutes, is headquartered in Redwood City.

According to Bloomberg, more than 100 employees would be cut. The company currently employs about 700 people.

Impossible Foods conducted another layoff in October 2022, which cut about 6% of its staff, according to Food Dive . CEO Peter McGuinness sent a memo saying those layoffs involved "roles that have become redundant to others in the organization or that are no longer aligned with our core business priorities," according to Food Dive.

Impossible Foods was founded in 2011 and debuted its Impossible Burger in 2016. It has since patterned with big-name companies such as Burger King, which sells an Impossible Whopper . The burger option is featured in Burger King’s iconic “Whopper whopper” commercial .

There have been several large companies that have conducted layoffs already in 2023. Google announced layoffs of about 12,000 workers and Salesforce cut about 10% of its staff earlier in January.

KRON4 is streaming news live now

KRON4 has reached out to Impossible Foods about this report and is awaiting a response.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.