mixfmalaska.com
U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and Navy Supervisor of Salvage conduct oil-spill-on-ice exercise in Alaska
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Members from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC), and Navy Supervisor of Salvage (SUPSALV) participated in an ice-based pollution response exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage Jan. 30 through Feb. 2. SUPSALV’s contractor, Global PCCI (GPC), simulated an oil...
mixfmalaska.com
Governor Dunleavy introduces postpartum medicaid expansion, adult home care bills
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced three bills that are components of Alaska's Healthy Families Initiative. HB 59 would allow the extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage from the required 60 days to 12 months. HB 58 would establish an adult home care service. HB 58 would establish an adult home care service. The third bill introduced is related to the implementation of EO 121 which separated the Department of Health and Social Services into the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Family and Community Services (DFCS).
mixfmalaska.com
Diabetes in Southeast Alaska lower than rest of state - but Alaska Native cases are increasing
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Diabetes is a growing problem in the country and Alaska too, especially among Alaska Natives. Cynthia Gordon was on Action Line on KINY Tuesday, Jan. 31. She is the diabetes education program manager for Bartlett Regional Hospital. She has been a nurse for 24 years and began her career as a nurse in Kodiak at the Kodiak Area Native Association.
mixfmalaska.com
Alaska Health Fair is searching for volunteers
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Health Fair happens across the state. In Juneau three events are seeking volunteers. One of the events in Juneau is a private fair for the legislative session on Feb. 15, but it's still in need of two more volunteers. Then there will be a...
mixfmalaska.com
Alaska Corrections head says 18 in-custody deaths in 2022 were ‘too many’
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Winkelman tells lawmakers that the department is working to reduce the number of suicides. Alaska’s Department of Corrections commissioner told legislators Wednesday that the 18 in-custody deaths in 2022 – seven of which were a result of suicide – were high. “That...
mixfmalaska.com
Alaska Department of Public Safety releases draft copy of body cam policy
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety has released a draft copy of its body cam policy for public comment from Feb. 8th - Mar. 1st. The new policy will govern the use of body worn cameras, personal audio recorders, and dash cameras under the title of mobile audio and video recording (MAVR). In July 2022, the Alaska Department of Public Safety was awarded $3.58 million in state funding and $938,000 in federal funding for the project.
mixfmalaska.com
Conagra Brands recalls canned meat and poultry products due to possible packaging defect
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Environment Conservation put out a food recall notice from the USDA for around 2.5 to 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry, some of which has been confirmed to be distributed in Alaska. Conagra Brands, Inc., a Fort Madison, Iowa establishment,...
mixfmalaska.com
Josh Revak to join Representative Peltola’s office as State Director
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Wednesday, Representative Peltola announced the hire of a key staffer who will play a leadership role in her state office. Former state senator Josh Revak will be joining the Representative’s staff as State Director. In this role, Revak will oversee the operation of Representative Peltola’s...
mixfmalaska.com
Attorney General Taylor joins 24 states to protect Americans’ retirement savings from ESG Priorities
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor joined 24 states in a lawsuit against the Biden Administration to stop a new U.S. Department of Labor rule that pushes ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing, which may risk the retirement savings of some two-thirds of the U.S. population or 152 million workers.
