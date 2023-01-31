ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2023

The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to find an escaped inmate from Sacramento and put him back behind bars. Marshals are looking for Jerome Hardix, 49. Hardix has family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Elsinore and was serving time for criminal threats at the Alternative Care Program. Hardix...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 Norteños gang members arrested Central Valley family massacre

VISALIA, Tulare County — Two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said.Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the suspects are 25-year-old Noah Beard of Visalia, who was taken into custody without incident and 35-year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen, who was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.Both men were identified as members of the notorious Norteños gang."In the beginning I mentioned it was a cartel like shooting," Boudreaux told reporters. "And as all of you can imagine this...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Ex-Target employee pleads no contest to embezzling $34K

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon receiving an urgent phone call while working at the Target on Stockdale Highway, Becky Fernandez removed tens of thousands of dollars from a store safe and delivered the money to an unknown man in a van near Buena Vista Road, she told police. It wasn’t until she returned to work […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

National autism cases on the rise

Bakersfield pediatrician Dr. Nimisha Amin joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the national rise of autism cases. Autism rates have tripled in the New York and New Jersey metropolitan areas from 2000 to 2016, according to a study published last week in the journal Pediatrics. Nationally the rise has been similar.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested for DUI and meth possession for sale, Porterville police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to officials with the Porterville Police Department. Police say, on Friday, Jan. 27, at around 7:00 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Murry Street […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Search continues for 2 men accused of holding woman at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week. The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her. But she did still share the details of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tulare County Sheriff to provide update on Goshen massacre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is expected to provide an update Monday afternoon on the mass killing that left six people dead in Goshen. The mass killing in Goshen happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 16 at a home on Harvest Avenue. Six people were shot and killed including […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

3 dead dogs, 18 live ones found at Taft home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services seized 18 dogs from a trash-filled home in Taft this month, according to a search warrant. Officers also found three dead dogs and two cats. On. Jan. 6, an officer investigated a complaint in the 300 block of A street after the reporting party provided photos of […]
TAFT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy