VISALIA, Tulare County — Two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said.Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the suspects are 25-year-old Noah Beard of Visalia, who was taken into custody without incident and 35-year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen, who was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.Both men were identified as members of the notorious Norteños gang."In the beginning I mentioned it was a cartel like shooting," Boudreaux told reporters. "And as all of you can imagine this...

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO