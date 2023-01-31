Read full article on original website
Former Bakersfield police officer says department’s culture included corruption at the highest ranks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Damacio Diaz found himself on the other side of the law when he was convicted and sentenced for his role in selling drugs stolen from a Bakersfield Police Department evidence room. “People discovered who I was, what my background was, and I was assaulted by numerous inmates,” Diaz told 17 News. […]
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2023
The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to find an escaped inmate from Sacramento and put him back behind bars. Marshals are looking for Jerome Hardix, 49. Hardix has family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Elsinore and was serving time for criminal threats at the Alternative Care Program. Hardix...
2 Norteños gang members arrested Central Valley family massacre
VISALIA, Tulare County — Two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said.Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the suspects are 25-year-old Noah Beard of Visalia, who was taken into custody without incident and 35-year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen, who was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.Both men were identified as members of the notorious Norteños gang."In the beginning I mentioned it was a cartel like shooting," Boudreaux told reporters. "And as all of you can imagine this...
Tulare County Sheriff announces arrests in Goshen shooting that killed 6
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced arrests have been made in the Goshen massacre.
Federal judge dismisses $40M lawsuit against Kern DHS by biological family of Cal City brothers
A federal judge dismissed a $40 million lawsuit filed against the Kern County Department of Human Services and others by the California City brothers’ biological family because it lacks a factual basis to prove their allegations against defendants, according to an order filed Monday. Mother Ryan Dean and maternal...
Tulare County settles $32 million child negligence case
Tulare County has agreed to pay $32 million to a Lindsay family after the family's lawyer says an infant boy suffered permanent brain damage as a result of the county's Child Welfare Services' failure to respond to reports of child abuse.
California county to pay $32M in child welfare settlement
VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Central California’s Tulare County will pay $32 million to settle a lawsuit alleging its child welfare agency failed to respond to reports of abuse involving an infant boy who was hospitalized for malnutrition and suffered brain damage, plaintiffs’ attorneys said Monday. Under the...
Ex-Target employee pleads no contest to embezzling $34K
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon receiving an urgent phone call while working at the Target on Stockdale Highway, Becky Fernandez removed tens of thousands of dollars from a store safe and delivered the money to an unknown man in a van near Buena Vista Road, she told police. It wasn’t until she returned to work […]
Newsom calls Kern the 'murder capital' of CA for the 2nd time in 2 years while touting bill banning guns in certain public places
California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom called House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s district “the murder capital” of California — for the second time in two years — during a press conference Wednesday promoting a new state bill that seeks to prevent people from carrying guns in many public places.
Adoptive parents of West boys appear in court, trial set to start in March
Jacqueline and Trezell West, the adoptive parents of missing boys Orrin and Orson West, made a court appearance for a hearing on Mon, Jan 30.
Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
Bakersfield man sentenced to close to 4 years in prison for unlawfully possessing firearm
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The United States Department of Justice said 25-year-old Katterin McCray of Bakersfield was sentenced Monday, January 30, 2023, to three years and 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. A release stated that according to court documents, on January...
Officers identified in 7-hour standoff, officer-involved shooting with man on Cibola Drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department has identified the officers who were involved in the officer-involved shooting from Jan. 17 on Cibola Drive, that ended with a Bakersfield man arrested. Sgt. John Rodrigues, Officer Riley Ludeke and Officer Issak Beltran shot their firearms at suspect Richard Firo,...
‘Arrests will be made’: Sheriff Boudreaux on Goshen homicides
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In an update on the six people shot and killed in Goshen on January 16, which included a 10-month-old baby, Tulare County Sherrif Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed on Monday that the deaths of the six individuals were a “cartel-style execution.” According to the Sheriff, the autopsies have confirmed that all six […]
National autism cases on the rise
Bakersfield pediatrician Dr. Nimisha Amin joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the national rise of autism cases. Autism rates have tripled in the New York and New Jersey metropolitan areas from 2000 to 2016, according to a study published last week in the journal Pediatrics. Nationally the rise has been similar.
2 arrested for DUI and meth possession for sale, Porterville police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to officials with the Porterville Police Department. Police say, on Friday, Jan. 27, at around 7:00 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Murry Street […]
Search continues for 2 men accused of holding woman at gunpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week. The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her. But she did still share the details of […]
Tulare County Sheriff to provide update on Goshen massacre
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is expected to provide an update Monday afternoon on the mass killing that left six people dead in Goshen. The mass killing in Goshen happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 16 at a home on Harvest Avenue. Six people were shot and killed including […]
3 dead dogs, 18 live ones found at Taft home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services seized 18 dogs from a trash-filled home in Taft this month, according to a search warrant. Officers also found three dead dogs and two cats. On. Jan. 6, an officer investigated a complaint in the 300 block of A street after the reporting party provided photos of […]
One of the longest-serving condemned persons in California dies of natural causes
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Malcom Robbins, one of the longest-serving condemned persons in California, died on Jan. 27, 2023 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. He was discovered unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased by medical staff at 6:33 a.m. with a manner of...
