Los Angeles, CA

As I Am
3d ago

Shirrll may you RIP, you & the gang brought soo much laughter to many homes, you blessed so many hearts w/your wittiness, silliness, you will be missed but never forgotten. I will always watch your show Lavern & Shirley, as I always have, RIP funny, witty, beautiful angel🙋🏾‍♀️😍😍😍😍😍😍🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Jenny Loney
3d ago

I'm sorry for the families loss may she rest in peace 🙏💗

debra mcgarry
3d ago

I loved that show! May Cindy RIP!🙏

NBC News

Grammy Awards to make a star-studded return to Los Angeles

Music’s biggest names will take center stage on Sunday when the 65th annual Grammy Awards return to Los Angeles and are presented live for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. People TV’s Jeremy Parsons joins News NOW to share which categories to watch for and who could take home the top prize of Album of the Year. Feb. 3, 2023.
