Columbus, OH

dayton247now.com

Springfield raising police officer pay to aid recruiting efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield is raising pay in an effort to recruit and retain for police officers, city officials announced today. New officers will see a nearly $5 increase, to $30.58. Top pay for officers was also raised, to $38.30. That's a nearly $4 increase. “Public safety is a...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Gov. DeWine announces school safety funding for over 900 Ohio schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that the latest round of Ohio's K-12 School Safety Grant Program will provide state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades to over 900 additional Ohio schools. Governor DeWine made the announcement on Thursday morning while visiting Lakewood...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

23-year-old Beavercreek man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to join ISIS-K

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Beavercreek man was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after being apprehended by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force at John Glenn International Airport in 2018 while attempting to travel to Afghanistan to join ISIS or ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K). Naser Almadaoji, a 23-year-old Iraqi-born United States citizen, was sentenced to 120 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton247now.com

Student's step-father dies by suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died by suicide at a Pickerington school Thursday morning. The district said it is canceling classes for Friday and will offer grief-counseling services. It happened at Ridgeview Junior High School at about 10 a.m., but no students or teachers were present where it...
PICKERINGTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Preble Shawnee wins "Red Game" at home

PREBLE COUNTY, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - With February being American Heart Month, multiple area high school basketball teams are hosting designated "Red Games" to promote heart health awareness. One of Friday's boys basketball games with this billing was a WOAC matchup between two teams who entered the night unbeaten in conference...
SHAWNEE, OH

