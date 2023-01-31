Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
MTA Admits Spelling Georgia O’Keeffe’s Name Wrong in Quote at Grand Central Madison – NBC New York
We’ve all made spelling mistakes and had typos before, but fortunately our mistakes aren’t etched in stone. The MTA can’t say the same. At the new, $11 billion Grand Central Madison terminal that open just last week, a spelling mistake was made on the wall. A quote carved into a stone wall of the station has the last name of American artist Georgia O’Keeffe spelled wrong.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison Ballet CEO Jonathan Solari leaving for New Orleans
Dancers perform in Madison Ballet’s “Next Steps” in 2022. Madison Ballet, known for its annual “Nutcracker” and recent efforts to make an artistic leap with new leadership, is undergoing more changes. Madison Ballet artistic director Ja’ Malik will take on the additional role of executive...
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
wortfm.org
The Future of the Lake Monona Waterfront?
One of the first impressions many visitors to Madison receive is the view of the capital across Lake Monona from John Nolen Drive. Now, a coalition of city and private organizations are considering how to transform and revitalize this iconic waterfront, with goals of better connecting downtown Madison with the Lake Monona waterfront and encouraging recreation.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Breakwater development one step closer to reality
RACINE — Hovde Properties of Madison is prepared to move forward on the project that will transform what was brownfields on the city’s lakefront to market-rate apartments. However, the developer’s agreement with the city will need to be amended for an additional $3.5 million from TID 14.
Channel 3000
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
A power surge on Madison's west side caused damage for some residents, but who's liable?. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
wortfm.org
Low-Salt Roads: UW Madison Criticized for Salt Use After Snow Storm
Around nine inches of snow fell on Madison last weekend, and some roads around the city are still snow covered, though by now it’s been packed down and cleared. That’s because the city decided not to salt most of the city’s roadways, and instead plowed and spread sand so cars could still drive through city streets.
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
Channel 3000
Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Another 10 minutes and I would've been a goner': UPS driver saves woman after fall
MADISON, WI (WMTV) — A Wisconsin woman says she probably wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for her UPS driver. The 76-year-old Union Center woman says she lost her balance and fell into a creek in her backyard. She was able to crawl out, but says she ended up stuck there, soaking wet in the ice and snow for 45 minutes. That’s when a UPS driver came along to deliver a package and heard her cries for help.
stoughtonnews.com
Main Street in line for new restaurant
Downtown Stoughton is about to get another restaurant, although this one is promising some different dining options for customers. At the Stoughton City Council meeting on Jan. 24, the council approved a conditional use permit for Indoor Commercial Entertainment use at the Black Cat Cafe & Gallery, located at 183 W. Main Street. According to the application, which would change the area from a retail zone, the renovations are mainly needed to install a bathroom and a kitchen/prep area.
nbc15.com
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Residents in the Sunset Village neighborhood contacted NBC15 News hoping for answers and possible reimbursement from Madison Gas & Electric, which services the westside neighborhood. The neighborhood...
WSAW
Kia, Hyundai respond to some insurers refusing to cover cars deemed easy to steal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vehicles deemed too easy to steal will no longer be covered by some of the country’s largest auto insurers. Progressive and State Farm will not be writing new policies on Kia or Hyundai vehicles made between 2015 and 2019. It’s not clear which markets are impacted by the insurance companies’ decision, but earlier reports indicate Denver and Saint Louis are among them.
nbc15.com
Zippy Lube eatery on Madison's north side
The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are going back up after warmer than typical temps in January melted the work first done by crews. While many people have experienced the way music can brighten a day or heal a broken heart, one couple believes that a beautiful song can also fight disease.
Channel 3000
City of Madison issues over 300 tickets during snow emergency, over 1,000 this season
MADISON, Wis. -- Over 300 people woke up to an unwanted message during the snow emergency in Madison over the weekend. The City of Madison declared a snow emergency for Sunday evening, which remained in effect through Monday night. The emergency came as crews took days to clean up after a storm that dropped upwards of six inches of snow across the area.
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
Channel 3000
Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
oregonobserver.com
The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
wclo.com
Changes could be on the way for Highway 81 in Beloit
Highway 81 in Beloit could see some changes in the future to improve safety for motorists and bicyclists alike. Consultant Project Manager Lee Gibbs says they could make changes not just along 81, but crossing 81 so it’s safer for people using non-vehicle modes of transportation to use the stretch of road.
wearegreenbay.com
Bank robber in Wisconsin leaves with undisclosed amount of cash, no arrest made
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a man walked into a bank in southcentral Wisconsin, demanded money, and left with cash, prompting an investigation that has not yet led to an arrest. The Madison Police Department said officers were dispatched to a UW Credit Union on the city’s north...
Comments / 0