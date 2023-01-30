CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday along I-70 East. Sgt. Jon Payer with the the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a pickup truck in the center lane swerved to miss another vehicle that was switching lanes when the pickup lost control and hit another vehicle.

CLARK COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO