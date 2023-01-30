Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
Suspect in Huber Heights crash indicted after Tipp City man dies from injuries
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man accused of causing a high-speed crash in which a Tipp City man was fatally injured was indicted today on several charges. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said today that Cory Allen Harbarger, 27, of Dayton fled from sheriff's deputies Jan. 24 in a stolen BMW. He reportedly led them on a high-speed chase from Harrison Township to Huber Heights.
2 left with minor injuries after Harrison Township crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Harrison Township deputy attempted a traffic stop on a 2005 gray Hyundai in the Lodell Avenue/Payne Avenue area on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12:25 p.m. When the vehicle fled the traffic stop, the deputy disengaged his emergency equipment from his marked patrol vehicle....
Two Dayton officers suspended after investigation into deadly domestic violence call
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two officers have been suspended, months after their response to a domestic violence complaint, after which a woman and her child were killed. Dayton Police announced Friday that the officers, identified as Terrell Moore and Kathryn Santos, have been suspended for 160 hours and received written reprimands.
Wedding florist charged with scamming dozens in Hamilton County out of more than $30,000
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A wedding florist accused of scamming couples out of thousands of dollars all over Southwest Ohio is now in custody. Desiree Pace is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and telecommunications fraud in Hamilton County. She was indicted in October, but she was...
Officer Harry Dilley is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) -- A Dayton Police Officer's quick thinking prevented a potential disaster. Adam Aaro explains how this makes Officer Harry Dilley a Hometown Hero.
Dublin police released Nalah Jackson in felony case weeks before kidnapping of Thomas boys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected of stealing two cars and crashing them both, Dublin police detained high-profile kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson weeks before police say she stole another car with 5-month-old twins inside. The Columbus abductions on Dec. 19 of Ky'Air and Kason Thomas prompted a statewide amber alert....
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-70 near SR 4
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday along I-70 East. Sgt. Jon Payer with the the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a pickup truck in the center lane swerved to miss another vehicle that was switching lanes when the pickup lost control and hit another vehicle.
Springfield raising police officer pay to aid recruiting efforts
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield is raising pay in an effort to recruit and retain for police officers, city officials announced today. New officers will see a nearly $5 increase, to $30.58. Top pay for officers was also raised, to $38.30. That's a nearly $4 increase. “Public safety is a...
DBJ: Local restaurant closing, national auto group adds Dayton to roster
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a local restaurant that is closing. Plus, a national auto group adds Dayton to its roster.
$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
City of Dayton makes major commitment to local Black and Brown businesses
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following City Commission approval of agreements, the City of Dayton is announcing the newest investments of Dayton Recovery Plan funds. On February 1, 2023, investments of $1.5 million for Miami Valley Urban League and $250,000 for On Purpose Academy were approved. The Dayton Recovery Plan's $7.6...
Growing national auto group adds to its Dayton portfolio
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton auto dealership that dates back for decades has a new owner, with strong local ties. This comes as national group grows its portfolio to nearly 20 dealerships and service centers. Kentucky-based Martin Management acquired Dayton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — at 924...
Community 'shocked and saddened' by Mikesell's closure
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Mikesell’s announced Wednesday morning that they are closing their doors. According to a company press release, Mikesell’s is slowing manufacturing, distribution, and other operations for liquidation. The snack food company plans to liquidate its assets as soon as possible, but said they are working...
Transgender woman faces charges for using women's locker room with YMCA's permission
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A transgender woman is facing three counts of public indecency charges after using the Xenia YMCA’s locker room. The YMCA of Greater Dayton in Xenia has received several complaints since allowing members to use restrooms that aligns with their gender identity. On January 24, 2023,...
Montgomery County to receive financing for wastewater and drinking water improvements
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery county will be receiving funding from the Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure. OWDA has awarded $4.6 million through low interest loans to communities across Ohio to improve water infrastructure and make water quality improvements for Ohioans. For the...
New program aims to improve racial discrepancies in mothers and infants
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Medicaid have launched a new comprehensive Maternal Care program in hopes of improving the health of mothers and infants. Dayton 24/7 Now's Malena Brown spoke with the Chief Medical Officer for Premier Health about the significance of having these...
Dayton Public Schools host Women in Sports event: “Who’s in the Jersey?”
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Public Schools hosted a “Who’s in the Jersey?” panel discussion on Thursday night, honoring girls and women in sports and their journey beyond the jersey. Guests included were UD Women’s Basketball Coach Tamika Williams-Jeter, coach and entrepreneur Danielle Roe, motivational speaker Phillitia...
BREAKING: Dayton-based Mikesell's announces closure of operations
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton icon is closing its doors after more than 112 years. Mikesell's said today it is liquidating its assets and will "transition all Mikesell's brand and IP rights to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible." The company said Mike-Sell's Inc. is beginning...
Safer streets and roads are coming soon, thanks to new, federal funding
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton said they have seen an uptick in speeding and distracted driving. However, new federal funding should help solve some of these issues. Dayton has received 160,000 dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation as a part of the Safer Streets for All...
Clark County appoints new Human Resource Director of Developmental Disabilities
CLARK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Tim J. Newell has been appointed to Human Resources Director of Developmental Disabilities of Clark County. The Developmental Disabilities of Clark County is a publicly funded agency that empowers people throughout their lifetime to achieve their fullest potential. The group also funds and supports the F.F....
