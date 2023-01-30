ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton247now.com

Suspect in Huber Heights crash indicted after Tipp City man dies from injuries

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man accused of causing a high-speed crash in which a Tipp City man was fatally injured was indicted today on several charges. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said today that Cory Allen Harbarger, 27, of Dayton fled from sheriff's deputies Jan. 24 in a stolen BMW. He reportedly led them on a high-speed chase from Harrison Township to Huber Heights.
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton247now.com

2 left with minor injuries after Harrison Township crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Harrison Township deputy attempted a traffic stop on a 2005 gray Hyundai in the Lodell Avenue/Payne Avenue area on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12:25 p.m. When the vehicle fled the traffic stop, the deputy disengaged his emergency equipment from his marked patrol vehicle....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Officer Harry Dilley is a Hometown Hero

(WKEF) -- A Dayton Police Officer's quick thinking prevented a potential disaster. Adam Aaro explains how this makes Officer Harry Dilley a Hometown Hero.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-70 near SR 4

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday along I-70 East. Sgt. Jon Payer with the the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a pickup truck in the center lane swerved to miss another vehicle that was switching lanes when the pickup lost control and hit another vehicle.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Springfield raising police officer pay to aid recruiting efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield is raising pay in an effort to recruit and retain for police officers, city officials announced today. New officers will see a nearly $5 increase, to $30.58. Top pay for officers was also raised, to $38.30. That's a nearly $4 increase. “Public safety is a...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Dayton makes major commitment to local Black and Brown businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following City Commission approval of agreements, the City of Dayton is announcing the newest investments of Dayton Recovery Plan funds. On February 1, 2023, investments of $1.5 million for Miami Valley Urban League and $250,000 for On Purpose Academy were approved. The Dayton Recovery Plan's $7.6...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Growing national auto group adds to its Dayton portfolio

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton auto dealership that dates back for decades has a new owner, with strong local ties. This comes as national group grows its portfolio to nearly 20 dealerships and service centers. Kentucky-based Martin Management acquired Dayton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — at 924...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Community 'shocked and saddened' by Mikesell's closure

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Mikesell’s announced Wednesday morning that they are closing their doors. According to a company press release, Mikesell’s is slowing manufacturing, distribution, and other operations for liquidation. The snack food company plans to liquidate its assets as soon as possible, but said they are working...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

New program aims to improve racial discrepancies in mothers and infants

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Medicaid have launched a new comprehensive Maternal Care program in hopes of improving the health of mothers and infants. Dayton 24/7 Now's Malena Brown spoke with the Chief Medical Officer for Premier Health about the significance of having these...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Dayton Public Schools host Women in Sports event: “Who’s in the Jersey?”

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Public Schools hosted a “Who’s in the Jersey?” panel discussion on Thursday night, honoring girls and women in sports and their journey beyond the jersey. Guests included were UD Women’s Basketball Coach Tamika Williams-Jeter, coach and entrepreneur Danielle Roe, motivational speaker Phillitia...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

BREAKING: Dayton-based Mikesell's announces closure of operations

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton icon is closing its doors after more than 112 years. Mikesell's said today it is liquidating its assets and will "transition all Mikesell's brand and IP rights to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible." The company said Mike-Sell's Inc. is beginning...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Safer streets and roads are coming soon, thanks to new, federal funding

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton said they have seen an uptick in speeding and distracted driving. However, new federal funding should help solve some of these issues. Dayton has received 160,000 dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation as a part of the Safer Streets for All...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy