2 left with minor injuries after Harrison Township crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Harrison Township deputy attempted a traffic stop on a 2005 gray Hyundai in the Lodell Avenue/Payne Avenue area on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12:25 p.m. When the vehicle fled the traffic stop, the deputy disengaged his emergency equipment from his marked patrol vehicle....
Suspect in Huber Heights crash indicted after Tipp City man dies from injuries
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man accused of causing a high-speed crash in which a Tipp City man was fatally injured was indicted today on several charges. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said today that Cory Allen Harbarger, 27, of Dayton fled from sheriff's deputies Jan. 24 in a stolen BMW. He reportedly led them on a high-speed chase from Harrison Township to Huber Heights.
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-70 near SR 4
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday along I-70 East. Sgt. Jon Payer with the the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a pickup truck in the center lane swerved to miss another vehicle that was switching lanes when the pickup lost control and hit another vehicle.
Wedding florist charged with scamming dozens in Hamilton County out of more than $30,000
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A wedding florist accused of scamming couples out of thousands of dollars all over Southwest Ohio is now in custody. Desiree Pace is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and telecommunications fraud in Hamilton County. She was indicted in October, but she was...
Two Dayton officers suspended after investigation into deadly domestic violence call
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two officers have been suspended, months after their response to a domestic violence complaint, after which a woman and her child were killed. Dayton Police announced Friday that the officers, identified as Terrell Moore and Kathryn Santos, have been suspended for 160 hours and received written reprimands.
Officer Harry Dilley is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) -- A Dayton Police Officer's quick thinking prevented a potential disaster. Adam Aaro explains how this makes Officer Harry Dilley a Hometown Hero.
Montgomery County to receive financing for wastewater and drinking water improvements
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery county will be receiving funding from the Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure. OWDA has awarded $4.6 million through low interest loans to communities across Ohio to improve water infrastructure and make water quality improvements for Ohioans. For the...
Growing national auto group adds to its Dayton portfolio
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton auto dealership that dates back for decades has a new owner, with strong local ties. This comes as national group grows its portfolio to nearly 20 dealerships and service centers. Kentucky-based Martin Management acquired Dayton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — at 924...
Community 'shocked and saddened' by Mikesell's closure
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Mikesell’s announced Wednesday morning that they are closing their doors. According to a company press release, Mikesell’s is slowing manufacturing, distribution, and other operations for liquidation. The snack food company plans to liquidate its assets as soon as possible, but said they are working...
Safer streets and roads are coming soon, thanks to new, federal funding
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton said they have seen an uptick in speeding and distracted driving. However, new federal funding should help solve some of these issues. Dayton has received 160,000 dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation as a part of the Safer Streets for All...
DBJ: Local restaurant closing, national auto group adds Dayton to roster
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a local restaurant that is closing. Plus, a national auto group adds Dayton to its roster.
City of Dayton makes major commitment to local Black and Brown businesses
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following City Commission approval of agreements, the City of Dayton is announcing the newest investments of Dayton Recovery Plan funds. On February 1, 2023, investments of $1.5 million for Miami Valley Urban League and $250,000 for On Purpose Academy were approved. The Dayton Recovery Plan's $7.6...
BREAKING: Dayton-based Mikesell's announces closure of operations
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton icon is closing its doors after more than 112 years. Mikesell's said today it is liquidating its assets and will "transition all Mikesell's brand and IP rights to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible." The company said Mike-Sell's Inc. is beginning...
Clark County appoints new Human Resource Director of Developmental Disabilities
CLARK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Tim J. Newell has been appointed to Human Resources Director of Developmental Disabilities of Clark County. The Developmental Disabilities of Clark County is a publicly funded agency that empowers people throughout their lifetime to achieve their fullest potential. The group also funds and supports the F.F....
Gov. DeWine discusses investment in Ohio innovation at Air Force museum
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has begun a two-day budget tour following his State of the State address on Tuesday. Governor DeWine made a stop in Dayton on Wednesday at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, but will also visit Cincinnati and Toledo while on tour.
After 40 tomorrow, cold air arrives Friday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Wednesday should rise to near freezing under a mix of sun and clouds. A brief warm up arrives on Thursday with highs around 40 and a mix of sun and clouds. Cold air arrives by Friday morning with the morning starting in the teens. Friday remains...
Transgender woman faces charges for using women's locker room with YMCA's permission
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A transgender woman is facing three counts of public indecency charges after using the Xenia YMCA’s locker room. The YMCA of Greater Dayton in Xenia has received several complaints since allowing members to use restrooms that aligns with their gender identity. On January 24, 2023,...
After a cold Friday, the weekend turns warmer
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Friday remains cool all day staying in the lower 20s with wind chills in the teens. Saturday starts bitter cold but temperatures will start to climb into the upper 30s. Saturday should have more sun than clouds during the day. Warmer weather continues this weekend with...
Tomorrow snaps colder after a mild day today
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- A brief warm up arrives on Thursday with highs around 40 and a mix of sun and clouds. Cold air arrives overnight with a flurry or two possible. Friday morning starts in the teens with single digit wind chills likely. Friday remains cool all day staying in...
Wear red to raise awareness: First-ever mobile CPR training kiosk coming to the area
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every year, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital. Friday, February 3, is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about cardiovascular health. The American Heart Association wants to highlight women's heart health specifically. It's important to get the education necessary to take...
