numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (illness) questionable for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Thompson plays, Kevon Looney or Jonathan Kuminga would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) questionable Saturday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. James is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest - it's worth noting he's played through questionable tags the last few games. Expect him to go, but keep a close eye on his status nonetheless over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Bucks list Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo is on track to suit up on Saturday after the Bucks' superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 53.7 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Saturday projection includes 28.0...
numberfire.com
Indiana's Daniel Theis (knee) available for Friday's game versus Kings
Indiana Pacers power forward Daniel Theis (knee) is active for Friday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. Thies will be available for the second part of their back-to-back after he made his season debut on Thursday. In a matchup versus a Kings' team ranked fourth in FanDuel points (41.5) allowed per...
numberfire.com
Portland's Gary Payton II (illness) ruled out for Friday's contest versus Wizards
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) will not play in Friday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Payton II will not be available on the road after Portland's guard came down with an illness. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to see more time off the bench on Friday night. Sharpe's...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) active for Friday's game versus Pistons
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) is available for Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Smith Jr. will suit up versus his former team despite dealing with a wrist ailment. In 21.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smith Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Smith Jr.'s projection includes...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) ruled out on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Carter Jr. will be sidelined on Friday after the Orlando big man was held out with a right foot plantar fascia strain. Expect Bol Bol to see more time versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 14th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Nikola Vucevic (quad) probable on Saturday
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (quad) is probable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Vucevic is on track to play on Saturday after Chicago's center was listed as probable. In 34.4 expected minutes, our models project Vucevic to score 40.9 FanDuel points. Vucevic's projection includes 17.9 points, 11.9...
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (leg) probable for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry is dealing with a lower left leg contusion. However, it's not too serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him to give it a go, but keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours just in case.
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Davion Mitchell starting for inactive De'Aron Fox (personal) on Friday
Sacramento Kings point guard Davion Mitchell is starting in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After De'Aaron Fox was held out for personal reasons, Mitchell will start at point guard on Friday night. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Mitchell to score 26.3 FanDuel points. Mitchell's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Davis Bertans (calf) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (calf) will not play in Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Bertans will be inactive after suffering a left calf strain on Thursday. Expect Reggie Bullock to play more minutes versus a Warriors' team ranked 14th in opposing true shooting percentage. Bullock's current Saturday...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant will not return on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (concussion) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Grant will not return after the Portland forward was evaluated for a concussion. Expect Jabari Walker to see more minutes if Grant remains out. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 240.2...
numberfire.com
Magic starting Mo Bamba for inactive Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) on Friday
Orlando Magic power forward Mo Bamba is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bamba will make his sixth start this season after Wendell Carter Jr. was ruled out with a foot strain. In a matchup versus a Minnesota team allowing 52.2 FanDuel points per game to his position, Bamba's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Dario Saric for inactive Cam Johnson (injury management) on Friday
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is starting in Friday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Saric will make his 12th start at power forward after Cam Johnson was held out for injury management reasons. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Saric to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Saric's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Heat's Victor Oladipo (ankle) doubtful on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Oladipo is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to play against Milwaukee on Saturday after being listed as doubtful. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.2 minutes against the bucks.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Drew Eubanks for injured Jusuf Nurkic (calf) on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers power forward Drew Eubanks is starting in Friday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Eubanks will make his seventh appearance in Portland's starting lineup after Jusuf Nurkic was ruled out with a left calf strain. In a matchup versus a Wizards' unit allowing 52.6 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, our models project Eubanks to score 24.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Saddiq Bey coming off the bench for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bey will move to the bench on Friday with Isaiah Stewart entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bey to play 29.9 minutes against the Hornets. Bey's Friday projection includes 17.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks suspended one by NBA for altercation
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game for an altercation that took place Thursday night, the NBA announced Friday. Brooks was ejected from Thursday's game against Cleveland due to a punch below the belt on Donovan Mitchell. He was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and subsequently disqualified. Now, the association has suspended him for Sunday's contest versus Toronto. Expect Ziaire Williams to enter the starting five in Brooks' absence.
numberfire.com
Davis Bertans (calf) won't return for Mavericks on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans will not return Thursday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bertans is dealing with a left calf strain, which he suffered in the second quarter of action. Now, he has been ruled out for the rest of the night in Dallas. Before...
