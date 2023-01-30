Read full article on original website
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
Community 'shocked and saddened' by Mikesell's closure
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Mikesell’s announced Wednesday morning that they are closing their doors. According to a company press release, Mikesell’s is slowing manufacturing, distribution, and other operations for liquidation. The snack food company plans to liquidate its assets as soon as possible, but said they are working...
Growing national auto group adds to its Dayton portfolio
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton auto dealership that dates back for decades has a new owner, with strong local ties. This comes as national group grows its portfolio to nearly 20 dealerships and service centers. Kentucky-based Martin Management acquired Dayton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — at 924...
$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
BREAKING: Dayton-based Mikesell's announces closure of operations
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton icon is closing its doors after more than 112 years. Mikesell's said today it is liquidating its assets and will "transition all Mikesell's brand and IP rights to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible." The company said Mike-Sell's Inc. is beginning...
Nearly 200 blighted buildings in Montgomery Co. approved for demolition
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Across the state, over 500 blighted buildings are cleared to be demolished. These are buildings that have been deemed unsafe, damaged, or rundown to the point they are uninhabitable. The City of Dayton has received $3 million in funding to tear down 163 properties. Harrison Township...
Gov. DeWine discusses investment in Ohio innovation at Air Force museum
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has begun a two-day budget tour following his State of the State address on Tuesday. Governor DeWine made a stop in Dayton on Wednesday at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, but will also visit Cincinnati and Toledo while on tour.
Clark County appoints new Human Resource Director of Developmental Disabilities
CLARK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Tim J. Newell has been appointed to Human Resources Director of Developmental Disabilities of Clark County. The Developmental Disabilities of Clark County is a publicly funded agency that empowers people throughout their lifetime to achieve their fullest potential. The group also funds and supports the F.F....
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
Dayton celebrates raising of African American Flag
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The community gathered at Dayton City Hall Wednesday to celebrate the raising of the African American Flag. Kweku Larry Franklin Crowe, co-convener of the Dayton Africana Elders Council, said the red, black and green flag is a rallying point for Black people around the world to look out for their interests.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Safer streets and roads are coming soon, thanks to new, federal funding
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton said they have seen an uptick in speeding and distracted driving. However, new federal funding should help solve some of these issues. Dayton has received 160,000 dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation as a part of the Safer Streets for All...
DBJ: New Sheetz locations coming to Dayton, new comedy club
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a major convenience store chain that just landed three more locations in the Miami Valley. Plus, a new comedy club is coming to Dayton!
Dayton Metro Library hosts exhibit on renter eviction
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Metro Library will be hosting 'EVICTED'. EVICTED will give patrons the chance to step into the world of low-income renter eviction – one of America’s most devastating issues. The National Building Museum created the exhibit in response to this national crisis. Inspired...
House Infested with over 200 rats
This is an older story that I posted to a small audience on social-media and I decided to make it available to a wider range of peoplSome information in sources has been redacted by me, not the involved agencies. In this case, names are not necessary to tell this story as there are ages, health conditions, and ethics to consider. Mary Scerba, a Springfield, Ohio resident came to me about a rat-infested neighbor’s home. When speaking with her on December 31, 2022, she stated they could still see many rats from the property located at 413 Rice St after initially reporting it in September 2022. Her dogs were still being bitten, and she did not feel the City of Springfield was doing anything about it. This was even after Assistant Mayor Rob Rue visited her personally to address the issue. I contacted Springfield City Code Enforcement Manager Kim Fultz and she advised of the following record for 413 S Race St.: The property was issued orders for junk & trash to the property owner on September 20, 2022. The violation was brought into compliance and the case was closed. On October 18, 2022, Code Enforcement received an additional complaint, orders were issued to the property owner on October 27, 2022. The accumulations were removed, and the violation was brought into compliance. She then advised me the rat infestation was sent to the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) for investigation and follow-up and provided contact information.
Gem City Market continues to support families as emergency SNAP benefits end soon
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With inflation at its record high and SNAP Benefit Emergency Funds coming to an end, Gem City Market continues to provide affordable groceries for families. Gem City Market board members shared they are looking for innovative ways to help residents in the community. The market offered...
Coroner identifies man crushed to death by door at Milford manufacturing plant
Union Township police said first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Round Bottom Road for an employee who was trapped. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Transgender woman faces charges for using women's locker room with YMCA's permission
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A transgender woman is facing three counts of public indecency charges after using the Xenia YMCA’s locker room. The YMCA of Greater Dayton in Xenia has received several complaints since allowing members to use restrooms that aligns with their gender identity. On January 24, 2023,...
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
Police, medics respond to 3-vehicle crash in Dayton
Reports of the crash came in at approximately 10:10 p.m. about a crash on the 1500 block of Needmore Road.
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
