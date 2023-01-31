Read full article on original website
Klay Thompson (illness) questionable for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Thompson plays, Kevon Looney or Jonathan Kuminga would likely revert to the bench.
LeBron James (ankle) questionable Saturday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. James is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest - it's worth noting he's played through questionable tags the last few games. Expect him to go, but keep a close eye on his status nonetheless over the next 24 hours.
Portland's Gary Payton II (illness) ruled out for Friday's contest versus Wizards
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) will not play in Friday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Payton II will not be available on the road after Portland's guard came down with an illness. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to see more time off the bench on Friday night. Sharpe's...
Suns starting Dario Saric for inactive Cam Johnson (injury management) on Friday
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is starting in Friday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Saric will make his 12th start at power forward after Cam Johnson was held out for injury management reasons. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Saric to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Saric's Friday projection includes...
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks suspended one by NBA for altercation
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game for an altercation that took place Thursday night, the NBA announced Friday. Brooks was ejected from Thursday's game against Cleveland due to a punch below the belt on Donovan Mitchell. He was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and subsequently disqualified. Now, the association has suspended him for Sunday's contest versus Toronto. Expect Ziaire Williams to enter the starting five in Brooks' absence.
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) active for Friday's game versus Pistons
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) is available for Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Smith Jr. will suit up versus his former team despite dealing with a wrist ailment. In 21.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smith Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Smith Jr.'s projection includes...
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) ruled out on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Carter Jr. will be sidelined on Friday after the Orlando big man was held out with a right foot plantar fascia strain. Expect Bol Bol to see more time versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 14th in defensive rating.
Bucks list Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo is on track to suit up on Saturday after the Bucks' superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 53.7 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Saturday projection includes 28.0...
Bulls' Patrick Williams (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Williams has been added to the injury report with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face Portland on Saturday. He reportedly plans to play through the injury. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.4 minutes against the Trail Blazers.
Anthony Davis (foot) probable for Lakers' Saturday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is probable for Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis is expected to play versus his old team after the Lakers' big man was listed as probable. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Davis to score 45.2 FanDuel points. Davis' Saturday...
Indiana's Daniel Theis (knee) available for Friday's game versus Kings
Indiana Pacers power forward Daniel Theis (knee) is active for Friday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. Thies will be available for the second part of their back-to-back after he made his season debut on Thursday. In a matchup versus a Kings' team ranked fourth in FanDuel points (41.5) allowed per...
Magic starting Mo Bamba for inactive Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) on Friday
Orlando Magic power forward Mo Bamba is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bamba will make his sixth start this season after Wendell Carter Jr. was ruled out with a foot strain. In a matchup versus a Minnesota team allowing 52.2 FanDuel points per game to his position, Bamba's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
Mavericks rule out Davis Bertans (calf) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (calf) will not play in Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Bertans will be inactive after suffering a left calf strain on Thursday. Expect Reggie Bullock to play more minutes versus a Warriors' team ranked 14th in opposing true shooting percentage. Bullock's current Saturday...
Corey Kispert coming off Wizards' bench on Friday night
Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Kispert will resume his previous bench role after Daniel Gafford was named Friday's starter. In 19.9 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 13.1 FanDuel points. Kispert's current projection includes 7.3 points, 2.2...
Chicago's Nikola Vucevic (quad) probable on Saturday
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (quad) is probable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Vucevic is on track to play on Saturday after Chicago's center was listed as probable. In 34.4 expected minutes, our models project Vucevic to score 40.9 FanDuel points. Vucevic's projection includes 17.9 points, 11.9...
Clippers' Marcus Morris (rib) questionable on Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morris continues to deal with a rib injury and is questionable for Thursday's clash with the Bucks. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against Milwaukee. Morris' Thursday projection...
Wizards starting Daniel Gafford (illness) on Friday, Corey Kispert to bench
Washington Wizards power forward Daniel Gafford (illness) is starting in Friday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Gafford will rejoin Washington's starting lineup after 24-year old was sidelined one game with an illness. In 23.9 expected minutes, our models project Gafford to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Gafford's Friday projection includes...
Sacramento's Davion Mitchell starting for inactive De'Aron Fox (personal) on Friday
Sacramento Kings point guard Davion Mitchell is starting in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After De'Aaron Fox was held out for personal reasons, Mitchell will start at point guard on Friday night. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Mitchell to score 26.3 FanDuel points. Mitchell's Friday projection includes...
Saddiq Bey coming off the bench for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bey will move to the bench on Friday with Isaiah Stewart entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bey to play 29.9 minutes against the Hornets. Bey's Friday projection includes 17.0 points,...
