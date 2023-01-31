Founders Coffee Giving Drink Program
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Founders Coffee giving drink program is getting in the Valentine’s spirit by partnering with Children’s Heart Foundation for the month of February. Jillian Lopez chats with Bronwen Nikora with Founder’s Coffee and Melissa Cipriano from Children’s Heart Foundation to talk about this partnership.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
