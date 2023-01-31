ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founders Coffee Giving Drink Program

By Maria Dibut Galera
 3 days ago

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Founders Coffee giving drink program is getting in the Valentine’s spirit by partnering with Children’s Heart Foundation for the month of February. Jillian Lopez chats with Bronwen Nikora with Founder’s Coffee and Melissa Cipriano from Children’s Heart Foundation to talk about this partnership.

