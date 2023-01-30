Read full article on original website
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee sewage treatment project needs more funding
For the last several years the Tallassee City Council has been attempting to address issues and a consent decree with its sewage treatment lagoons. The city’s wastewater treatment program has been in a redesign for several years to rectify issues of chlorination and projected needs. Since bids were coming in nearly $15 million over budget, engineers at CDG have been working to come up with a cost effective solution — fix what is already there to stay within an approximate budget of $3.5 million.
WTVM
WestRock Paper Mill labor dispute resolved in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 has an update on the strike and lockout impacting hundreds of WestRock Paper Mill workers in Russell County. The labor dispute centering around long work hours and overtime pay is now resolved. Since October 2022, over 480 workers were fighting for contract...
National Unclaimed Property Day set for Feb. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Treasurer Young Boozer has announced that Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Nearly 33 million people have unclaimed property, financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens and the company can’t locate the owner, […]
WSFA
Man sentenced to 30 years in 2015 Montgomery Burger King murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of four suspects charged with capital murder in a 2015 deadly armed robbery has been sentenced. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Travon Williams was sentenced to life in prison by Judge James Anderson on Wednesday. The deadly robbery happened on Sept. 27th,...
Opelika police raid Neighborhood Market, alleging illegal drug and gambling activity
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are in the process of conducting a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market after residents complained of drugs allegedly being sold in the parking lot and illegal gambling happening inside. Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey confirmed a search warrant is being served at the grocery business located along M.L.K. […]
WSFA
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery. District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for at least a decade. “It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really become an eyesore...
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
WSFA
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
tourcounsel.com
Eastdale Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery, Alabama
Eastdale Mall is a regional enclosed shopping mall located in Montgomery, Alabama. It opened on August 3, 1977. As of 2010, it was 964,717 square feet (89,625.1 m2) in size. The anchor stores are At Home, JCPenney, Dillard's, and 2 Belk stores. Montgomery Ward was an original anchor to the...
WTVM
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 11 years, we now know Opelika Jane Doe as Amore Wiggins. Family members like stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, are in the Lee County Jail, while her father, Lamar Vickerstaff, faces murder charges. The woman whose son discovered the skull 11 years ago of Amore Wiggins remembers...
tallasseetribune.com
TPI welcomes familiar face as new managing editor
A familiar face has returned to Tallapoosa Publishers. Lizi Arbogast Gwin, who previously served as sports editor for The Alexander City Outlook, has been named the new managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. A born and raised Virginian, she describes herself as a sports fanatic and an avid Washington Capitals...
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
WSFA
Family donates $10K to feed Elmore County students
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - For students at Airport Road Intermediate School, lunchtime can be an escape from the classroom. It is a time to cut up and eat with friends, but for some students it is their only meal of the day. “We feel very confident that there are many...
thebamabuzz.com
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan 30
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Jan Dempsey Community Art Center in Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. Jan Dempsey Community Art Center |...
WSFA
ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
Alabama metro where homes are selling for the most over asking price
There’s been a slowdown in the housing market but homes are still selling and increasing in price. The increase in price is especially true in some places where homes continue to attract more than asking price. Ranking site Stacker recently found only 30 metros currently have homes that are...
WSFA
2 charged with capital murder after body found in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a body found in the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday morning prompted a homicide investigation. Police identified the victim as Eric Stewart, 54, of Montgomery. Maj. Saba Coleman said two suspects were taken into custody within hours of learning about the crime....
Wetumpka Herald
Montgomery Police searching for burglary suspect
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for burglary. “The offense occurred, Sunday, Jan. 29 in the 2400 block of Central Parkway in Montgomery,” CrimeStoppers said...
