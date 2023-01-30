ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dadeville, AL

tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee sewage treatment project needs more funding

For the last several years the Tallassee City Council has been attempting to address issues and a consent decree with its sewage treatment lagoons. The city’s wastewater treatment program has been in a redesign for several years to rectify issues of chlorination and projected needs. Since bids were coming in nearly $15 million over budget, engineers at CDG have been working to come up with a cost effective solution — fix what is already there to stay within an approximate budget of $3.5 million.
TALLASSEE, AL
WTVM

WestRock Paper Mill labor dispute resolved in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 has an update on the strike and lockout impacting hundreds of WestRock Paper Mill workers in Russell County. The labor dispute centering around long work hours and overtime pay is now resolved. Since October 2022, over 480 workers were fighting for contract...
CBS 42

National Unclaimed Property Day set for Feb. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Treasurer Young Boozer has announced that Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Nearly 33 million people have unclaimed property, financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens and the company can’t locate the owner, […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man sentenced to 30 years in 2015 Montgomery Burger King murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of four suspects charged with capital murder in a 2015 deadly armed robbery has been sentenced. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Travon Williams was sentenced to life in prison by Judge James Anderson on Wednesday. The deadly robbery happened on Sept. 27th,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery. District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for at least a decade. “It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really become an eyesore...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
WETUMPKA, AL
tourcounsel.com

Eastdale Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery, Alabama

Eastdale Mall is a regional enclosed shopping mall located in Montgomery, Alabama. It opened on August 3, 1977. As of 2010, it was 964,717 square feet (89,625.1 m2) in size. The anchor stores are At Home, JCPenney, Dillard's, and 2 Belk stores. Montgomery Ward was an original anchor to the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 11 years, we now know Opelika Jane Doe as Amore Wiggins. Family members like stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, are in the Lee County Jail, while her father, Lamar Vickerstaff, faces murder charges. The woman whose son discovered the skull 11 years ago of Amore Wiggins remembers...
OPELIKA, AL
tallasseetribune.com

TPI welcomes familiar face as new managing editor

A familiar face has returned to Tallapoosa Publishers. Lizi Arbogast Gwin, who previously served as sports editor for The Alexander City Outlook, has been named the new managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. A born and raised Virginian, she describes herself as a sports fanatic and an avid Washington Capitals...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WSFA

I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Family donates $10K to feed Elmore County students

COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - For students at Airport Road Intermediate School, lunchtime can be an escape from the classroom. It is a time to cut up and eat with friends, but for some students it is their only meal of the day. “We feel very confident that there are many...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan 30

We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Jan Dempsey Community Art Center in Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. Jan Dempsey Community Art Center |...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 charged with capital murder after body found in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a body found in the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday morning prompted a homicide investigation. Police identified the victim as Eric Stewart, 54, of Montgomery. Maj. Saba Coleman said two suspects were taken into custody within hours of learning about the crime....
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Montgomery Police searching for burglary suspect

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for burglary. “The offense occurred, Sunday, Jan. 29 in the 2400 block of Central Parkway in Montgomery,” CrimeStoppers said...

