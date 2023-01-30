For the last several years the Tallassee City Council has been attempting to address issues and a consent decree with its sewage treatment lagoons. The city’s wastewater treatment program has been in a redesign for several years to rectify issues of chlorination and projected needs. Since bids were coming in nearly $15 million over budget, engineers at CDG have been working to come up with a cost effective solution — fix what is already there to stay within an approximate budget of $3.5 million.

TALLASSEE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO