ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Tadarrius Bean, former Memphis police officer involved in Tyre Nichols killing, was president of scandal-scarred fraternity

One of the five former Memphis police officers charged with murder in the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was the president of a fraternity with several recent scandals at its chapters.  Tadarrius Bean, 24, was the president of the Omega Psi Phi’s Eta Zeta chapter at the University of Mississippi, according to his LinkedIn page.   The fraternity was founded in 1911 at Howard University in Washington, D.C., a historically black college. It claims to be “on the front line, leveraging its power, influence and more than 100 years of commitment to the uplift of our people and our communities,” according to Omega’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
ABC News

VP Harris addresses mourners at Tyre Nichols' funeral

Tyre Nichols died three days after the violent encounter with Memphis police. Tyre Nichols' family gathered in Memphis, Tennessee, for his funeral, weeks after the 29-year-old died following a violent encounter with Memphis police caught on body camera. Graphic footage of the Jan. 7 traffic stop, which showed officers beating...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):. Many mourners wiped away tears as Tyre Nichols ′ sisters, brothers and parents shared their memories at the funeral of the Black man who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers. Nichols’...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy