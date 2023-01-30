Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.58MM shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN). This represents 7.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1.42MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO