200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume
The director of Missouri’s Medicaid program said he expects “about 200,000” Medicaid enrollees to lose coverage over the course of a year as a result of the state resuming annual eligibility renewals after a three-year pause. The state’s Department of Social Services has not previously provided a...
Missouri clears nearly 200 dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana; sales underway
JEFFERSON CITY — Nearly 200 Missouri dispensaries as of Friday were able to sell marijuana to anyone 21 and older, marking the official start to the state’s legal cannabis program following voter approval last year. The Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday it had converted 207...
Man charged in Pontoon Beach cold case murder 10 years after woman's disappearance
PONTOON BEACH — Metro East authorities say they’ve found the man responsible for the cold case killing of a woman who disappeared from East St. Louis in 2013. A state prisoner, Roger Dale Sutton Jr., 55, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicidal death in the killing of Patrenia “Trina” Butler-Turner, a 40-year-old mother last seen in January 2013, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday.
