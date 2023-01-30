ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in Pontoon Beach cold case murder 10 years after woman's disappearance

PONTOON BEACH — Metro East authorities say they’ve found the man responsible for the cold case killing of a woman who disappeared from East St. Louis in 2013. A state prisoner, Roger Dale Sutton Jr., 55, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicidal death in the killing of Patrenia “Trina” Butler-Turner, a 40-year-old mother last seen in January 2013, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday.
PONTOON BEACH, IL

