The director of doomed movie “A Patriot” alleged that lead star Eva Green would “rather eat tumors” than star in his sci-fi flick. The French actress, 42, is currently embroiled in a messy legal battle over the film, in which she had signed on to appear before it was spectacularly scrapped amid financing issues in 2019. Green is suing White Lantern Films, the production company behind “A Patriot,” saying she is still entitled to her $1 million fee for the film, despite the fact it never got off the ground. White Lantern is counter-suing the actress, however, accusing her of “fraudulently...

3 DAYS AGO