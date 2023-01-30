Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Ryan Reynolds and Daughter James Have Rare Public Outing Together at Wrexham Match
Ryan Reynolds got in some father-daughter time over the weekend. On Sunday, the 46-year-old Deadpool actor was in the stands in Wrexham, Wales, cheering on the Wrexham soccer club, which he co-owns, as they played against Sheffield United. His and wife Blake Lively's 8-year-old daughter, James, was spotted alongside her famous dad at the match.
Inside the Magic
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
Adam Levine Welcomed His Third Child With Behati Prinsloo & People Are Trolling 'Baby Sumner'
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo just welcomed their third child, and people are already jumping to conclusions over the baby’s name. While this is probably a happy time for the couple, the world is not letting Levine off the hook for his cheating scandal just yet, and there are already plenty of "Sumner" jokes on the internet.
Eva Green would ‘rather eat tumors’ than do my ‘sh–ty’ film: director lawsuit
The director of doomed movie “A Patriot” alleged that lead star Eva Green would “rather eat tumors” than star in his sci-fi flick. The French actress, 42, is currently embroiled in a messy legal battle over the film, in which she had signed on to appear before it was spectacularly scrapped amid financing issues in 2019. Green is suing White Lantern Films, the production company behind “A Patriot,” saying she is still entitled to her $1 million fee for the film, despite the fact it never got off the ground. White Lantern is counter-suing the actress, however, accusing her of “fraudulently...
Popculture
'Westworld' Gets New Home After Getting Dropped by HBO Max
Westworld and several other Warner Bros. Discovery-owned shows that were removed from HBO Max have a new home. They will exclusively be available on Warner Bros. FAST channels on The Roku Channel app, starting in spring 2023. Westworld was among a group of HBO and HBO Max shows pulled from the streamer in December, as Warner Bros. Discovery sought new ways to earn revenue from the pricey projects.
msn.com
20 movie stars that are nearly impossible to work with
Slide 1 of 21: We may admire their talent on the big screen, but behind the scenes they are a nightmare! Substance abuse, rudeness, constant lateness, hot tempers, diva tantrums … meet the 20 movie stars that are nearly impossible to work with, and often hard to even be around!
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.
New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals 'Classy, Beautiful' Name She and Boyfriend RAC Chose for Baby
Ireland Baldwin looked ahead to her parenting journey during her appearance on the Girlboss podcast Ireland Baldwin is sharing the inspiration behind her baby girl's name. The mom-to-be, 27, appeared on the Girlboss Radio podcast this week, where she chatted about what she's looking forward to about being a parent. "What I'm most excited about is really more centered around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn't have," Baldwin shared. "What's kind of exciting is I get to raise this little human...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Park Guests Detail Close Call With “Incredibly Drunk” and “Rude” Visitors
While a Disney Park is certainly a place of magic and wonder, sometimes things can go awry. Some Disney Guests shared a scary close call they had earlier this week with two fellow visitors who were misbehaving at the Parks. Whether visiting the Walt Disney World Resort or the Disneyland...
Skinamarink recaptures a primal horror we’ve not felt since Blair Witch
It's all the things you forgot you were afraid of
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
Everything To Know About Late David Bowie’s Two Kids
David Bowie was one of the greatest musicians of the 20th century. The singer began his singing career in the ’70s glam rock era releasing his famous single “Starman” which was well-received by his fans. Being a highly versatile musician, he kept changing his styles and genres to keep his massive fan base which grew by the day.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
Popculture
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
After Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman Is Returning To HBO For New Series
Nearly four years after Big Little Lies ended, Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO for a new limited series.
Polygon
10 true crime series and movies that are actually good
Few genres contain the gap in quality between best and worst like true crime. The best of true crime is not only gripping in its storytelling, but revealing in what it tells us about each other and the place crime occupies in our society. The worst of true crime can be exploitative or downright cruel, taking advantage of our worst instincts as amateur detectives (or just as nosy people).
Lily Collins shares photo slideshow with father Phil Collins
Phil Collins turned 72 on Monday and his daughter, Lily Collins, paid tribute to him with a sweet post in which she reflected on their similarities.
disneyfanatic.com
Guests Angry As Disney Cancels Exclusive Event Experience
Disney Guests were recently incredibly upset with a Disney Park for canceling a special ticketed event after they had waited for hours. One of the best parts of a Disney vacation (if your budget allows for it) is going to some of the wonderful “After Dark” or “After Hours” events that Disney has available for fans to enjoy and partake in. At the Disneyland Resort in Southern California, Disneyland After Dark includes events like Sweethearts’ Nite and Princess Nite; Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida also has its version—Disney After Hours.
disneyfanatic.com
Is This Magic Kingdom Attraction is the “Worst?” Fans Have Opinions
Disney fans are passionate and opinionated, and these two qualities came to the front when some fans seemingly got into an argument about one Magic Kingdom attraction being “the worst” for a very particular reason. The Magic Kingdom, one of Walt Disney World Resort’s four Theme Parks, is...
wegotthiscovered.com
A strong contender for Netflix’s weirdest series of all-time deserves to endure as a mind-melting cult favorite
Netflix pumps out so much content on an annual basis that it’s easy to lose track of the hidden gems and underrated favorites that could easily be worth your time, but calling Brand New Cherry Flavor an acquired taste would be an understatement of epic proportions. The eight-episode existential...
Comments / 0