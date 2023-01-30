Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
Popculture
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
Shows to Watch on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, & Prime Video the Week of Jan. 30, 2023
Here's what's coming to your favorite streaming platforms the week of Jan. 30, 2023.
ComicBook
Peacock Now Streaming Two Fan-Favorite Movie Trilogies
Two fan-favorite movie trilogies are now available to stream on Peacock for the month of February. The beginning of each month brings a host of new TV shows and movies to streaming services. It can also become somewhat frustrating to keep up with where a program you want to watch is currently streaming. Aside from original shows and movies, content can switch providers month-to-month without much warning in advance. However, fans of John Wick and Men in Black are in for a treat, as the first three movies in each franchise are now streaming on Peacock.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Jon Bernthal’s TV Series Just Got Canceled. Coincidentally, Daredevil Is About To Start Filming For Disney+
Could the end of Jon Bernthal's series mean the return of The Punisher?
Inside the Magic
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See
Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ viewers react to episode three: “One of the greatest episodes of TV ever made”
Viewers of The Last Of Us have reacted to the show’s third episode, with many heaping huge praise on it. Debuting last night (January 29) on HBO in the US, ‘Long Long Time’ shifted focus on new characters Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). We are...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Guest Had Seizure on Popular Roller Coaster
Another round of reported injuries have been released from Walt Disney World Resort from the tail end of last year and include instances of injured limbs, cardiac issues, and a seizure. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcome Guests of all ages, often in almost any...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Getting Desperate? Cancelling Voyages, Giving Away Resort Stays for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel
The Walt Disney World Resort is canceling “low occupancy voyages” and offering an insane discount to get Guests aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Built as an ultra-immersive extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Galactic Starcruiser takes Guests on a two-night cruise through a Galaxy Far, Far Away where you can truly become a character in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. While the experience has received praise, the price for the experience and the need to Resort hop after two days have continued to keep people away. Now, Disney Parks is unleashing a discount for what was supposed to be a real money winner for The Most Magical Place On Earth.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s most surprising announcement casts a major question mark over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man
The bar was set skyscraper-high for James Gunn‘s 10-year plan for the DC Universe, given the fierce competition from what is still the most cohesive super-hero multiverse out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As exciting as the long list of announcements the writer-director made on Tuesday is, there is one aspect which might just catapult the Warner Bros. franchise to the front of the race and set it apart from its adversary.
Inside the Magic
Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage
A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
disneyfanatic.com
The Beloved Disney World Experiences Ended For ‘Good Reasons’
There is an old saying that all good things must come to an end. While we’d like to believe that the magical experiences to be had at Walt Disney World are all exempt from this concept, we all know better. We’ve seen it firsthand when one of our favorite attractions closes or a highly enjoyable non-attraction offering becomes defunct. That’s just the way it is, despite popular misgivings. And truth be told, there are many instances where the decision to end something beloved doesn’t fly with most Disney fans.
Showtime gets a new name, cancels three new series
Showtime has canceled three of its new dramas as the cable TV network is rebranded "Paramount+ with Showtime."
Disney World Has a Big Problem That Visitors Need to Worry About
The Mouse House has a problem that could ruin your upcoming vacation.
Inside the Magic
Disney Takes Action After Guest Tries to Steal Iconic Splash Mountain Item
Although there are plenty of things happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, few things have been more talked about than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
A Cancellation Bloodbath Is Coming To The CW And That Could Mean Bad News For Shows Like Walker And The Winchesters
The CW has a huge cancellation bloodbath in the works, which could spell disaster for fans of Walker and The Winchesters.
Inside the Magic
Iconic Disney World Attraction Abandoned, Completely Empty
It’s not just Splash Mountain that has been emptied at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is home to many iconic attractions and entertainment offerings at its four theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
