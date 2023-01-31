ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

James' sore foot to be checked Tuesday to see about MSG game

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ikoap_0kWisum700

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James is experiencing what coach Darvin Ham said is “really significant soreness” in his left foot and will be evaluated Tuesday to see if he can play against the New York Knicks.

James is missing the Lakers’ game against Brooklyn on Monday night. Ham said the All-Star forward will be checked “first thing in the morning” to see if the injury has improved.

James played 44 minutes Saturday night in Boston in a game that went to overtime. The referees later acknowledged missing a foul on his drive to the basket at the end of regulation. The Lakers then announced Sunday that James and Anthony Davis would be out Monday.

James is 117 points from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s career scoring leader. He hasn’t played at Madison Square Garden, one of his favorite arenas, since Jan. 22, 2020.

Ham said it was planned all along that Davis wouldn’t play both nights of the back-to-back after returning recently from a foot injury.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nuggets trade candidate causes stir with social media move

One player might be as good as gone in Denver. Nuggets guard Bones Hyland caused a commotion this week with an interesting move on his social media pages. Hyland seemingly removed all traces of the Nuggets from his Twitter and Instagram accounts (his bios had previously stated #DenverPG). It also appears Hyland unfollowed the team.... The post Nuggets trade candidate causes stir with social media move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Kings' Sabonis named to 2023 All-Star team; Fox snubbed

The Kings are sending just one NBA All-Star to Salt Lake City despite having the third-best record in the Western Conference. Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis was named an All-Star reserve Thursday, but De'Aaron Fox was snubbed from the roster. The other Western Conference reserves are Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles faces Indiana following overtime win

Los Angeles Lakers (24-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Indiana Pacers following the Lakers' 129-123 overtime win against the New York Knicks. The Pacers are 16-10 on their home court. Indiana is sixth in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy