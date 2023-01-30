Collin DeClerk, a production assistant, tries to get the crowd excited while filming before “American Idol” auditions outside of the Northwest Community Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. A new season of “American Idol” will premiere on Feb. 19. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

It’s almost time for a new season of “ American Idol. ”

When does ‘American Idol’ 2023 start?

The 21st season of “American Idol” premieres Feb. 19, Parade reported. The show’s preliminary search for the next champion began last August, with producers holding Zoom auditions across the country, the Deseret News previously reported.

The reality competition show will see the return of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, per the Deseret News .

Who is the most recent ‘American Idol’ winner?

Noah Thompson, a construction worker from Kentucky, won Season 20 of “American Idol” last May. Thompson’s best friend forced him to audition for the competition.

“It’s pretty cool to know that somebody believes in you more than you believe in yourself,” Thompson said in a clip shared during his audition, which has more than 3 million views on YouTube .

Thompson, who was 19 when he auditioned, has expressed gratitude for the show and all it has provided for him.

“It was actually my first flight, because of ‘Idol,’” he told Music Mayhem Magazine . “First time ever meeting famous people, first time going to Hawaii, ... that’s why I’m so grateful for the show because there are a lot of things I would’ve never gotten to do in my lifetime if it wasn’t for the show.”

When did ‘American Idol’ begin?

“American Idol” premiered in 2002, with Kelly Clarkson becoming the show’s inaugural winner. Clarkson remains one of the show’s most successful contestants to date, alongside Carrie Underwood . Other top winners from over the years include Jordin Sparks , Fantasia Burrino, Scotty McCreery and Phillip Phillips.

