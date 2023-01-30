ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon

Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
Claudia Lamascolo

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Mom never used soup in her Tuna Noodle Casserole recipe, so if you're looking for an easy recipe, this one is all made from scratch for tuna casserole and perfect for any weeknight meal.
Claudia Lamascolo

Baked Custard

When I make Grandma's Baked Custard, it brings me back to the simple days of good old-fashioned desserts made with everyday pantry ingredients. Grandma was quite creative in making delicious desserts in the kitchen and this recipe brings back many fond childhood memories of her.
Chef Dennis

Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe

When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
Dicle Belul

3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: 3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe.
Allrecipes.com

Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?

I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
msn.com

I Made Ina Garten’s Meat Loaf Recipe for Dinner Tonight—And Will Again and Again

We love Ina Garten's entertaining tips and cooking style—rather than spending hours on fussy, complicated dishes, she focuses on simple, comforting foods that are really delicious and make everyone feel right at home. And what could be more comforting than a classic, family-favorite meat loaf?. True to the Barefoot...
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream

In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
Elementually

Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month

Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
SheKnows

The Pioneer Woman Is Having a Kitchen Sale With Sets Starting at Just $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman brand has mastered the art of making modern vintage-style kitchen tools and home decor. With her country cottage florals and use of retro colors, it’s hard not to fall hard for everything in The Pioneer Woman Walmart collection. And right now, you can fall in love without having to blow through your spending budget because a handful of beautiful Pioneer Woman kitchen items are currently on sale. This gorgeous 18-piece mixing bowl set from...
Mashed

Can You Cook Hot Dogs In An Air Fryer?

Hotdogs are one of those foods that many of us grew up eating. Perhaps you also make them for your children now. After all, they're super easy to prepare, and kids love them. Or at least some do. They're great at campfires, baseball games, and 4th of July cookouts. You can eat them wrapped in croissant dough or covered in chili and cheese.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...

