Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Wants to Know: When will sports betting be legalized?
Super Bowl LVII is just over a week away, but Texas residents won’t be able to place bets on the game – at least not legally. Some state lawmakers are working to change that, but could face political hurdles to get their bills to a floor vote.
Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money
AUSTIN, Texas — Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, is visiting Texas in March to help raise money for county Republican parties. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 3 and then another party dinner in Dallas County the next day, according to two people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak on the record before the announcement was made public. The county parties confirmed DeSantis' appearances Wednesday morning.
Abbott Shifts Blame for Texas Power Outages to Trees, Not The Grid
As people across Texas suffer from arctic-like winter conditions, talk has again turned to the Texas power grid and whether it will hold up. The grid famously failed in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri and was a significant topic in last year's gubernatorial race. As a result, there were concerns that history could repeat this week and the grid fail again.
kut.org
‘Great uniter’: Gambling and sports legalization proposal has widespread support among Texas voters
Gambling has long been outlawed in Texas. That’s because the Texas Constitution prohibits“lotteries and gift enterprises,” except for charitable actives and state lotteries. But that could change. A proposed constitutional amendment, known as Senate Joint Resolution 17, would allow for expanded gambling in the state. That’s if...
brownwoodnews.com
Bill Filed In Texas To Prevent Hostile Nations From Owning Texas Land
A bill has been filed in the Texas Legislature that seeks to prevent companies, government entities, and citizens of hostile nations against America from owning land in Texas. The nations listed are China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea. The bill was filed by Texas Senator Lois Kolkhorst who contends that the acquisition of Texas land by the Chinese government is a national security issue.
State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
lineups.com
Minnesota Lawmaker Proposes New Sports Betting Bill Sans Tribal Exclusivity
On Jan. 31, Minnesota Senator Jeremy Miller introduced a sports betting bill – the Minnesota Sports Betting Act – in the state’s newest effort to get sports betting legalized. The bill is in the final stages of being drafted. “It’s time to authorize sports betting here in...
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
Southeast Texas resident $1 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) -- It may not be Mega Millions, but winning $1 million is no small jackpot and in La Porte, a resident is a big winner today.
hppr.org
Why are property taxes so high in Texas?
Homeowners in Texas pay some of the nation's highest property taxes. And state lawmakers know it. Now that they're back in session, they’ve vowed to address the issue, in part, by spending $15 billion to provide property tax relief. But, how did we get to this point?. Dale Craymer,...
NM Cannabis Dispensary’s Message to Texas: “Legalize Marijuana”
As we approach the one year mark since recreational marijuana became legal in the state of New Mexico, it's a great time to mention that marijuana is ILLEGAL medically, or recreationally, in the state of Texas. There are legal New Mexico dispensaries in Sunland Park, Anthony, Chaparral and Las Cruces...
Click2Houston.com
Company that wants to build oilfield dump in East Texas gave $53,750 in campaign donations to regulators
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A company seeking to build an oilfield waste dump near wells and waterways in East Texas has showered regulators with upwards of $50,000 in political contributions since 2019.
Daily Cougar Online
Texans Back Easing State Restrictions on Marijuana
Texans overwhelmingly support proposals to ease state restrictions on both the medical and recreational use of marijuana, with 82% supportive of legislation that would legalize marijuana for a wide range of medical treatments. Two-thirds (67%) approve legalizing marijuana for recreational use by people 21 and older, while 81% say possession...
Texas Teens Now Armed And Ready To Go
Surprisingly, Texas has just made it easier for young people to carry a gun in public. The decision comes after a federal judge declared a Texas state law preventing 18 to 20 year olds from carrying handguns unconstitutional. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the policy change in a...
Greg Abbott: Texas Border Czar Already More Active Than U.S. Czar Kamala Harris
On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the appointment of a Texas Border Czar. Former Border Patrol Agent Mike Banks is taking this new position, who served for 23 years in the agency and ten years in the military. Banks will work for Texas and report directly to Gov. Abbott.
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
lineups.com
Delayed Ohio Sports Betting Kiosks From Intralot Causing Tension
The launch of Ohio sports betting was one of the biggest stories in the world of wagering to kick off 2023. Both online sports betting and retail sports betting are now permitted, meaning bettors are able to place wagers with mobile betting apps from their smartphone or tablet as well as retail sportsbooks and betting kiosks.
Central Texas local $1 million richer after Powerball lottery ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) – It’s always nice to see winning going on in the world of sports, but winning in the world of the lottery hits differently, especially for those who could use the money the most. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Central Texas is $1 million...
everythinglubbock.com
Winning lottery scratch ticket worth $1M sold in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $1 million scratch ticket was sold at a Stripes Store in Pharr. A news release from the Texas Lottery Commission said a resident of La Porte, Texas, claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was...
Gov. Abbott highlights road conditions as biggest threat during Texas cold snap
On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase readiness level of the State Operations Center (SOC) as winter weather began impacting large portions of Texas through Thursday, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Comments / 0