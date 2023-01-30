Read full article on original website
Binance Introduces User Feedback Feature to Improve Exchange
Binance is leaning into community feedback with a new tool letting users suggest new features for its product roadmap. Binance – the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – announced on Wednesday a feature that will allow its community to easily provide the company with comments and feedback. The...
Billionaire Investor Charlie Munger Reiterates US Should Ban Bitcoin
The Bitcoin critic has once again bashed crypto assets, calling them gambling contracts with nearly 100% edge for the house. Charlie Munger, the Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, reiterated his stance against Bitcoin and the entire crypto industry. This time, the American billionaire investor...
The UK to Enforce ‘Robust’ Standards in the Crypto Industry After FTX Crash
Rishi Sunak’s administration plans to implement “robust, transparent, and fair standards” on the domestic cryptocurrency industry. The government of the United Kingdom is willing to strengthen the rules on the local cryptocurrency sector to prevent another adverse event like the FTX collapse. The recently-appointed Prime Minister –...
BlockJoy Secures $11M From Gradient Ventures, Draper Dragon to Launch Decentralized Blockchain Operations
Helium co-founder and early founding team member launch a whitelabel blockchain nodes-as-a-service startup to reduce operating costs by up to 80 percent for enterprises running nodes for Staking and APIs as a service. BlockJoy is building the Web3 version of AWS on decentralized infrastructure, while still providing a cloud-like experience.
Another Crypto Exec Leaves: Argo Blockchain’s CFO Resigns
Alex Appleton is the latest cryptocurrency executive who stepped down from his position. One of the leading bitcoin miners – Argo Blockchain – announced that its CFO and Executive Director Alex Appleton resigned from his position. Several other crypto (or related) executives have abandoned their posts during the...
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Lebanon Devalues its Currency by 90%, Snowden Believes Bitcoin Fixes This
Lebanon’s paralyzing financial crisis highlights the need for a better and more reliable solution such as Bitcoin. Lebanon is adopting a new official exchange rate, devaluing its local currency by nearly 90%. The new rate is set at 15,000 Lebanese pounds against the U.S. dollar, according to a January 31 report, which cited a statement from the country’s central bank governor, Riad Salameh.
Meta Lost $13.7B on Metaverse Initiative in 2022
Meta expects losses for Reality Labs to increase in 2023. Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse bid proved costly for the company amidst a persistent bear market as Reality Labs lost $13.7 billion in 2022. According to Meta’s earnings release, the company’s metaverse arm recorded an operating loss of $4.28 billion in...
Binance Returns to South Korea to ‘Rebuild’ the Local Crypto Industry (Report)
Binance supposedly purchased a majority stake in Gopax to re-enter the South Korean ecosystem. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – reportedly restored operations on the South Korean market after acquiring a majority stake in the distressed local platform Gopax. It halted operations in the Asian...
MetaMask Unveils New Privacy Features for Crypto Wallets
Leading crypto wallet MetaMask has unveiled a number of privacy features in response to increased criticism. On Feb. 2, industry-dominant crypto wallet MetaMask announced that users will see an “updated experience” for wallet creation and upgrades in their privacy and security settings. “We have updated the extension to...
After Partnering With Messi, Bitget Expands Copy-Trading to English-Speaking Countries
Bitget continues to make copy trading more accessible to cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Their new One-Click Copy Trading product, helps novice users take cues from experienced traders. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has built strong momentum by supporting cryptotrading. As a result, users can trade cryptocurrency in a secure environment and benefit from...
Market Watch: Terra USTC Skyrockets 62%, ETHW Up 17%
The infamous UST(C) stablecoin from the Terra ecosystem has skyrocketed by over 60% in the past 24 hours. After marking a multi-month high yesterday above $24,000, bitcoin was violently rejected and has dropped by almost $1,000 since then. Most altcoins are also in the red today, but there’re some notable...
Bearish Sign for Bitcoin? CNBC’s Jim Cramer Now Says ‘Buy The Dip’
The “Mad Money” host thinks investors should “buy the dip” since markets have started a new bull run. Jim Cramer – the host of the financial TV program “Mad Money” – opined the market has shifted into a bull mode and offers buying opportunities for investors.
Israel’s Web3 Powerhouses Unite to Launch Inaugural ETHTLV
Learn from the best collective experiences and insights from some of the world’s most successful blockchain companies on navigating the evolving web3 space. Feb 1, 2023 — Israel’s most successful web3 businesses have come together to organize the first annual ETHTLV, which will run from February 1 to 9 in Tel Aviv. The inaugural event aims to invigorate the country’s thriving startup community, establish the community’s foothold in the global web3 scene, and discuss the steps web3 must take to onboard the next billion users.
Bitcoin Recorded its Best January in 10 Years With a 39.6% Monthly Surge
BTC finished January as its best month since October 2021. Despite the highly bearish 2022 and the negative predictions for the new year, bitcoin prove all the critics wrong in January, increasing its USD value by almost 40%. Thus, this became the asset’s best-performing January since 2013. 10 Years...
