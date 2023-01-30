Learn from the best collective experiences and insights from some of the world’s most successful blockchain companies on navigating the evolving web3 space. Feb 1, 2023 — Israel’s most successful web3 businesses have come together to organize the first annual ETHTLV, which will run from February 1 to 9 in Tel Aviv. The inaugural event aims to invigorate the country’s thriving startup community, establish the community’s foothold in the global web3 scene, and discuss the steps web3 must take to onboard the next billion users.

2 DAYS AGO