Read full article on original website
Shane Budd
3d ago
he is not wrong. The only phone a kid needs is an old Nokia brick or flip phone. if they want a smartphone, get a job, get your own plan, and pay for it yourself.
Reply
17
Nurse from WI
3d ago
I completely agree. Social media is a DANGEROUS place for young minds. There are too many parents who don't monitor their children AT ALL and these kids are looking at and talking to people they shouldn't be. This happens way too often. I'm sure you know parents who are guilty of this. I sure do.
Reply
6
Clayton Acuff
3d ago
I disagree I think 13 is perfect age but it doesn't matter what I think each parent should have the right to choose what they feel
Reply
3
Related
101 WIXX
Students React to UW System Survey Showing a Reluctance to Speak on Political Issues
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A majority of college students do not feel comfortable expressing their political views inside the classroom. That figure is concerning to many students in the UW System. “It’s really disheartening to hear that a lot of my colleagues feel disenfranchised in the classroom,” Wisconsin College Republicans...
wpr.org
Divergent trends: Young adults in Wisconsin dying at higher rates, while older adults are living longer
Over the last two decades, death rates for young and middle-aged adults in Wisconsin have skyrocketed. Meanwhile, older people in the state are dying at lower rates than ever before. It's a tale of divergent trends, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum's Mark Sommerhauser. The nonpartisan policy research organization released...
Badger Herald
Wisconsin legislature endangers LGBTQ rights by legalizing conversion therapy
Just two weeks into a fresh legislative session, Wisconsin Republicans sitting on the Joint Committee for Review and Administrative Rules voted to strike down a rule banning the use of conversion therapy by licensed medical professionals in the state for the second time. The regulation in question, titled MPSW, is...
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin DHS Announces Immunization Updates For Children In Child Care Centers And Schools
Starting this fall, Wisconsin parents will have to prove their kids are protected against chickenpox, according to a recent news release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. News Release. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has announced updates to the immunizations needed for children in child care centers...
Wisconsin Weekly: ‘This is every parents’ worst nightmare’
Of note: This week we highlight a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Elliot Hughes which raises serious questions about Wisconsin’s child-welfare system. Hughes tells the story of 14-month-old Princess Lard, who died in her father’s home after officials removed her from her mother’s. Rachel Lard says her baby had previously returned from staying at her father’s house with injuries. But officials blamed Lard and placed the child with her father, whose partner now stands charged with child abuse. Writes Hughes: “For Lard and child safety advocates, accountability also rests with state child welfare workers, who removed her baby from a safe home, placed her elsewhere and were responsible for her safety at the time of her death.”
Is there a shortage of mental health professionals in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. In the wake of COVID-19, mental health providers have said the demand for mental health services...
Republicans float proposal to increase penalties for overdose deaths
Republican lawmakers are exploring ways to increase penalties for drug-related deaths. Under current law, first-degree reckless homicide charges may result in a class B felony, except for deaths caused by fatal overdoses. In a Feb. 1 memo, Rep. Scott Allen (R-Waukesha) and Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), put forward proposed legislation that would change that.
CBS 58
CBS 58 chats with Sharlene Swedlund, named 2023 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs program was created 57 years ago to select an ambassador for the Wisconsin Association of Fairs. In studio Friday, Feb. 3, Sharlene Swedlund, who is the 2023 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, talked about some of her goals for the year.
news8000.com
DHS: New childcare and school immunization requirements going into effect
MADISON (WKBT) -- Updates to childcare and school immunization rules go into effect as soon as Wednesday, the Wisconsin DHS announced.
Is it illegal to consume any alcohol when carrying a gun in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. No. Wisconsin law forbids individuals from carrying or operating a firearm while they are “under the influence...
CBS 58
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Survey: Most UW students afraid to express views in class
Most students who responded to a survey about free speech on University of Wisconsin campuses said they're afraid to express their views on controversial topics in class.
Daily Cardinal
Survey: Overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites worried about healthcare affordability
A survey released Monday found an overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites are worried about affording future healthcare costs, pointing to a growing healthcare affordability crisis in the state. Community and labor coalition Citizen Action of Wisconsin released the results at a press conference Monday afternoon. The Wisconsin Consumer Healthcare Experience State...
WBAY Green Bay
Landlord and tenant issues top Wisconsin consumer complaints list
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 2,000 complaints were filed with the state in 2022 when it comes to landlord and tenant issues. It topped the annual list of Top Ten Consumer Complaints released by the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. “Consumers filed 1,912 complaints when disputes between landlords...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Sometimes you got to let Jesus take the wheel’: Man near Wisconsin border gives unique reason for fleeing
(WFRV) – A man near the border of western Wisconsin gave a unique reason for fleeing after authorities were able to box him in at an intersection. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent police chase that happened on January 30. Deputies reportedly pursued a driver after he allegedly was close to taking out another vehicle head-on.
news8000.com
Wis. Dept. of Health Services making changes to childrens vaccine requirements
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin children have new vaccine requirements. The state's Department of Health Services is making changes, effective February 1st, to the rules for meningitis and whooping cough immunizations.
dailydodge.com
Born Hopeful Medicinal Marijuana Bill Can Get To The Governor’s Desk
(Beaver Dam) A medical marijuana bill could come before Wisconsin legislators during the 2023 session. Governor Tony Evers has said he will propose medical marijuana in his next state budget and reintroduce a plan to legalize it for recreational use. The needle has moved slightly with Republican leaders to get...
wearegreenbay.com
DOJ: Charges filed in multi-year healthcare fraud scheme throughout Wisconsin, UP
(WFRV) – A 56-year-old man from New Jersey operating 33 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin and Michigan was charged with healthcare fraud. A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment on Wednesday, officially charging Kevin Breslin of Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC.
nbc15.com
Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold
As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it’s hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. A Dane...
This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin
Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
Comments / 16