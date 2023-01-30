ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 16

Shane Budd
3d ago

he is not wrong. The only phone a kid needs is an old Nokia brick or flip phone. if they want a smartphone, get a job, get your own plan, and pay for it yourself.

Reply
17
Nurse from WI
3d ago

I completely agree. Social media is a DANGEROUS place for young minds. There are too many parents who don't monitor their children AT ALL and these kids are looking at and talking to people they shouldn't be. This happens way too often. I'm sure you know parents who are guilty of this. I sure do.

Reply
6
Clayton Acuff
3d ago

I disagree I think 13 is perfect age but it doesn't matter what I think each parent should have the right to choose what they feel

Reply
3
