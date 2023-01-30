ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closer Weekly

Has Julia-Louis Dreyfus Undergone Plastic Surgery? Her Transformation Over the Years in Photos

By bshilliday
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdAD9_0kWii91x00

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been a TV icon ever since audiences fell in love with her as playing Elaine Benes on Seinfeld. As she’s gone on to have multiple hit shows since then, Julia has maintained a youthful appearance, but has she ever undergone plastic surgery?

The multiple Emmy-winner has been open about how she embraces the aging process. “Getting older [is my secret to body confidence],” Julia told Health magazine in 2013, when she was 52 years old. “It’s like, ‘Yeah, this is who I am, f—k off,’ as opposed to, ‘This is who I am, I’m sorry.'”

“You know, there’s something about getting older and owning who you are that is a good thing,” the Veep star continued. When it comes to dealing with cellulite, the brunette beauty’s motto is, “I try to push the worry down and pull the Spanx up!”

At the time, Julia said that she hadn’t undergone plastic surgery because her husband, Brad Hall, liked her just the way she was. “He doesn’t want me to do that at all,” she told the publication, adding, “I like that he likes me as I am — that’s important to me.”

However, the You People star did consider one part of her body when it came to going under the knife. “Maybe one day I’m going to get a facelift. I gotta fix this,” she told the magazine, pointing to the skin under her neck. But there was one thing holding her back, as Julia admitted, “I’m terrified of surgery.”

Julia got her big break in 1982 when she landed a coveted spot as a Saturday Night Live cast member. In 1989, Seinfeld debuted, and within a few seasons became one of the most watched shows on TV. Following its finale in 1998, Julia has had several other hit series.

The Manhattan native played the title character in the CBS sitcom The Old Adventures of New Christine from 2006 through 2010, and had another smash series with HBO’s Veep, which ran from 2012 through 2019. She took home six Emmys for the show, including three for acting and another three as Veep‘s executive producer.

Julia reflected on her four decades in the entertainment industry and how fans watched her age throughout every decade of her adult life.

“A weird thing, though, is that watching yourself age on camera is amazing. Well, it’s not amazing, but it is a bizarre thing to witness in public,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm star confessed to the publication.

“All of a sudden, when I turn my head, it’s like, ‘What the hell is that doing there? That definitely wasn’t there before!’ It’s called a neck that goes bad. That Nora Ephron book [I Feel Bad About My Neck] is true. But that’s why God invented scarves,” she added jokingly.

Scroll down to see photos of Julia’s transformation over the years.

Comments / 4

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Martha Stewart Goes Viral with Youthful No-Filter Selfie

Martha Stewart, the queen of the thirst trap and the original influencer, is back again with an Internet-breaking selfie. Over the weekend, the lifestyle icon documented her trip to the hair salon by sharing a photo of herself looking fresh and youthful. "Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the...
E! News

Lizzo Joins the Bob Haircut Trend With Must-See Transformation

Watch: Is Lizzo Planning to Marry BF Myke Wright? She Says... Lizzo is looking good as hell with her new beauty makeover. The "About Damn Time" singer switched up her signature waist-length tresses for a much shorter 'do—a shaggy bob. And that wasn't the only drastic change she made, as she also debuted wispy bangs and blonde highlights.
SheKnows

Shania Twain Shares the Relatable Reason Why She Decided to Just Say No to Plastic Surgery

Shania Twain has been in the public eye for over four decades and every moment of her life is photographed when she’s out in public. That’s why she admits that having plastic surgery has crossed her mind more than once because everyone feels the pressures of aging at some point in their lives.  The 57-year-old musician is now revealing why she came to the conclusion that going under the knife was not for her — and it’s a very relatable reason. “I’ve come to a point where, no, I’m not gonna do it,” she said on the Making Space with Hoda...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
msn.com

Hallmark Fans Can’t Handle What Lacey Chabert Posted on Instagram About Her New Movie

Hallmark fans, you'll want to hear what Lacey Chabert just announced on Instagram. Nearly one year after the network released the popular The Wedding Veil trilogy, the actress shared that she was teaming back up with Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser and When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry to make another set of movies for the franchise. What's more, the first one is set to drop as part of Hallmark's "New Year, New Movies" programming, titled The Wedding Veil: Expectations.
toofab.com

Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
wegotthiscovered.com

Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it

Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Model Dies Unexpectedly

The fashion world is mourning the loss of one of its own after a young model died unexpectedly earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences to his family and friends.
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

68K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy