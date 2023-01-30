Has Julia-Louis Dreyfus Undergone Plastic Surgery? Her Transformation Over the Years in Photos

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been a TV icon ever since audiences fell in love with her as playing Elaine Benes on Seinfeld. As she’s gone on to have multiple hit shows since then, Julia has maintained a youthful appearance, but has she ever undergone plastic surgery?

The multiple Emmy-winner has been open about how she embraces the aging process. “Getting older [is my secret to body confidence],” Julia told Health magazine in 2013, when she was 52 years old. “It’s like, ‘Yeah, this is who I am, f—k off,’ as opposed to, ‘This is who I am, I’m sorry.'”

“You know, there’s something about getting older and owning who you are that is a good thing,” the Veep star continued. When it comes to dealing with cellulite, the brunette beauty’s motto is, “I try to push the worry down and pull the Spanx up!”

At the time, Julia said that she hadn’t undergone plastic surgery because her husband, Brad Hall, liked her just the way she was. “He doesn’t want me to do that at all,” she told the publication, adding, “I like that he likes me as I am — that’s important to me.”

However, the You People star did consider one part of her body when it came to going under the knife. “Maybe one day I’m going to get a facelift. I gotta fix this,” she told the magazine, pointing to the skin under her neck. But there was one thing holding her back, as Julia admitted, “I’m terrified of surgery.”

Julia got her big break in 1982 when she landed a coveted spot as a Saturday Night Live cast member. In 1989, Seinfeld debuted, and within a few seasons became one of the most watched shows on TV. Following its finale in 1998, Julia has had several other hit series.

The Manhattan native played the title character in the CBS sitcom The Old Adventures of New Christine from 2006 through 2010, and had another smash series with HBO’s Veep, which ran from 2012 through 2019. She took home six Emmys for the show, including three for acting and another three as Veep‘s executive producer.

Julia reflected on her four decades in the entertainment industry and how fans watched her age throughout every decade of her adult life.

“A weird thing, though, is that watching yourself age on camera is amazing. Well, it’s not amazing, but it is a bizarre thing to witness in public,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm star confessed to the publication.

“All of a sudden, when I turn my head, it’s like, ‘What the hell is that doing there? That definitely wasn’t there before!’ It’s called a neck that goes bad. That Nora Ephron book [I Feel Bad About My Neck] is true. But that’s why God invented scarves,” she added jokingly.

Scroll down to see photos of Julia’s transformation over the years.