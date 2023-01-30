Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Related
DG Market with groceries coming to South Side Easton in building specially adapted to site
A new kind of Dollar General store is coming to South Side Easton, known as a DG Market that offers both groceries and traditional dollar-store fare. It’s the Phase 2 of The Mill at Easton, which opened last summer with 55 apartments offering rents priced for working-class tenants. The 620 Coal St. property is the redevelopment of the former Black Diamond Enterprises, where metal surfaces and tabletops for restaurants were manufactured, and before that, Stewart Silk Mill.
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer's 25th Street Shopping Center welcomes new retail tenant
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Individuals wanting to look and feel their best have a new business to shop in the Easton area. Althemease Beauty Supply, selling a wide array of beauty and personal care products, opened Jan. 21 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. The shop, next to New...
tourcounsel.com
Quaker Bridge Mall | Mall in Lawrence Township, New Jersey
Quaker Bridge Mall is a two-level super-regional mall located in the Clarksville section of Lawrence Township, New Jersey. As of 2022, the mall currently features the traditional tenants Macy's, and JCPenney. The mall currently features prominent specialty stores Coach New York, White House Black Market, and Ann Taylor. The mall...
Residents can air grievances about P’burg Mall warehouse in March, Pohatcong planners say
Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the developer of the project. The error has since been corrected. The Pohatcong Township Land Use Board said it would not recommend an application to build an 848,620-square-foot warehouse at the site of the now dilapidated Phillipsburg Mall. The...
buckscountyherald.com
Langhorne Hotel up for sale for $2.5M
A historic and well-known Langhorne Borough landmark is up for sale at an asking price of $2.5 million. Ben Asta, one of the owners of the Langhorne Hotel Restaurant & Tavern that he other family members purchased in 1972, confirmed in a brief telephone conversation on Wednesday that he and the other owners are trying to sell.
tapinto.net
Heavy Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel - upgraded to heavy. First responders are on the scene. There is a request for county support. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
tapinto.net
Public Hearing on Upgrades to North Street Park Set for February 15
BAYONNE, NJ - Bayonne officials will hold a public hearing on Feb. 15 to review proposed improvements to a small pocket park on North Street. “It’s a true neighborhood park that has been around for years,” said Councilman Neil Carroll. The City of Bayonne is seeking funding through...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular food truck nearing completion of first brick-and-mortar eatery in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole is nearing completion of its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem. LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation in May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery in late February or early March at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction underway on 2 restaurants, bank in Easton area
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Structural steel has been erected for a new retail and restaurant project in the Easton area. Coffee shop chain Starbucks, submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs and Chase Bank - the consumer banking division of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. - are set to occupy two under-construction buildings at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey
A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
Food-scrap recycler proposed in Warren County is rejected by advisory council
Citing overwhelming opposition to the proposal, the Warren County Solid Waste Advisory Council is recommending against county approval of a new business looking to turn food scraps into agricultural compost. The council voted without dissent Thursday night against a recommendation to the Warren County Board of County Commissioners to include...
wrnjradio.com
$8M settlement for worker injured on Morris County job site
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – This past August, the firm’s Jared Glugeth secured an 8 million dollar settlement on behalf of his client, a construction worker who sustained a brain injury after an on-the-job fall. The incident occurred on Feb. 15, 2020, while Jesus Garcia, the claimant,...
Crews Battle Flames In Montco: Officials
Firefighters were called to the scene of a bathroom blaze in Schwenksville Borough on Thursday, officials announced.First responders were called to a building on the 700 block of Main Street near the intersection with Park Avenue just after noon on Feb. 2 for reports of "a fire in the bathroom" wit…
Apple Film Crew To Slow Traffic In Bucks County, Says PennDOT
Bucks County drivers can expect some detours in the weeks ahead, as roads will close to allow Apple Studios to film for an upcoming project, state officials say. Film crews will be shooting on Route 113 (Bedminster Road) in Bedminster and Tinicum townships, said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in a statement.
WFMZ-TV Online
One fashion retailer opens, another closing at Palmer Park Mall
PALMER TWP., Pa. — One fashion retailer has opened, while another is readying to close at the Palmer Park Mall. Day 2 Night Style, offering women's clothing, shoes and accessories, opened Wednesday near the center of the mall, Nazareth Road and Park Avenue, Palmer Township. The space previously housed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Corner of Bethlehem's Five Points sold for $2.6M; AutoZone being built on site
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A corner of Bethlehem's Five Points, soon to be the site of an AutoZone store, has been sold for $2.64 million. The property at 501-507 Wyandotte St., formerly homes and an auto-repair business, was sold Jan. 25, according to Northampton County property records. The AutoZone store that will open there is partly up.
Police seek tips on shots fired on Main Street in Bath
Pennsylvania State Police seeks information from the public in connection to a shots fired incident in Bath. Police found bullet holes in two cars and several shell casings at 2:04 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Main Street in the Northampton County borough, police said in a news release. A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche and 2013 Chevrolet Malibu were damaged, police said.
Easton homes evacuated after SUV crash into business’ wall leads to gas leak (UPDATE)
A vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon into the outside of an Easton building on Northampton Street led to a natural gas leak that shut down surrounding roads and led to evacuation and shelter-in-place orders. An attempt to unload an SUV in an alley led to the vehicle rolling downhill and into...
Closing date approaching at Palmer Park Mall for this children’s clothing chain
The Children’s Place is getting ready to close for good at Palmer Park Mall. A store manager who answered the phone Thursday morning at the Palmer Township shopping destination said the final day is slated for March 26. However, she expected the closure to occur even earlier once inventory dwindles down to nothing. Currently, the entire store has priced slashed 60% off, she said.
lehighvalleynews.com
Historic Allentown church officially changes hands
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An Allentown church that has been in operation for more than 250 years officially has changed hands, and negotiations are ongoing to retain a museum on the property. Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ has deeded its historic property at 620 W. Hamilton St. to Resurrected...
Comments / 0