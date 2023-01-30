ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IonVac 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum $20 (Reg. $40)

Quickly switches from a traditional vacuum cleaner to a handheld vacuum. Multi-surface action allows you to effortlessly clean a variety of surfaces, from tile and hardwood floors to carpet and upholstery. Lightweight design at 44.4 x 5.9 x 9.8 in. and weighing under 5 lb. Long 20 ft. power cord...
Spindrift Sparkling Water, 4 Flavor Variety Pack, (Pack of 20)

Head over to Amazon where you’ll find a pack of 20- 12oz. cans of Spindrift Sparkling Water, 4 Flavor Variety Pack, Made with Real Squeezed Fruit at a great price with free shipping when you choose Subscribe and Save. Amazon can change prices at any time. When you choose...
FREE Weekender Bag at DSW

First, go here and sign in! If you already have an account, you should see what is available to you. There are a couple options to choose from. I got this one and it ships free too! Let me know if it works!. This can end at any time.
Cuisinart Complete Chef 22 Piece Cookware Set Silver $99.99 (Reg. $180) Shipped

Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. Today only, this silver Cuisinart Complete Chef 22 Piece Cookware Set over at Best Buy online is on sale for $99.99 ((reg. $179.99) shipped. Aluminum construction on this set from Cuisinart makes for easy and...
Extra Large Waterproof Bags with Zippers & Carrying Handles 6-Pack

This 6 Pack of Extra Large Waterproof Bags with Zippers & Carrying Handles is on price drop! They’re extra large at 27” x 14” x 15” making them perfect for moving, organizing, storage and more. ✔️ Heavy-Duty: carrying handles surround the luggage/bag, giving the bag much...
50% Off Cloud Pillow Slides Deal

If you missed them the other day, the pillow slides are back for 50% off!. Rush over to Amazon where for a limited time, you can use code ELQK6IRL to snag these Pillow Slides for 50% off. They should be about $11 at checkout. The slides are made of high-quality...
High-Speed USB Car Charger Only $9 on Amazon

Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. For a limited time, head over to Amazon where you can score this UGREEN USB Car Chargers for only $9.09 when you clip the digital coupon on the product pages and use the promo codes below!

