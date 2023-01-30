Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Related
Channel 3000
Porchlight seeking men's coat donations amid cold weather
MADISON, Wis. – With the recent cold snap, Porchlight’s Emergency Shelter for Men is seeking donations of men’s winter coats sizes large and up. Two hundred forty-eight people came into the shelter on Tuesday night, which is one of the highest numbers they’ve seen this winter, according to manager Fares Fares.
Channel 3000
How Baraboo was almost the filming location for 'Groundhog Day'
BARABOO, Wis. -- The movie 'Groundhog Day' is a favorite among many people, but how many know about the classic's (almost) roots in Wisconsin?. When Bill Murray and Harold Ramis were looking for a location to film the movie in the early '90s, they asked a man named Bob Hudgins to find a place that looked like Punxsutawney that was close to Chicago. The trio visited about 60 towns across the Midwest looking for the perfect spot, eventually ending up in Baraboo.
Channel 3000
Don LeEarl Jambura
MADISON - Don LeEarl Jambura, died on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, one day short of his 87th birthday. He was born in Prairie du Chien, Wis., on Feb. 1, 1936, the son of Earl and Florence (Strauman) Jambura. At 16 years of age, Don’s family moved to Pendleton, Ore., where he graduated from Pendleton High School. He attended Oregon State University.
Channel 3000
Sean Kelly Hendrickson
Sean Kelly Hendrickson, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home in Madison, Wis. He was born on Oct. 5, 1988, to parents Peggy and Jerry Hendrickson at Prince Georges Hospital in Cheverly, M.D. At 14 months, Sean moved with his parents to the Madison area and grew up in Stoughton, Wis. He attended St. Ann’s School and graduated from Stoughton High School in 2007.
Channel 3000
Woman accused of attacking pregnant woman held on $50K bond
MADISON, Wis. -- A woman charged nearly two weeks ago after she allegedly attacked a pregnant woman in an attempt to kill her unborn baby is now being held on $50,000 bond. Brittany Holsten, 27, appeared in Dane County court for the first time Thursday, just two days after she was arrested. She's charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child.
Channel 3000
Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
Channel 3000
Open water on Lake Monona a mystery for lake experts
'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane County official weighs in on Lake Monona's open gap. After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
Channel 3000
Ashley Lynn Duerst
Ashley Lynn Duerst, age 36, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Monday, January 30, 2023 at her residence. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI. There will be Words of Remembrance from the family at 1:00 p.m.
Channel 3000
No charges for Dane County deputy who fatally shot man in Oregon in October
OREGON, Wis. -- A Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy who fatally shot a man in Oregon in October will not face charges, the county's district attorney's office announced Friday. Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Carlos Jimenez, 21, on Oct. 23, 2022, after responding to a report that Jimenez...
Channel 3000
Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
Can I have tinted headlights in Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — After a Jeep driver was pulled over in Wisconsin for driving with green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol has issued a warning to other drivers about driving with multi-colored headlights. Troopers pulled the driver over in Monroe County, according to a post on the Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook page on Tuesday. […]
Channel 3000
Rockford double homicide suspect arrested in Janesville, police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A Rockford man charged in a deadly double shooting in that city last year was arrested Thursday in Rock County, the Janesville Police Department said Friday. Shyron Henderson, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 23, 2022, shooting at Sinnissippi Park that left a 27-year-old...
Channel 3000
David Verlyn Sears
David Verlyn Sears died February 1, 2023, fourteen days before his 87th birthday. Dave was the son of Verlyn and Elsie (Hodgson) Sears and grew up on the family farm with his sister, Mary, and the many cousins, foster children, and friends that lived on and visited the farm. Dave went to the one-room Dover school for 8 years, then to Mazomanie Union Free High School. Upon graduation he attended UW-Madison for two years where he joined the boxing team and the Men’s Chorus. It was through 4-H in his early years that he competed against, then wooed his future wife, Gloria Knight. They were married in July 1956, and the within days left for Fort Bragg, NC where Dave served in the Army.
Channel 3000
Person of interest in north Madison bank robberies in custody, police say
MADISON, Wis. -- A person of interest in two separate bank robberies on Madison's north side is in custody on unrelated outstanding warrants, the city's police department said Friday. The robberies happened one week apart on Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 at the UW Credit Union in the 1400 block...
Channel 3000
Badgers look to begin Fickell era with 'The Launch'
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin football team is entering a new era with head coach Luke Fickell, and fans will be able to get their first look this spring. The Badgers will hold an open practice at Camp Randall Stadium on April 22 that they have dubbed "The Launch." The event will serve as the kickoff for the 2023 season.
Channel 3000
Kathlyn R. Plummer-Putnam
Kathlyn R. Plummer-Putnam, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Oak Park Place, surrounded by family. She was born on April 14, 1930, in Sherry, Wis., the daughter of Harry and Florence (Charboneau) Bassuener. Prior to graduating from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., in 1947, Kathlyn attended Pershing Grade School, a one-room schoolhouse in Sherry, Wis.
x1071.com
Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County
A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
Channel 3000
Christopher “Chris” James Beld
MADISON/DEFOREST – Christopher “Chris” James Beld, age 34, of Madison/DeForest, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 30, 2023. He was born in Madison, WI on November 6, 1988, to James and Rebecca (Overly) Beld. He attended La Follette High School in Madison, WI in 2007, achieving his...
Channel 3000
Dennis S. Mahlkuch
Dennis S. Mahlkuch, age 56, of Blue River, Wisconsin, died unexpectedly on Friday, January 27, 2023. Dennis was born on May 26, 1966 in Monroe, WI, the son of Yvonne and Kenneth (Sarbacker) Mahlkuch. He graduated from Janesville Parker High School in 1984 and received a degree in Art from Beloit College. Dennis taught in the Janesville School District and has been teaching Art at Riverdale Junior and Senior High School in Muscoda since 2016. Dennis served as the Art Club Advisor at Riverdale along with helping on the school yearbook. He enjoyed taking care of his animals, working on his hobby farm, and had a passion for all things Art, especially painting. He will be greatly missed.
Comments / 0