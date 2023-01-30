David Verlyn Sears died February 1, 2023, fourteen days before his 87th birthday. Dave was the son of Verlyn and Elsie (Hodgson) Sears and grew up on the family farm with his sister, Mary, and the many cousins, foster children, and friends that lived on and visited the farm. Dave went to the one-room Dover school for 8 years, then to Mazomanie Union Free High School. Upon graduation he attended UW-Madison for two years where he joined the boxing team and the Men’s Chorus. It was through 4-H in his early years that he competed against, then wooed his future wife, Gloria Knight. They were married in July 1956, and the within days left for Fort Bragg, NC where Dave served in the Army.

