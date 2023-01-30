Former Holby City star Lee Mead has opened up on his decision to undergo a hair transplant, revealing the procedure took seven hours to complete. Appearing on today's (February 3) episode of This Morning the actor discussed his experience with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary. "I had my first one 15 years ago, but nobody knew it had happened," he said, explaining that the first procedure had removed a strip of hair from the back of his head.

