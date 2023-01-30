Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Love Island's new bombshells shake up the couples
Love Island spoilers follow. Yesterday's Love Island saw two more bombshells land in the villa, and a surprise dumping for Zara. Today's episode (February 2) sees the newbies complete their mission, getting to know three girls each on private dates. Kai kicks off the day by pulling Olivia aside for...
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Maya Jama returns to reveal elimination twist
Love Island spoilers follow. Tonight's (February 3) episode of Love Island saw Maya Jama make her surprise return to the villa to reveal that at least one of the boys would be at risk of falling victim to a shock dumping. "Hello lovelies! Surprise, did you miss me?" she said,...
digitalspy.com
Love Island recoupling sees another contestant dumped
Love Island spoilers follow. Love Island has once again shaken things up in the villa — this time with a departure and the arrival of two new bombshells. Tonight's (February 1) episode kicked off with the recent recoupling results. It was boys' choice, and Zara Lackenby-Brown became the latest contestant to leave the villa.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise's Neville and Sophie reunion ruined in surprise twist
Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Tonight's (February 3) episode of Death in Paradise saw a shock cliffhanger after Neville and Sophie finally reunited. As the group investigated the death of Vincent Petit, the owner of a successful construction company, Selwyn attempted to reconnect with his long lost daughter Andrina. Following...
digitalspy.com
9-1-1: Lone Star actors explain Tarlos divorce drama in show's latest episode
9-1-1: Lone Star spoilers follow. 9-1-1: Lone Star's fourth season has already had plenty of drama, to say the least, as viewers learned in the premiere that Carlos was married to his high school best friend Iris. In the latest episode, Carlos and TK had to convince Iris to sign...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb discusses possible split for Mack and Charity
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Lawrence Robb has weighed in on whether his character Mackenzie Boyd and Charity Dingle's relationship will come to an end. The couple are currently getting ready to walk down the aisle, but Mack's secret has been eating at him. In new scenes, he intends to tell Charity he's the father of Chloe Harris's unborn baby, conceived when he cheated on his fiancée last year.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise boss teases surprise ending to this series
Death in Paradise series 12 still has plenty of twists and turns in store for fans. This was recently teased by executive producer Tim Key during a chat with RadioTimes, who said of the episodes yet to air: "It's going to be interesting. Everything in this series is going in directions that people won't expect. I think that's a fair thing to say."
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street viewers alarmed over Daisy's latest stalking storyline twist
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street viewers are alarmed over Daisy's latest stalking storyline twist. Friday's episode saw both Daisy and Daniel have disturbing interactions with her stalker Justin, though their reactions were quite different. When Daniel at first warned Justin to stay away, he eventually softened for a lengthy...
digitalspy.com
Wednesday star Emma Myers shares hopes for season 2
Wednesday star Emma Myers has shared her hopes for the show's forthcoming second series. Myers plays Wednesday's werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair on the smash hit Netflix show. With news of the season two renewal, some fans have pushed for a potential romance between Wednesday and Enid – although Myers isn't as keen on that idea.
digitalspy.com
Former Holby City star Lee Mead opens up over his hair transplant
Former Holby City star Lee Mead has opened up on his decision to undergo a hair transplant, revealing the procedure took seven hours to complete. Appearing on today's (February 3) episode of This Morning the actor discussed his experience with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary. "I had my first one 15 years ago, but nobody knew it had happened," he said, explaining that the first procedure had removed a strip of hair from the back of his head.
digitalspy.com
Dear Edward star shares most "cherished" memory from filming the show
Dear Edward star Anna Uzele has shared her most “cherished” memory from filming the show. The Apple TV+ series, which is based on Ann Napolitano’s 2020 novel, depicts the life of a young boy (Colin O’Brien) after he is the sole survivor from a plane crash which kills his family.
digitalspy.com
Casualty confirms shock Jacob Masters story in double episode
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty's Jacob Masters is about to encounter the toughest task of his medical career so far. It's been confirmed that a double episode is coming to our screens next week on Saturday, February 11 from 8pm to 9.40pm, with a conundrum for Jacob – played by Charles Venn – driving the action.
digitalspy.com
Former Emmerdale star shares how Coronation Street saved his mum's life
Emmerdale alumni Kris Mochrie has opened up how Coronation Street saved his mother's life. The actor, who played Lee Posner for a storyline in 2019, shared a photo of his mother this week and told his Instagram followers her story. "This is my incredible, kind and extremely brave Mum," his...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Ben Price explains Nick Tilsley's big confession to Leanne
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Ben Price has discussed his character Nick Tilsley's decision to confess all to Leanne Battersby over the recent dodgy dealings at the Bistro. Nick has been keeping Leanne in the dark over the surprise revelation that newcomer Damon Hay is the half-brother of...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders anniversary week trailer teases huge moments for Linda Carter and more
EastEnders spoilers follow. A teaser for EastEnders' anniversary week has promised huge moments for some of the show's most prominent female characters. New footage running on BBC telly this weekend has centred on life-changing moments for Linda Carter, Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Kathy Beale, Denise Fox and Sharon Watts airing later in February.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Juliet Nightingale to reveal new Peri fears in cancer story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Juliet Nightingale is set to reveal her fears about former girlfriend Peri Lomax. Peri has been working with Juliet's family to support her cancer treatments, though it has been difficult at times because both women still clearly have feelings for one another. In upcoming Hollyoaks scenes,...
digitalspy.com
Drag Race star Courtney Act unveils incredible waxwork
RuPaul's Drag Race star Courtney Act has unveiled her incredible waxwork figure at Madame Tussauds Sydney. Courtney was runner-up on the sixth season of Drag Race, and has since gone on to become one of the show's most successful contestants. The Celebrity Big Brother winner now has her very own...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale airs sad update for Arthur and Marshall after breakthrough
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired a sad update for Arthur and Marshall following their recent breakthrough. Marshall was one of the gang of boys who played a cruel prank on Arthur at the New Year by baiting him to reveal his crush, only to publicly embarrass him. However, Marshall...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks airs new cheating twist in Sienna and Warren story
Warren's liver damage story in Hollyoaks is about to take an even darker turn. Previously, Grace Black bribed the doctor to say that Warren's mum Norma wasn't a match for her son's transplant. Shockingly, his ex-wife Sienna knew the truth but almost kept the information to herself. In scenes to...
Comments / 0