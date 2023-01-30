Read full article on original website
WTVC
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
Devyn Keith issues statement after theft arrest in Huntsville
Keith was reportedly arrested at the Walmart on University Drive.
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
Bridge Street Town Centre | Shopping center in Alabama
Bridge Street Town Centre is a lifestyle center shopping center in Huntsville, Alabama, developed by O&S Holdings and designed by TSArchitects, both of Los Angeles. The center is located in Cummings Research Park at the intersection of Old Madison Pike, Interstate 565, and Research Park Boulevard (Alabama State Route 255).
Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Georgia Ranson
These portraits are representational and rendered from photographs in order to honor the. importance of the animal, as an equal and necessary partner in riding. They depict the level of perfectionism necessary to succeed in the arena. I use pastels, which are temperamental and sensitive to the touch, as a metaphor for the horses that they depict. The difficulty of the material is representative of the challenges that riders face on a daily basis and the control of the marks indicates the success and hard work of both parties. By working against the nature of the medium, I demonstrate that showmanship works against the nature of the horse. Beauty and skill are central to the judging that occurs in competition, so they are central to the formal qualities of the blended tones. Each portrait is done on a life-sized scale in order to capture the vastness of the sport. This work illustrates the labor required to achieve a meaningful partnership and attempts to place viewers in the boots of the rider.
Alabama mother of 2 boys killed by father in Tennessee murder-suicide was beaten to death
A Hazel Green woman, whose body was discovered last month in her home only hours before her husband killed their two sons and shot himself in Tennessee, died of blunt force trauma. Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Brent Patterson confirmed the results of an autopsy on Jennifer LePore, 43. Patterson...
WAAY-TV
Rain for most, ice for some tonight
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning for Colbert, Lauderdale & Limestone Co. in Alabama as well as Franklin, Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, & Wayne Co. in Tennessee. Temperatures in far northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee are expected to fall near or just below freezing overnight. If...
Huntsville manslaughter convict up for parole nearly 10 years later
One of the men convicted in the shooting death of 54-year-old Timothy Smith in 2014 is scheduled for a parole hearing on Thursday, February 2.
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Murfreesboro.
WSMV
Giles Co. Powerball player wins $200,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person who bought a Powerball ticket in Saturday’s drawing in Giles County has won $200,000, Tennessee Lottery officials announced Sunday. The Powerball player matched four of five balls plus the Powerball. The player also selected the Power Play feature, which quadrupled the $50,000 prize to $200,000.
fox17.com
Rutherford County school bus driver in hot seat after incident with student
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Rutherford County school bus driver was caught on tape using profanities to students and parents earlier in the week. A camera caught the driver using profanity at the students on Monday, and arguing with the parents and students again on Tuesday. The argument got so loud the police were called.
wgnsradio.com
Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
thunder1320.com
Former Coffee County preacher sentenced to 25 years in prison
A former preacher in the Coffee County community has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for Rape of a Child. David Kidder, age 77, on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to a charge of Rape of a Child and was sentenced to 25 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections to be served at 100 percent. He was taken into custody immediately.
WDEF
Chattanooga woman’s death being investigated as homicide
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was found dead inside a home last Thursday, according to police. They are currently ruling the death as a homicide. The Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call that a woman was unconscious at 605 Merriam St. near Northshore. Police found Angela...
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
Convicted Felon Arrested in North Rutherford County with New Fingerprint Device
(La Vergne, Tenn.) A convicted felon is back behind bars thanks to a new finger printing device that was used to positively identify the suspect. The incident unfolded in North Rutherford County, according to La Vergne Police. An officer pulled over a driver, later identified by the Morpho fingerprint device...
Madison County investigators identify pair in connection to laundromat damage investigation
Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) investigators were asking for the public's help in identifying two people they believe may have caused damage to a Hazel Green laundromat.
