Queens, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Vision meeting for Creedmoor Feb. 2

Borough President Donovan Richards announced earlier this week that today, Feb. 2, is the kickoff of a series of “Visioning Workshops” to engage the public in Queens Village and surrounding neighborhoods to share how they would want more than 50 acres of a proposed development site at Creedmoor Psychiatric Center to be utilized.
Leon shines at JPAC
Leon shines at JPAC

Actor and singer Leon Robinson, above, most famously known for roles in “The Five Hearbeats” and “Waiting to Exhale,” was at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center for a dramatic reading of the play “Mississippi Land” last Saturday. The play, which was written by playwright...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Black History Month 2023 events

February is Black History Month, and this year Queens is filled with events to celebrate. The Museum of the Moving Image has a series of screenings, exhibits and community events from Feb. 2 to 26 at 36-01 35 Ave. in Astoria. Exhibits include “An Act of Seeing: Barry Jenkin’s The...
QUEENS, NY
Seeking Queens blood donors

The New York Blood Center is facing its greatest blood shortage in a decade and is urging donors to sign up to help surgical patients, cancer patients, accident victims, burn victims and others. Information and registration are available at nybc.org. Upcoming blood drives include:. • The Shops at Atlas Park...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2022 traffic fatalities claimed 4 Queens kids

While the overall number of traffic fatalities may have dropped in 2022 compared to 2021, last year was the deadliest for children since Vision Zero was adopted, according to city statistics. There was a total of 255 fatalities citywide in 2022, 16 of them children, according to the the Department...
QUEENS, NY
No gas in Flushing building since Jan. 13

In unforeseen circumstances, New York City’s Department of Buildings has what’s known as an “Emergency Work Notification,” which, as the name would suggest, allows emergency maintenance to take place without being hindered by slow permitting processes. And yet, a 100-unit apartment building in Flushing has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Boro Hall Youth Council

Youth will have a seat at the table at Queens Borough Hall with a new Youth and Young Adult Council that is being launched. Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. on Monday announced the plan, which will introduce Queens’ youngest advocates to community service and organizing. “Our youth are the...
QUEENS, NY
Belt Pkwy. crash kills two teens in Queens

The death of two teens and the injury of another on Sunday night at the Belt Parkway near 150th Street in Springfield Gardens was the result of high speed, according to a preliminary report by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad. Three teens were in a BMW 328 allegedly...
QUEENS, NY
Richards gets FY24 funding wish lists

As he kicked off a two-day hearing Monday on community budget requests, Borough President Donovan Richards was trying to remain encouraging, even as he read off a list of a few city departments that have been targeted for cuts in Mayor Adams’ $102.7 billion preliminary spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Creedmoor's future today
Creedmoor’s future today

There are a few points to keep in mind as the state begins the visioning process for the southern part of the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center campus. And amazingly enough, they’re all good for the people of Queens, especially those who live nearby. The first thing to remember is that...
QUEENS, NY
Holden seeks battery review, e-vehicle pause

The Jan. 25 fire in a Kew Gardens Hills daycare center still was almost a week away when Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) introduced a bill to turn back the clock on e-bikes and e-scooters. The FDNY has confirmed the Jan. 25 blaze that hurt 18 children, including one badly enough...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop

A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dominic Ming—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
With video: Church vandalism in Forest Hills

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an act of criminal mischief that damaged a glass door at Grace Lutheran Church in Forest Hills on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police said the incident took place at 3:56 p.m. when the man shown above twice threw a large rock at the door, causing unspecified damage. The church is located at 103-15 Union Tpke.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Adams talks jobs, housing at State of City

Community leaders and elected officials crowded into Queens Theatre on Thursday to see Mayor Adams give his second State of the City address, during which he highlighted the successes of his first year in office and unveiled his Working People’s Agenda. The agenda is divided into four “pillars”: jobs,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SE Queens electeds speak on charters

Loss of incoming grants designed to draw more students and space for extracurricular activities were some of the reasons behind last week’s withdrawal of proposals for the co-location of elementary schools within the Catherine & Count Basie Middle School in Rochdale and the Springfield Gardens Educational Complex. Eva Moskowitz,...
SPRINGFIELD, NY
Brooklyn woman allegedly used hammer, kitchen knife to kill sleeping dad: DA

BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman allegedly fatally attacked her sleeping dad with a hammer and knife in a Brooklyn attack, officials said Monday. Nikki Secondino was indicted on murder charges Monday in the deadly Dec. 29 attack on Carlo Secondino, 61. She also allegedly seriously injured her younger sister when she tried to intervene.  […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Hochul budget aims to close Aqueduct Race Track

The 128-year-old Aqueduct Race Track appears to be heading into the home stretch, according to Gov. Hochul's 2023-24 executive budget proposal. Hochul’s proposal for the fiscal year beginning April 1 includes $455 million in capital spending for the redevelopment of Belmont Racetrack, located just the other side of the Cross Island Parkway in Nassau County.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

