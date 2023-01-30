Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Related
qchron.com
Vision meeting for Creedmoor Feb. 2
Borough President Donovan Richards announced earlier this week that today, Feb. 2, is the kickoff of a series of “Visioning Workshops” to engage the public in Queens Village and surrounding neighborhoods to share how they would want more than 50 acres of a proposed development site at Creedmoor Psychiatric Center to be utilized.
qchron.com
Leon shines at JPAC
Actor and singer Leon Robinson, above, most famously known for roles in “The Five Hearbeats” and “Waiting to Exhale,” was at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center for a dramatic reading of the play “Mississippi Land” last Saturday. The play, which was written by playwright...
qchron.com
Queens Black History Month 2023 events
February is Black History Month, and this year Queens is filled with events to celebrate. The Museum of the Moving Image has a series of screenings, exhibits and community events from Feb. 2 to 26 at 36-01 35 Ave. in Astoria. Exhibits include “An Act of Seeing: Barry Jenkin’s The...
qchron.com
Seeking Queens blood donors
The New York Blood Center is facing its greatest blood shortage in a decade and is urging donors to sign up to help surgical patients, cancer patients, accident victims, burn victims and others. Information and registration are available at nybc.org. Upcoming blood drives include:. • The Shops at Atlas Park...
qchron.com
2022 traffic fatalities claimed 4 Queens kids
While the overall number of traffic fatalities may have dropped in 2022 compared to 2021, last year was the deadliest for children since Vision Zero was adopted, according to city statistics. There was a total of 255 fatalities citywide in 2022, 16 of them children, according to the the Department...
qchron.com
No gas in Flushing building since Jan. 13
In unforeseen circumstances, New York City’s Department of Buildings has what’s known as an “Emergency Work Notification,” which, as the name would suggest, allows emergency maintenance to take place without being hindered by slow permitting processes. And yet, a 100-unit apartment building in Flushing has been...
qchron.com
New Boro Hall Youth Council
Youth will have a seat at the table at Queens Borough Hall with a new Youth and Young Adult Council that is being launched. Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. on Monday announced the plan, which will introduce Queens’ youngest advocates to community service and organizing. “Our youth are the...
qchron.com
Belt Pkwy. crash kills two teens in Queens
The death of two teens and the injury of another on Sunday night at the Belt Parkway near 150th Street in Springfield Gardens was the result of high speed, according to a preliminary report by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad. Three teens were in a BMW 328 allegedly...
qchron.com
Richards gets FY24 funding wish lists
As he kicked off a two-day hearing Monday on community budget requests, Borough President Donovan Richards was trying to remain encouraging, even as he read off a list of a few city departments that have been targeted for cuts in Mayor Adams’ $102.7 billion preliminary spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
qchron.com
Creedmoor’s future today
There are a few points to keep in mind as the state begins the visioning process for the southern part of the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center campus. And amazingly enough, they’re all good for the people of Queens, especially those who live nearby. The first thing to remember is that...
Ex-cons accused of robbing 13 people in 3 boroughs will be prosecuted by the feds: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The ex-cons accused of robbing more than a dozen people across the three boroughs on Tuesday will be prosecuted in federal court, authorities said Wednesday. Alvin Velez, 34, and Carlos Perez, 24, were arrested early Tuesday in the Bronx and were expected to appear in Manhattan Federal Court on Wednesday, officials […]
qchron.com
Holden seeks battery review, e-vehicle pause
The Jan. 25 fire in a Kew Gardens Hills daycare center still was almost a week away when Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) introduced a bill to turn back the clock on e-bikes and e-scooters. The FDNY has confirmed the Jan. 25 blaze that hurt 18 children, including one badly enough...
bkreader.com
A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop
A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dominic Ming—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
qchron.com
With video: Church vandalism in Forest Hills
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an act of criminal mischief that damaged a glass door at Grace Lutheran Church in Forest Hills on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police said the incident took place at 3:56 p.m. when the man shown above twice threw a large rock at the door, causing unspecified damage. The church is located at 103-15 Union Tpke.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County opens new neuroscience center
The center will treat people of all ages in the heart of Brooklyn with conditions that affect their nervous system.
qchron.com
Adams talks jobs, housing at State of City
Community leaders and elected officials crowded into Queens Theatre on Thursday to see Mayor Adams give his second State of the City address, during which he highlighted the successes of his first year in office and unveiled his Working People’s Agenda. The agenda is divided into four “pillars”: jobs,...
News 12
Police: 2 Brooklyn robberies occur within hours of each other, suspects wanted
The NYPD is investigating two separate robberies that took place within a few hours of one another in Brooklyn. In the first incident, two people held up a bodega at gunpoint on Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue at 10:30 p.m. in Bed-Stuy. The suspects fled with $300. No one was injured.
qchron.com
SE Queens electeds speak on charters
Loss of incoming grants designed to draw more students and space for extracurricular activities were some of the reasons behind last week’s withdrawal of proposals for the co-location of elementary schools within the Catherine & Count Basie Middle School in Rochdale and the Springfield Gardens Educational Complex. Eva Moskowitz,...
Brooklyn woman allegedly used hammer, kitchen knife to kill sleeping dad: DA
BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman allegedly fatally attacked her sleeping dad with a hammer and knife in a Brooklyn attack, officials said Monday. Nikki Secondino was indicted on murder charges Monday in the deadly Dec. 29 attack on Carlo Secondino, 61. She also allegedly seriously injured her younger sister when she tried to intervene. […]
qchron.com
Hochul budget aims to close Aqueduct Race Track
The 128-year-old Aqueduct Race Track appears to be heading into the home stretch, according to Gov. Hochul's 2023-24 executive budget proposal. Hochul’s proposal for the fiscal year beginning April 1 includes $455 million in capital spending for the redevelopment of Belmont Racetrack, located just the other side of the Cross Island Parkway in Nassau County.
Comments / 0