ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewanee, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesewaneepurple.org

Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Georgia Ranson

These portraits are representational and rendered from photographs in order to honor the. importance of the animal, as an equal and necessary partner in riding. They depict the level of perfectionism necessary to succeed in the arena. I use pastels, which are temperamental and sensitive to the touch, as a metaphor for the horses that they depict. The difficulty of the material is representative of the challenges that riders face on a daily basis and the control of the marks indicates the success and hard work of both parties. By working against the nature of the medium, I demonstrate that showmanship works against the nature of the horse. Beauty and skill are central to the judging that occurs in competition, so they are central to the formal qualities of the blended tones. Each portrait is done on a life-sized scale in order to capture the vastness of the sport. This work illustrates the labor required to achieve a meaningful partnership and attempts to place viewers in the boots of the rider.
SEWANEE, TN
WAFF

Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners

Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox17.com

Rutherford County school bus driver in hot seat after incident with student

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Rutherford County school bus driver was caught on tape using profanities to students and parents earlier in the week. A camera caught the driver using profanity at the students on Monday, and arguing with the parents and students again on Tuesday. The argument got so loud the police were called.
thunder1320.com

Former Coffee County preacher sentenced to 25 years in prison

A former preacher in the Coffee County community has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for Rape of a Child. David Kidder, age 77, on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to a charge of Rape of a Child and was sentenced to 25 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections to be served at 100 percent. He was taken into custody immediately.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy