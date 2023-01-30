Read full article on original website
Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Georgia Ranson
These portraits are representational and rendered from photographs in order to honor the. importance of the animal, as an equal and necessary partner in riding. They depict the level of perfectionism necessary to succeed in the arena. I use pastels, which are temperamental and sensitive to the touch, as a metaphor for the horses that they depict. The difficulty of the material is representative of the challenges that riders face on a daily basis and the control of the marks indicates the success and hard work of both parties. By working against the nature of the medium, I demonstrate that showmanship works against the nature of the horse. Beauty and skill are central to the judging that occurs in competition, so they are central to the formal qualities of the blended tones. Each portrait is done on a life-sized scale in order to capture the vastness of the sport. This work illustrates the labor required to achieve a meaningful partnership and attempts to place viewers in the boots of the rider.
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Madison County officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
Devyn Keith issues statement after theft arrest in Huntsville
Keith was reportedly arrested at the Walmart on University Drive.
Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Murfreesboro.
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
Alabama mother of 2 boys killed by father in Tennessee murder-suicide was beaten to death
A Hazel Green woman, whose body was discovered last month in her home only hours before her husband killed their two sons and shot himself in Tennessee, died of blunt force trauma. Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Brent Patterson confirmed the results of an autopsy on Jennifer LePore, 43. Patterson...
Rutherford County school bus driver in hot seat after incident with student
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Rutherford County school bus driver was caught on tape using profanities to students and parents earlier in the week. A camera caught the driver using profanity at the students on Monday, and arguing with the parents and students again on Tuesday. The argument got so loud the police were called.
Huntsville manslaughter convict up for parole nearly 10 years later
One of the men convicted in the shooting death of 54-year-old Timothy Smith in 2014 is scheduled for a parole hearing on Thursday, February 2.
Police working to ID pair accused of charging $1,400 to 75-year-old’s bank card
The Murfreesboro Police Department said detectives are trying to identify two persons of interests who "preyed on an elderly man’s kindness" before charging more than $1,400 on his bank card.
1 person taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital on Tuesday with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on McClain Lane. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting victim who was at the Mapco at University Drive and Memorial Parkway. Officers are...
Convicted Felon Arrested in North Rutherford County with New Fingerprint Device
(La Vergne, Tenn.) A convicted felon is back behind bars thanks to a new finger printing device that was used to positively identify the suspect. The incident unfolded in North Rutherford County, according to La Vergne Police. An officer pulled over a driver, later identified by the Morpho fingerprint device...
Man charged with fatally running over Decatur woman ordered back to jail
The murder suspect accused of running over a woman at a Decatur Walmart, killing her, will be transferred back to jail after a previous request allowed him to be sent to a mental health facility.
Former Coffee County preacher sentenced to 25 years in prison
A former preacher in the Coffee County community has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for Rape of a Child. David Kidder, age 77, on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to a charge of Rape of a Child and was sentenced to 25 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections to be served at 100 percent. He was taken into custody immediately.
Madison County investigators identify pair in connection to laundromat damage investigation
Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) investigators were asking for the public's help in identifying two people they believe may have caused damage to a Hazel Green laundromat.
