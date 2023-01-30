ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewanee, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodmanufacturing.com

Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
MORRISON, TN
thesewaneepurple.org

Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Georgia Ranson

These portraits are representational and rendered from photographs in order to honor the. importance of the animal, as an equal and necessary partner in riding. They depict the level of perfectionism necessary to succeed in the arena. I use pastels, which are temperamental and sensitive to the touch, as a metaphor for the horses that they depict. The difficulty of the material is representative of the challenges that riders face on a daily basis and the control of the marks indicates the success and hard work of both parties. By working against the nature of the medium, I demonstrate that showmanship works against the nature of the horse. Beauty and skill are central to the judging that occurs in competition, so they are central to the formal qualities of the blended tones. Each portrait is done on a life-sized scale in order to capture the vastness of the sport. This work illustrates the labor required to achieve a meaningful partnership and attempts to place viewers in the boots of the rider.
SEWANEE, TN
wcyb.com

Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passes away

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passed away Monday, according to school officials. Superintendent Dr. Kim Hooker told News 5 that Bowman had been with Russell County Public Schools for 17 years and Bowman started her career with the system as a teacher at Belfast.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
lafamilytravel.com

A Peaceful Escape to Monteagle, Tennessee

Perched high on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau is the tiny, artistic town of Monteagle, Tennessee. Local folk call the area “Monteagle Mountain” for the way the land sits on the narrowest part of the plateau at the base of the Appalachian Mountains. Thanks to its peaceful setting, Monteagle has hosted retreat centers and folk schools for over 100 years. Its central location to some of Tennessee’s best hiking and waterfalls means it’s a mecca for outdoor lovers. If you’re ready to discover a place under the headlines in beautiful Tennessee, head to Monteagle for your next vacation escape.
MONTEAGLE, TN
tourcounsel.com

Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee

Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The great smoky mountains have been entertaining guests for 35 years with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. It is always a good time to stop by the Dixie Stampede or catch a thrill at Dollywood Parks and Resorts. Stay connected with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. 1-800-365-5996. Keep up...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Health Dept. warns of overdose spike at hospitals

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local health officials are warning of an uptick in drug overdoses. The Hamilton County Health Department reports a spike in non-fatal overdoses at local hospitals over the last couple of days. “This is a cluster of concern due to the number of overdoses that have occurred...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Rain for most, ice for some tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning for Colbert, Lauderdale & Limestone Co. in Alabama as well as Franklin, Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, & Wayne Co. in Tennessee. Temperatures in far northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee are expected to fall near or just below freezing overnight. If...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
wgnsradio.com

Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy