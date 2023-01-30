Read full article on original website
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
thesewaneepurple.org
Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Georgia Ranson
These portraits are representational and rendered from photographs in order to honor the. importance of the animal, as an equal and necessary partner in riding. They depict the level of perfectionism necessary to succeed in the arena. I use pastels, which are temperamental and sensitive to the touch, as a metaphor for the horses that they depict. The difficulty of the material is representative of the challenges that riders face on a daily basis and the control of the marks indicates the success and hard work of both parties. By working against the nature of the medium, I demonstrate that showmanship works against the nature of the horse. Beauty and skill are central to the judging that occurs in competition, so they are central to the formal qualities of the blended tones. Each portrait is done on a life-sized scale in order to capture the vastness of the sport. This work illustrates the labor required to achieve a meaningful partnership and attempts to place viewers in the boots of the rider.
WTVCFOX
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
WTVCFOX
'It's terrifying:' Tennessee families with disabilities locked out of affordable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga resident says she's locked out from several homes for sale on the market -- all because of her disability. Taryn Balwinski, who uses a wheelchair, now lives in a home she struggles to navigate. She's in the market for something that can better accommodate...
wcyb.com
Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passes away
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passed away Monday, according to school officials. Superintendent Dr. Kim Hooker told News 5 that Bowman had been with Russell County Public Schools for 17 years and Bowman started her career with the system as a teacher at Belfast.
lafamilytravel.com
A Peaceful Escape to Monteagle, Tennessee
Perched high on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau is the tiny, artistic town of Monteagle, Tennessee. Local folk call the area “Monteagle Mountain” for the way the land sits on the narrowest part of the plateau at the base of the Appalachian Mountains. Thanks to its peaceful setting, Monteagle has hosted retreat centers and folk schools for over 100 years. Its central location to some of Tennessee’s best hiking and waterfalls means it’s a mecca for outdoor lovers. If you’re ready to discover a place under the headlines in beautiful Tennessee, head to Monteagle for your next vacation escape.
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools In-Service Day for Educators Closed Due to Inclement Weather Tuesday
Rutherford County, TN - While parents already knew that schools were going to be closed on Tuesday for a teacher in-service day, educators are now being notified that they too will not have to be at their school. Teachers were notified on Monday that all schools will be closed and the in-service day has been re-scheduled.
tourcounsel.com
Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee
Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
WAAY-TV
Alabama mother murdered weeks before body found
Her husband murdered their 2 sons shortly after her body was found. Jennifer Lepore's body was found in her Hazel Green home Jan. 18. Her two sons were killed by their father in a murder-suicide in Tennessee.
WTVC
Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The great smoky mountains have been entertaining guests for 35 years with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. It is always a good time to stop by the Dixie Stampede or catch a thrill at Dollywood Parks and Resorts. Stay connected with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. 1-800-365-5996. Keep up...
Alabama mother of 2 boys killed by father in Tennessee murder-suicide was beaten to death
A Hazel Green woman, whose body was discovered last month in her home only hours before her husband killed their two sons and shot himself in Tennessee, died of blunt force trauma. Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Brent Patterson confirmed the results of an autopsy on Jennifer LePore, 43. Patterson...
WDEF
Health Dept. warns of overdose spike at hospitals
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local health officials are warning of an uptick in drug overdoses. The Hamilton County Health Department reports a spike in non-fatal overdoses at local hospitals over the last couple of days. “This is a cluster of concern due to the number of overdoses that have occurred...
WAAY-TV
Rain for most, ice for some tonight
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning for Colbert, Lauderdale & Limestone Co. in Alabama as well as Franklin, Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, & Wayne Co. in Tennessee. Temperatures in far northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee are expected to fall near or just below freezing overnight. If...
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Murfreesboro.
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
