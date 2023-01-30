ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Massive boulder smashes through Hawaii home, barely missing owner

By Max Rodriguez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003Imm_0kWiWYpn00

HONOLULU (KHON) — A large boulder smashed into a Hawaii family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners.

Community members are raising concerns about a nearby development in Palolo that excavated the mountain. They said there were no boulders rolling down the valley before the development, and now, they have experienced three boulders coming down within 24 hours.

Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?

It was the closest of calls for Palolo resident Caroline Sasaki. A massive boulder went right through her home and barely missed her Saturday night.

“Today, I am a little better, but last night, I was very shaken,” said Sasaki, adding that it was hard to sleep. “I really didn’t know what happened except for the loud boom.”

Sasaki, who grew up in the neighborhood and had just returned with her family about a week ago after their new home was built, said large boulders rolling down the hill are not common.

“We lived in this same location. We just knocked down the old house and rebuilt it, and it’s never happened before — heavy rain and hurricane warnings, nothing. So, no rocks ever came down,” Sasaki said. “We’ve had some issues with them carving the mountain, and I don’t know if that’s the cause.”

Other longtime residents agreed. They said what has changed is a home development project and the carving of the mountain behind Sasaki’s home.

The development owner Bingning Li said his project and the boulder incidents are not connected.

“Not at all, this is from way above. I looked at one of those rocks about 50 feet away from on top of the property and landed over there and then made its way down here,” Li said. “So it hit one of the cables that was supposed to stop it and the cable snapped. That took a lot of energy away. Otherwise, this damage would be way more.”

Republicans vie for spending cuts amid debt ceiling talks

Li said he will bring engineers to inspect the project and reinforce a barrier wall along his project.

In the meantime, concerned residents want answers before someone gets hurt.

“Department of Permitting and Planning, the Department of Emergency Management, the mayor, the councilman,” Sasaki said. “They should all get involved because people’s lives are at stake.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

How to explore California State Parks for free

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California State Park officials and the California Natural Resources Agency are reminding the public of three ways Californians can explore state parks for free. According to a news release, fourth graders can attend 19 state parks for a school year for free when they obtain […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
WILLITS, CA
KGET

8th largest Powerball jackpot is up for grabs Wednesday night

(KTLA) — The upcoming Powerball drawing is poised to be the eighth largest in the game’s history, California Lottery officials announced Wednesday. The grand prize has grown to an estimated $653 million, and if someone hits all six numbers during tonight’s drawing, they could take home $350 million if they chose the lump sum payout […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?

California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

College Board slammed over changes to African American studies course

The College Board is facing heated criticism for its revisions to an Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies program after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the course “lacked educational value” and would not go forward in his state’s schools. The original interdisciplinary course, which is being piloted in 60 schools around the nation this school year, […]
FLORIDA STATE
KGET

Hunter Biden attorneys call for criminal probes into figures involved in disseminating laptop contents: reports

Lawyers for Hunter Biden are requesting that federal and state investigators look into those who accessed and spread his personal data from his stolen laptop, including Rudy Giuliani and a number of allies of former President Trump, in a series of letters sent Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The letters to the attorney general of […]
DELAWARE STATE
KGET

GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates

The Senate GOP campaign arm’s endorsement of Rep. Jim Banks in the Indiana Senate Republican primary on Tuesday marks an official departure from the committee’s policy in the 2022 cycle and makes clear it will play in primary contests in an attempt to win back the upper chamber.  After a midterm cycle that saw candidates […]
INDIANA STATE
KGET

GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks

Republican senators are rallying to defend Ron DeSantis from former President Trump’s attempt to keep the popular Florida governor out of the 2024 presidential race. At the same time, Trump is picking up more formal endorsements within the Senate Republican Conference as his feud with DeSantis intensifies, an early signal that the 2024 Republican presidential […]
FLORIDA STATE
KGET

KGET

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy