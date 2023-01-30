Read full article on original website
happeningsmagazine.net
Little River Band at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater March 8
Little River Band is the next concert in the Rockin’ on the River Concert Series presented by Luminary Hotel & Co. The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, but...
coastalbreezenews.com
Everglades Seafood Festival Announces Music Headliner
The Everglades Seafood Festival has a jam-packed music lineup for its 53rd annual event, February 17-19, 2023 outside Everglades City Hall. Headliners this year are The Marshall Tucker Band, The Winters Brothers Band, and Ward Davis, along with a spotlight on local artist Charlie Pace. On Friday come on out...
happeningsmagazine.net
Florida Rep extends run of The Importance of Being Earnest
Florida Repertory Theatre’s 25th anniversary season continues with the classic comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde. The live theatre production will be staged in the ArtStage Studio Theatre Feb. 3 through March 11. The Importance of Being Earnest follows two carefree bachelors in 1895 London who...
Pine Island "Nashville Gone South" festival
The St. James City Civic Center will host the "Nashville Gone South" Hurricane Relief Festival today, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Adopt Cassi: Sweet pup in need of loving home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Cassi, a very sweet 6-year-old hound mix, is in need of a furrever family!. The 50-pound pup was recently transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Lee County Domestic Animal Services. Cassi seems to get along with other dogs and absolutely loves people!
More Explores: Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers
The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers have a little something for everyone!. For several displaced businesses on Sanibel Island, the Bell Tower Shops have become a new home. MacIntosh Books + Paper, Bubbly Latitude, Congress Jewelers, Adventures in Paradise and Synergy have all set up shop at Bell Tower!
businessobserverfl.com
Popular cruise excursion business reopens post-Ian
Another Southwest Florida tourism business has reopened post-Hurricane Ian, with Captiva Cruises one of the latest to welcome back customers. A family-owned and -operated cruise excursion service, Captiva Cruises celebrated its reopening milestone with a ribbon cutting and celebratory cruise earlier in January. The event was held in partnership with the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce, according to a statement.
Search for owner underway after antique gold watch discovered in Cape Coral park
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — You can find good fishing and a place to relax at Jaycee Park, but it’s not often you’ll strike gold. That’s what Sue Gibbons said happened on Monday while walking through the park. Gibbons said she saw her friend, also named Sue,...
tourcounsel.com
Coastland Center | Shopping mall in Naples, Florida
Coastland Center is a shopping mall located in Naples, Florida. Opened in 1976, it features Macy's, JCPenney, and Dillard's as its anchors. It hosts a food court and many other specialty stores. The food court is the main attraction. The mall itself is situated on just one floor, but all...
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte man battling Stage 4 cancer receiving new roof to his damaged home free of charge
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a very rough time for Brian Putman. He has been battling Stage 4 brain cancer since 2020 and now has bone cancer. Making things even worse is damage to his home from Hurricane Ian. “I wasn’t in the greatest shape financially to...
Insomnia Cookies is coming to Fort Myers
Insomnia Cookies is opening its first store in Fort Myers. The late-night bakery will be holding a late-night PJ party full of freebies and treats.
tourcounsel.com
Coconut Point | Strip mall in Estero, Florida
Coconut Point is a strip mall located in Estero, Florida. The Coconut Point mall opened on November 10, 2006. The mall is managed by the Simon Property Group and was designed by Hollywood, CA studio, 5+design. Anchors include Dillard's, SuperTarget, Best Buy, Office Depot, PetSmart, Total Wine & More, TJ...
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer
Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
EXCLUSIVE: Big changes coming to downtown Fort Myers with Bruno’s Of Brooklyn
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bruno’s of Brooklyn is moving to a different location!. The owners visited the ABC7 studio and talked about how they plan to restore a building and make it their new restaurant. Genevieve Bruno, owner of Bruno’s of Brooklyn, hopes that the new location...
Two beaches on Sanibel Island are set to open soon
Mayor Holly Smith says everything about the rebuilding process is incredible and are trying to get things back up and running as much as possible.
Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
Free adoption day at Gulf Coast Humane Society
Today at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers, customers have the chance to adopt a dog or cat for free!
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
gulfshorebusiness.com
Port Charlotte commercial land sells for $675K
Windward El Jobean Owner LLC purchased the vacant commercial land at 4170 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte from Heise Port Charlotte Property LLC for $675,000. Lane Boy of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
Mysuncoast.com
Firm approved to repair Tampa Bay Rays spring training home in Port Charlotte
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Commissioners have approved a contract with Wharton Smith to start repair work on the stadium at the Tampa Bay Rays spring training complex in Port Charlotte. This is welcome news to Bert Parsley, Owner of the Twisted Fork, the bar, restaurant and popular nightspot closest...
