ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labelle, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
happeningsmagazine.net

Little River Band at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater March 8

Little River Band is the next concert in the Rockin’ on the River Concert Series presented by Luminary Hotel & Co. The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, but...
FORT MYERS, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Everglades Seafood Festival Announces Music Headliner

The Everglades Seafood Festival has a jam-packed music lineup for its 53rd annual event, February 17-19, 2023 outside Everglades City Hall. Headliners this year are The Marshall Tucker Band, The Winters Brothers Band, and Ward Davis, along with a spotlight on local artist Charlie Pace. On Friday come on out...
EVERGLADES CITY, FL
happeningsmagazine.net

Florida Rep extends run of The Importance of Being Earnest

Florida Repertory Theatre’s 25th anniversary season continues with the classic comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde. The live theatre production will be staged in the ArtStage Studio Theatre Feb. 3 through March 11. The Importance of Being Earnest follows two carefree bachelors in 1895 London who...
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Adopt Cassi: Sweet pup in need of loving home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Cassi, a very sweet 6-year-old hound mix, is in need of a furrever family!. The 50-pound pup was recently transferred to Gulf Coast Humane Society from Lee County Domestic Animal Services. Cassi seems to get along with other dogs and absolutely loves people!
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

More Explores: Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers

The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers have a little something for everyone!. For several displaced businesses on Sanibel Island, the Bell Tower Shops have become a new home. MacIntosh Books + Paper, Bubbly Latitude, Congress Jewelers, Adventures in Paradise and Synergy have all set up shop at Bell Tower!
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Popular cruise excursion business reopens post-Ian

Another Southwest Florida tourism business has reopened post-Hurricane Ian, with Captiva Cruises one of the latest to welcome back customers. A family-owned and -operated cruise excursion service, Captiva Cruises celebrated its reopening milestone with a ribbon cutting and celebratory cruise earlier in January. The event was held in partnership with the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce, according to a statement.
SANIBEL, FL
tourcounsel.com

Coastland Center | Shopping mall in Naples, Florida

Coastland Center is a shopping mall located in Naples, Florida. Opened in 1976, it features Macy's, JCPenney, and Dillard's as its anchors. It hosts a food court and many other specialty stores. The food court is the main attraction. The mall itself is situated on just one floor, but all...
NAPLES, FL
tourcounsel.com

Coconut Point | Strip mall in Estero, Florida

Coconut Point is a strip mall located in Estero, Florida. The Coconut Point mall opened on November 10, 2006. The mall is managed by the Simon Property Group and was designed by Hollywood, CA studio, 5+design. Anchors include Dillard's, SuperTarget, Best Buy, Office Depot, PetSmart, Total Wine & More, TJ...
ESTERO, FL
businessobserverfl.com

This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer

Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Port Charlotte commercial land sells for $675K

Windward El Jobean Owner LLC purchased the vacant commercial land at 4170 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte from Heise Port Charlotte Property LLC for $675,000. Lane Boy of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy